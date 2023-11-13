1 of 3 | British Prime Minister David Cameron became Britain's new foreign secretary Monday in a cabinet re-shuffle that saw him replace James Cleverly who in turn was moved to the Home Office to replace Suella Braverman. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shook up his Cabinet on Monday, firing Home Secretary Suella Braverman and bringing on former Prime Minister David Cameron. Sunak announced the shakeup in a series of posts on X, moving Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to the role of home secretary minutes after firing Braverman and tapping Cameron to fill Cleverly's role. Advertisement

Cameron, who returns seven years after stepping down as prime minister in June 2016 in the wake of Brexit, which he campaigned against, said he wanted to use his experience to help Sunak deliver security and prosperity for Britain during a critical period at home and abroad.

"We are facing a daunting set of international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East," Cameron wrote on X. "At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more important for this country to stand by our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voice is heard."

The shakeup came after pressure mounted on Sunak over Braverman, who is responsible for law and order, stoking tensions ahead of Armistice Day events Saturday, after she accused the Metropolitan Police of bias toward pro-Palestinian demonstrators and calling them anti-Semitic "intimidating mobs."

The crunch came after Braverman ignored edits ordered by Downing Street to an op-ed published in The Times in which she attacked Met Police Commissioner Mark Rowley for refusing to ban a march in London by 300,000 people calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, while unfairly cracking down on far-right groups.

More than 140 people were arrested and nine police injured Saturday as officers struggled to keep far-right groups, who had descended on the capital from all over the country, away from Gaza cease-fire marchers and Armistice Day ceremonies being held at the Cenotaph on Whitehall.

It was the second time Braverman has been effectively fired from the same job. She was forced to resign as home secretary by then-Prime Minister Liz Truss in October 2022 for breaching the ministerial code by using her personal email account to send an official communication to another lawmaker who was not the intended recipient or authorized to view it.

Sunak re-appointed her as home secretary days later, after replacing Truss on Oct. 24, 2022.

Cleverly, who has previously said foreign secretary was his dream job and that would have to be dragged out of the Foreign Office kicking and screaming, posted instead on social media that it was a privilege to be asked to be the new home secretary.

"It is an honor to be appointed as home secretary. The goal is clear. My job is to keep people in this country safe."