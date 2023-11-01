Trending
Nov. 1, 2023 / 8:57 AM

Australian court rules man convicted of terrorism can have citizenship restored

By Paul Godfrey

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- An Australian court on Wednesday cleared the way for a man convicted of terrorism charges to get his citizenship back and possibly be released from prison within weeks.

The High Court ruled 6-1 that an anti-terror law used to strip Alegerian-born cleric Abdul Nacer Benbrika, who was found guilty on terrorism charges in 2008 for leading a terror cell that targeted Australian landmarks, was invalid.

Benbrika's lawyers argued that then Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton appropriated criminal punishment powers reserved exclusively to the courts when he deprived Benbrika of his citizenship in 2020 just before was due to be released from a 15-year prison sentence.

"The fact that a court determines some, though not all, of the facts and circumstances that are relevant to engaging the power ... does not deny that the minister has purportedly been authorized to punish a person by way of involuntary deprivation of citizenship," said his lawyers.

Benbrika has been held in custody ever since under a post-sentence detention order that is up for renewal on Dec. 24 with Victoria's supreme court now expected to rule on whether to release Benbrika under strict conditions of supervision.

Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government would be seeking clarification on the repercussions of Wednesday's decision.

"We will examine the ruling and respond appropriately. Quite clearly there was an issue with the former government's legislation, which is what this ruling relates to," he said. "When it comes to the legal consequences, we will seek advice for the ruling and respond appropriately."

The state's lawyers had argued that the law in question passed by the previous Liberal government in 2020 only granted government powers to remove citizenship when a court had already adjudged guilt and sentenced an individual for a terror offense.

The government's legal team hoped to reverse the precedent set in a June 2022 challenge in which the High Court ordered citizenship be restored to a Turkish-born man whose citizenship was canceled in July 2021 because he was believed to have joined Islamic State, engaged in paramilitary actions abroad, and helped recruit members to the group.

The lawyers argued then that it was "not unprecedented" for additional punishment to be imposed after an individual after he or she has served their sentence, citing the example of forfeiture of assets.

VP Kamala Harris to announce global AI safety initiatives in London speech
World News // 1 hour ago
VP Kamala Harris to announce global AI safety initiatives in London speech
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will announce a series of new global initiatives on artificial intelligence Wednesday during a major tech policy speech at the Global Summit on AI Safety in London.
Foreign nationals, injured, sick leave Gaza for Egypt via Rafah crossing
World News // 2 hours ago
Foreign nationals, injured, sick leave Gaza for Egypt via Rafah crossing
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- People began leaving Gaza on Wednesday morning for the first time since Israel and Egypt sealed off the territory Oct. 7 in the wake of Hamas' unprecedented raid in which 1,400 Israelis were killed.
North Korea closes several overseas embassies amid sanctions woes
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea closes several overseas embassies amid sanctions woes
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- North Korea has shuttered its embassy in Spain, a document showed Wednesday, following announcements that it was closing two diplomatic missions in Africa as reports swirl that the regime is suffering under sanctions.
Northern Italy storm floods Milan as Lake Como bursts its banks
World News // 11 hours ago
Northern Italy storm floods Milan as Lake Como bursts its banks
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Heavy rain and strong winds in Northern Italy on Tuesday flooded parts of Milan and caused Lake Como and the Seveso River to burst their banks.
Hamas leader reportedly killed as Israeli airstrike kills scores at refugee camp
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas leader reportedly killed as Israeli airstrike kills scores at refugee camp
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Israeli military confirmed Tuesday that it conducted an airstrike that hit the Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza, which Palestinian officials late Tuesday said killed 52.
Carter Center calls for cease-fire, return of hostages as fighting intensifies in Gaza
World News // 18 hours ago
Carter Center calls for cease-fire, return of hostages as fighting intensifies in Gaza
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Carter Center is issuing a plea for a cease-fire and the safe return of hostages as Israeli forces advance into Gaza.
Japanese police arrest man, 86, after shooting, hostage situation at post office
World News // 1 day ago
Japanese police arrest man, 86, after shooting, hostage situation at post office
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Police in Japan arrested an alleged gunman and rescued a hostage from a post office as they investigated a shooting at a nearby hospital that hurt two people.
King Charles III visits Kenya amid calls for apology for colonial violence
World News // 20 hours ago
King Charles III visits Kenya amid calls for apology for colonial violence
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla arrived in Kenya Tuesday amid calls for British officials to apologize for the brutal repression that was conducted against Kenyans during the Mau Mau rebellion.
U.N. investigators say Russia conducted deadly Hroza strike
World News // 22 hours ago
U.N. investigators say Russia conducted deadly Hroza strike
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- United Nations investigators determined that Russian forces were responsible for the Oct. 5 strike on a funeral in the Ukrainian town of Hroza, according to a report released Tuesday.
New Zealand court finds final defendant in Whakaari White Island volcano case guilty
World News // 22 hours ago
New Zealand court finds final defendant in Whakaari White Island volcano case guilty
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A New Zealand court ruled on Tuesday against a company that managed tours on a volcanic Whakaari White Island when a deadly eruption in 2019 occurred, saying it failed to mitigate and minimize the risk for tourists.
