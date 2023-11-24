Advertisement
World News
Nov. 24, 2023 / 12:14 PM

Knife attack in Ireland sparks anti-immigration riots

Police blame riots on 'hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology'

By Joe Fisher
Police officers stand near on Parnell Street East near the scene of a knife attack in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday. A man has been detained after allegedly five people, among them three children, near a school in central Dublin, police said. Photo by Mostafa Darwish/EPA-EFE
Police officers stand near on Parnell Street East near the scene of a knife attack in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday. A man has been detained after allegedly five people, among them three children, near a school in central Dublin, police said. Photo by Mostafa Darwish/EPA-EFE

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Dublin are bracing for more rioting on Friday after an outburst of destruction and violence was sparked by a knife attack outside of a school.

A rash of rioting broke out overnight among what Ireland's police chief called a "hooligan faction driven by a far-right ideology." Their outrage has been reportedly sparked by the belief that the knife-wielding man who attacked children outside of a school on Thursday is a naturalized Irish citizen.

Advertisement

Police chief Drew Harris said the rioters have come to "hateful assumptions" that are stoked by false claims circulating online describing the suspect as a foreign national.

At least 32 people have been arrested for offenses related to the riot, including theft. Shop windows were destroyed and vehicles were set ablaze during the riot.

Related

"Yesterday we experienced two terrible attacks -- the first was an attack on innocent children; the second was an attack on our society and the rule of law," said Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Three children and a schoolworker were injured in the knife attack outside of a primary school in Parnell Square East on Thursday afternoon. At least one child, a 5-year-old girl, was seriously injured, as was the school worker, a woman in her 30s.

Advertisement

Caio Benicio, a 43-year-old Brazilian delivery driver, intervened and stopped the attacker by hitting him with his motorcycle helmet before holding him down. Other passers-by flocked to the scene and began kicking the man, who is described as being in his 40s or 50s.

"There are protests against immigrants and I am immigrant and I was there, right there to protect Irish people," Benicio said.

Latest Headlines

World's largest iceberg drifting freely, headed for South Atlantic Ocean
World News // 1 hour ago
World's largest iceberg drifting freely, headed for South Atlantic Ocean
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A gargantuan Antarctic iceberg five times the size of New York City and as thick as the Empire State Building is drifting away from the continental ice shelf toward the South Atlantic Ocean.
Oscar Pistorius to be freed after serving half of 13-year murder sentence
World News // 4 hours ago
Oscar Pistorius to be freed after serving half of 13-year murder sentence
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius is to be freed from jail on parole in early 2024, almost 11 years after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
Guns fall silent across Gaza as Israel-Hamas truce gets underway
World News // 9 hours ago
Guns fall silent across Gaza as Israel-Hamas truce gets underway
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A four-day pause in hostilities between Israel and Hamas is underway. The long-awaited and oft delayed military stand down started at 7 a.m. local time with both sides warning the pause was only temporary.
5 journalists, family members abducted in violence plagued Mexican state
World News // 8 hours ago
5 journalists, family members abducted in violence plagued Mexican state
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Three journalists and two of their family members were reportedly abducted by armed men in a Mexican state known for violent abductions, prosecutors in southern Guerero state said Thursday.
China says no 'novel pathogens' in severe juvenile respiratory outbreak
World News // 10 hours ago
China says no 'novel pathogens' in severe juvenile respiratory outbreak
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- China said there are no "unusual or novel pathogens" responsible for an uptick in child pneumonia cases, the World Health Organization reported. Local media reports say Beijing hospitals have been overwhelmed with cases.
3 children, 2 adults injured by man wielding knife in central Dublin
World News // 22 hours ago
3 children, 2 adults injured by man wielding knife in central Dublin
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Three children, including a 5-year-old girl who sustained serious injuries, and two adults were hospitalized Thursday after a man armed with a knife attacked them in the city center of Dublin, authorities said.
IEA head: Oil, gas producers must play bigger role in reaching climate goals
World News // 1 day ago
IEA head: Oil, gas producers must play bigger role in reaching climate goals
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The head of the International Energy Agency said Thursday oil producers must make a stronger commitment to clean energy efforts or continue to be among the world's biggest contributors to the climate crisis.
Rescue efforts to save India road workers from tunnel hits snag
World News // 1 day ago
Rescue efforts to save India road workers from tunnel hits snag
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Ongoing efforts in India to free more than 40 workers trapped in a freeway tunnel for nearly two weeks hit a snag on Thursday when drilling blades were damaged and had to be replaced.
British firefighters rescue man from 'towering inferno' in dramatic operation
World News // 1 day ago
British firefighters rescue man from 'towering inferno' in dramatic operation
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters used a crane to rescue a man from a raging inferno atop an office building Thursday in the British city of Reading, lifting him beyond the reach of the flames just in time.
German police raid homes of Hamas members in crackdown on 'glorification of terror'
World News // 1 day ago
German police raid homes of Hamas members in crackdown on 'glorification of terror'
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- German federal police mounted dawn raids Thursday on the homes of 15 alleged Hamas members and supporters in Berlin and three other states across the north and east of the country, national security officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 children, 2 adults injured by man wielding knife in central Dublin
3 children, 2 adults injured by man wielding knife in central Dublin
5 journalists, family members abducted in violence plagued Mexican state
5 journalists, family members abducted in violence plagued Mexican state
NYC Mayor Eric Adams accused of sexual assault in 'adult survivors' suit
NYC Mayor Eric Adams accused of sexual assault in 'adult survivors' suit
Police: Probe into fiery crash at U.S.-Canada border may take 'some time'
Police: Probe into fiery crash at U.S.-Canada border may take 'some time'
Search for victims in deadly Alaska landslide shifts focus
Search for victims in deadly Alaska landslide shifts focus
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement