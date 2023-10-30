Advertisement
World News
Oct. 30, 2023 / 1:11 AM

NGO: More children killed in Gaza 3-week war than in global conflicts annually

By Darryl Coote
Palestinian rescue men remove the body of a child in the aftermath of Israeli bombing on AL-mgary family houes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI.
Palestinian rescue men remove the body of a child in the aftermath of Israeli bombing on AL-mgary family houes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI. | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- More children have been reportedly killed in Gaza amid Israel's three-week war against Hamas then in all combined global conflicts during each of the last three years, according to Save the Children.

Israel has been waging war in Gaza since Hamas' surprise attack on Oct. 7, resulting in 8,005 Palestinians killed, including 3,324 children, the Hamas-controlled Palestinian ministry of health reported Sunday.

The figure of Palestinian children killed during the three weeks of war surpasses the 2,985 children killed in conflicts in 24 countries in 2022, 2,515 killed in 2021 and 2,674 in 2020, according to figures from the U.N. secretary general's office. Of the last four years, only 2019's figure is greater than the current number from Gaza at 4,019.

"Three weeks of violence have ripped children from families and torn through their lives at an unimaginable rate," Jason Lee, Save the Children country director in the occupied Palestinian territory, said in a statement. "The numbers are harrowing and with violence not only continuing but expanding in Gaza right now, many more children remain at grave risk."

There are also more than 6,000 children who have been reportedly injured in the fighting, and the international nongovernment organization is warning that the risk of them dying "has never been higher" as the medical system in the Palestinian enclave is all but collapsed.

The World Health Organization has reported as recently as Thursday that 34% of hospitals in Gaza are not functioning, while 64% of ministry of health primary care clinics and those run by the United Nations' relief agency are closed.

Remaining facilities also face an acute fuel, electricity and water crisis, which the WHO said is "seriously affecting the most critical functions at all hospitals and the ability of ambulances to response."

Save the Children on Sunday called for a cease-fire, saying a halt to the fighting is the only way to ensure the safety of Gaza's youth and children.

"One child's death is one too many, but these are grave violations of epic proportions," Lee said.

"The international community must put people before politics -- every day spent debating is leaving children killed and injured. Children must be protected at all times, especially when they are seeking safety in schools and hospitals."

Families in Gaza take refuge inside school

Palestinian families, including children, flee Israeli attacks and take refuge inside a school affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 26, 2023. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Mexico death toll climbs to 43 days after Otis swept across Acapulco
World News // 5 hours ago
Mexico death toll climbs to 43 days after Otis swept across Acapulco
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- 43 people are reported dead and the death toll is likely to rise as crews sift through the rubble caused by Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 storm that slammed Guerrero state along Mexico's southern Pacific coast.
Norway calls Israel response 'disproportionate' in latest remarks from a NATO nation
World News // 10 hours ago
Norway calls Israel response 'disproportionate' in latest remarks from a NATO nation
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store called Israel's response to the attack by the Hamas militia earlier this month "disproportionate" in what marks the latest of such remarks from a NATO member.
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
World News // 11 hours ago
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Israeli Defense Forces bombed near the Al-Quds Hospital in the West Bank on Sunday as some refuted Israel's claim the hospital was being used as a "military command center."
Head of PLO meets with German ambassador as Turkey responds to Israel 'slander'
World News // 12 hours ago
Head of PLO meets with German ambassador as Turkey responds to Israel 'slander'
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The head of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the internationally recognized government of Palestine, met Sunday with German Ambassador Deike Potzel as Turkish diplomats responded to "slander" from Israel.
Israeli Police arrest 'influencer' on terrorism charges amid crackdown on support of Hamas
World News // 13 hours ago
Israeli Police arrest 'influencer' on terrorism charges amid crackdown on support of Hamas
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- An actress from Nazareth was arrested on terrorism charges for posts she made on social media as Israeli Police crack down on people expressing support for Hamas, which Israel considers to be a terrorist organization.
Netanyahu walks back tweet critical of Israel's security agencies
World News // 15 hours ago
Netanyahu walks back tweet critical of Israel's security agencies
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Israel's controversial Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walked back tweets critical of Israel's security agencies on Sunday.
UN says civil order 'starting to break down' as looting food, supplies begins in Gaza
World News // 15 hours ago
UN says civil order 'starting to break down' as looting food, supplies begins in Gaza
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Aid workers warned Sunday that civil disorder is starting to break down in Gaza after thousands of people looted flour and other basic survival items from warehouses and distribution centers.
Crowds return for Halloween weekend one year after Seoul crush tragedy
World News // 1 day ago
Crowds return for Halloween weekend one year after Seoul crush tragedy
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- On the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Halloween crowd crush that left 159 dead, small groups of visitors returned to bars and clubs near the Itaewon site of the tragedy amid a massive security presence.
Netanyahu: Israeli ground forces enter Gaza in '2nd war of independence'
World News // 1 day ago
Netanyahu: Israeli ground forces enter Gaza in '2nd war of independence'
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Saturday troops have entered the Gaza Strip as part of an expanded ground assault in what he called Israel's "second war of independence."
Fire following deadly blast at Kazakh coal mine leaves 33 dead
World News // 1 day ago
Fire following deadly blast at Kazakh coal mine leaves 33 dead
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- An explosion and subsequent fire at a coal mine in Kazakhstan on Saturday left at least 33 people dead and another 13 still unaccounted for.
