June 29, 2023 / 9:34 AM

British plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled unlawful

By Paul Godfrey
Human rights campaigners protest outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Thursday ahead of a decision by appeal judges reversing the ruling of a lower court that Rwanda was a "safe" country for the government to relocate asylum seekers to for their claims to be processed. Photo by Toga Akmen/EPA-EFE
June 29 (UPI) -- Britain's second-highest court ruled Thursday that government plans to deter irregular migrants by sending people claiming refugee status to Rwanda for processing are unlawful.

The Court of Appeal judges ruled 2-1 to overturn the decision of the High Court in December which ruled it was safe to send some asylum seekers, some of whom would have arrived on small boast, to have their claims dealt with in the east African country.

The court ruled that Rwanda was not, as the government claimed, a "safe third country'" as there was a significant risk asylum seekers with strong claims could be sent back to the country they were fleeing in the first place to face persecution or other abuses.

"The result is that the High Court's decision that Rwanda was a safe third country is reversed -- and that unless and until the deficiencies in its asylum processes are corrected removal of asylum-seekers to Rwanda will be unlawful."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to appeal to the Supreme Court saying he strongly believed the Rwandan government's assurances were sufficient to ensure there was "no real risk that asylum seekers relocated under the Rwanda policy would be wrongly returned to third countries."

"Rwanda is a safe country. The High Court agreed. The UNHCR have their own refugee scheme for Libyan refugees in Rwanda. We will now seek permission to appeal this decision to the Supreme Court," he said.

The appeal was brought by asylum seekers from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Vietnam, Sudan and Albania who arrived by crossing the English Channel in small boats with backing from UNHCR, human rights lawyers and refugee charities.

RELATED Britain pushes European neighbors for more cooperation to stem flow of migrants

UNHCR told the court that Rwanda had a record of abusing the human rights of refugees including forced repatriations to countries where they are at risk, expulsions and detention without due process.

Representing Home Secretary Suella Braverman, Sir James Eadie KC said his client had no doubt that the Rwandan government would adhere to pledges agreed in a memorandum of understanding between Kigali and London.

But UNHCR argued it would be impossible for the Home Office to guarantee that asylum seekers sent to Rwanda would come to no harm.

Asylum Aid which helped bring the case called the ruling a "vindication of the importance of the rule of law and basic fairness when fundamental rights are at stake."

The appeal court ruling throws the government's strategy on migration -- stopping small boats that brought 45,722 migrants and asylum seekers to Britain's shores in 2022 was one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's key pledges when he took office -- into disarray.

The Illegal Migration Bill, which is currently passing through parliament, aims to deter asylum seekers from coming to Britain in small boats by making it illegal with arrivals detained and deported to their own country if it's safe to do so and if not, to a third country that is safe.

The "safe" country on which the government has pinned all its hopes is Rwanda.

Opposition Labor's Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the government's strategy was "completely unraveling".

"Ministers were forced to admit this week that it will cost $214,000 to send each person to Rwanda on top of the $177 million of taxpayers' money they have already spent," she said.

"The Rwanda scheme is unworkable, unethical and extortionate, a costly and damaging distraction from the urgent action the government should be taking."

