Advertisement
World News
Oct. 30, 2023 / 4:42 AM

Israel expands Gaza ground invasion as it bombs militants in Syria, Lebanon

By Darryl Coote
A smoke plume blooms during Israeli bombardment in Rafah in southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 19. Overnight Sunday, the Israel military expanded its ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave. Photo by Ismail Muhammad/UPI
A smoke plume blooms during Israeli bombardment in Rafah in southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 19. Overnight Sunday, the Israel military expanded its ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave. Photo by Ismail Muhammad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Israeli military expanded its ground invasion of Gaza overnight Sunday as its warplanes also struck military targets in both Syria and Lebanon amid fears that its war against Hamas is expanding.

Though Israeli troops have made incursions into Gaza last week and engaged Hamas in skirmishes, the long-expected ground invasion appeared to have kicked off Saturday, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that troops had entered the Palestinian enclave, "marking the beginning of the second stage of the war."

Advertisement

Overnight Sunday, Israeli troops "eliminated" dozens of Hamas fighters who had barricaded themselves in Gaza buildings, Israel Defense Forces Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a statement.

Soldiers also directed warplanes to strike a building that contained more than 20 suspected Hamas militants, he added.

Related

In total, some 600 targets, including weapons warehouses, anti-tank positions and hiding and gathering locations of Hamas operatives, were hit over the last day, Israeli military officials said.

The ground invasion is expanding as Israel continues to engage militants over its northern border in both Syria and Lebanon.

Advertisement

The IDF has been fighting Iran-backed Hezbollah and other militants across Israel's northern borders since early in the three-week war, but the fighting has been intensifying, raising fears of an expanding war in the Middle East.

Israel said its fighter jets struck rocket launch sites in Syria early Monday and Hezbollah targets in Lebanon late Sunday.

Despite U.S. warnings against third parties attempting to take advantage of the tumult, American military personnel in the region have also come under a growing number of attacks, resulting in the death of a contractor and minor injuries suffered by 21 U.S. personnel.

In response, the U.S. military late Thursday hit Iran-linked groups in Syria it blames for the attacks.

During a tour of the Sunday news circuit, national security advisor Jake Sullivan told CBS News' Face The Nation that they are seeing "an elevated risk in the conflict spreading to other parts of the region," and that they are trying to prevent that from happing.

The three-week war began Oct. 7 with a Hamas surprise attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of some 1,400 Israelis and more than 200 others kidnapped.

Since that attack, Israel has been bombing Gaza, resulting in a Palestinian death toll that climbs daily. According to the Hamas-run Palestinian ministry of health, 8,005 Palestinians have been killed, including 3,324 children.

Advertisement

Families in Gaza take refuge inside school

Palestinian families, including children, flee Israeli attacks and take refuge inside a school affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 26, 2023. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Hong Kong court dismisses firearms charge against Wash. state senator
World News // 1 hour ago
Hong Kong court dismisses firearms charge against Wash. state senator
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong court acquitted a state Republican senator who was charged with a firearms offense last week after he was arrested at the Chinese city's international airport with an unloaded gun in his carry-on luggage.
NGO: More children killed in Gaza 3-week war than in global conflicts annually
World News // 3 hours ago
NGO: More children killed in Gaza 3-week war than in global conflicts annually
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- More children have been reportedly killed in Gaza amid Israel's three-week war against Hamas then in all combined global conflicts during each of the last three years, according to Save the Children.
Mexico death toll climbs to 43 days after Otis swept across Acapulco
World News // 8 hours ago
Mexico death toll climbs to 43 days after Otis swept across Acapulco
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- 43 people are reported dead and the death toll is likely to rise as crews sift through the rubble caused by Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 storm that slammed Guerrero state along Mexico's southern Pacific coast.
Norway calls Israel response 'disproportionate' in latest remarks from a NATO nation
World News // 13 hours ago
Norway calls Israel response 'disproportionate' in latest remarks from a NATO nation
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store called Israel's response to the attack by the Hamas militia earlier this month "disproportionate" in what marks the latest of such remarks from a NATO member.
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
World News // 14 hours ago
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Israeli Defense Forces bombed near the Al-Quds Hospital in the West Bank on Sunday as some refuted Israel's claim the hospital was being used as a "military command center."
Head of PLO meets with German ambassador as Turkey responds to Israel 'slander'
World News // 15 hours ago
Head of PLO meets with German ambassador as Turkey responds to Israel 'slander'
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The head of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the internationally recognized government of Palestine, met Sunday with German Ambassador Deike Potzel as Turkish diplomats responded to "slander" from Israel.
Israeli Police arrest 'influencer' on terrorism charges amid crackdown on support of Hamas
World News // 16 hours ago
Israeli Police arrest 'influencer' on terrorism charges amid crackdown on support of Hamas
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- An actress from Nazareth was arrested on terrorism charges for posts she made on social media as Israeli Police crack down on people expressing support for Hamas, which Israel considers to be a terrorist organization.
Netanyahu walks back tweet critical of Israel's security agencies
World News // 18 hours ago
Netanyahu walks back tweet critical of Israel's security agencies
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Israel's controversial Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walked back tweets critical of Israel's security agencies on Sunday.
UN says civil order 'starting to break down' as looting food, supplies begins in Gaza
World News // 18 hours ago
UN says civil order 'starting to break down' as looting food, supplies begins in Gaza
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Aid workers warned Sunday that civil disorder is starting to break down in Gaza after thousands of people looted flour and other basic survival items from warehouses and distribution centers.
Crowds return for Halloween weekend one year after Seoul crush tragedy
World News // 1 day ago
Crowds return for Halloween weekend one year after Seoul crush tragedy
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- On the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Halloween crowd crush that left 159 dead, small groups of visitors returned to bars and clubs near the Itaewon site of the tragedy amid a massive security presence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israeli Police arrest 'influencer' on terrorism charges amid crackdown on support of Hamas
Israeli Police arrest 'influencer' on terrorism charges amid crackdown on support of Hamas
Head of PLO meets with German ambassador as Turkey responds to Israel 'slander'
Head of PLO meets with German ambassador as Turkey responds to Israel 'slander'
2 dead, 19 injured in shooting outside Florida nightclub
2 dead, 19 injured in shooting outside Florida nightclub
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
Wisconsin police respond after live cluster bomblet donated to Goodwill
Wisconsin police respond after live cluster bomblet donated to Goodwill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement