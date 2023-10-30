NGO: More children killed in Gaza 3-week war than in global conflicts annually

Palestinian rescue men remove the body of a child in the aftermath of Israeli bombing on AL-mgary family houes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI. | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- More children have been reportedly killed in Gaza amid Israel's three-week war against Hamas then in all combined global conflicts during each of the last three years, according to Save the Children. Israel has been waging war in Gaza since Hamas' surprise attack on Oct. 7, resulting in 8,005 Palestinians killed, including 3,324 children, the Hamas-controlled Palestinian ministry of health reported Sunday. Advertisement

The figure of Palestinian children killed during the three weeks of war surpasses the 2,985 children killed in conflicts in 24 countries in 2022, 2,515 killed in 2021 and 2,674 in 2020, according to figures from the U.N. secretary general's office. Of the last four years, only 2019's figure is greater than the current number from Gaza at 4,019.

"Three weeks of violence have ripped children from families and torn through their lives at an unimaginable rate," Jason Lee, Save the Children country director in the occupied Palestinian territory, said in a statement. "The numbers are harrowing and with violence not only continuing but expanding in Gaza right now, many more children remain at grave risk."

There are also more than 6,000 children who have been reportedly injured in the fighting, and the international nongovernment organization is warning that the risk of them dying "has never been higher" as the medical system in the Palestinian enclave is all but collapsed.

The World Health Organization has reported as recently as Thursday that 34% of hospitals in Gaza are not functioning, while 64% of ministry of health primary care clinics and those run by the United Nations' relief agency are closed.

Remaining facilities also face an acute fuel, electricity and water crisis, which the WHO said is "seriously affecting the most critical functions at all hospitals and the ability of ambulances to response."

Save the Children on Sunday called for a cease-fire, saying a halt to the fighting is the only way to ensure the safety of Gaza's youth and children.

"One child's death is one too many, but these are grave violations of epic proportions," Lee said.

"The international community must put people before politics -- every day spent debating is leaving children killed and injured. Children must be protected at all times, especially when they are seeking safety in schools and hospitals."

