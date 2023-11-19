Advertisement
World News
Nov. 19, 2023 / 3:34 PM

Palestinian Mission vandalized, receives death threats in Britain

By Adam Schrader
The diplomatic mission for the state of Palestine in Britain was vandalized Saturday as its workers received death threats, officials said. It is the fourth attack in recent weeks. Photo courtesy of Palestinian Mission
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The diplomatic mission for the state of Palestine in Britain was vandalized Saturday as its workers received death threats, officials said. It is the fourth attack in recent weeks.

"Increasing attacks against the Palestinian Mission to the U.K. as the British Government continues to ignore requests for diplomatic protection," Palestinian Ambassador Husam Zomlot said in a statement.

Zomlot posted video of the man pulling up on a motorcycle and spray-painting the side of the building around 11:05 p.m. Saturday. The mission is operated by the Palestinian Authority, the entity most consider to be the official ruling government of the state of Palestine.

"In addition to death threats, damage to vehicles and vandalism of property, this is the fourth attack in the last few weeks," Zomlot said.

Zomlot said all attacks and threats have been reported to the British police and that Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, has requested that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak immediately provide diplomatic police protection to the mission in London.

"Until today, the U.K. government has failed to provide such diplomatic protection, in line with international norms. The lack of any action by the British government, ignoring Palestinian rights and concerns, is inexplicable and unacceptable," Zomlot said.

"It is the responsibility of the U.K. government to enable the Palestinian Mission in London to function unhindered. We urge, yet again, the British government to take immediate steps to ensure the security and safety of the Palestinian Mission, its ambassador and staff."

