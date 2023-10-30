Advertisement
World News
Oct. 30, 2023 / 7:18 AM

9 Russian police injured, 60 people arrested as mob invades airport in search of Israelis

By Paul Godfrey
Dozens of people were arrested and nine police officers were injured after a mob stormed an airport terminal in Makhachkala, the mainly Muslim republic of Dagestan, in search of Israelis. File Photo by Soul Train/Wikimedia Commons
Dozens of people were arrested and nine police officers were injured after a mob stormed an airport terminal in Makhachkala, the mainly Muslim republic of Dagestan, in search of Israelis. File Photo by Soul Train/Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- At least nine police officers were injured and 60 people arrested after mass anti-Israel riots at the international airport in Russia's mainly Muslim republic of Dagestan, 1,200 miles southeast of Moscow.

Several hundred protestors stormed the airport terminal in the capital, Makhachkala, and spilled out onto the airfield ahead of the arrival of a scheduled flight from Tel Aviv on Sunday evening, according to the state-run Tass news agency.

Advertisement

Authorities brought the situation under control and ejected the rioters but the unrest caused the cancellation of dozens of flights before the airport was shut down Monday morning with no flight departures or arrivals now expected until Tuesday.

"At present, the airport is fully under the control of law enforcement bodies. More than 150 active participants of the riots have been identified, 60 of them have been detained and taken to local police departments for further investigation," the statement said.

Related

Five people, of whom four are police officers, remain hospitalized after the protest which was not authorized.

"The condition of two police officers is assessed as serious, the others are in a fair condition," according to the Dagestan Health Ministry.

Advertisement

Video posted on social media showed hundreds of people surging through the airport, some waving Palestinian flags, apparently hunting Israelis from the Red Wings flight which landed shortly after 7 p.m. local time.

Protestors shouted anti-semitic chants, while some yelled "God is Great" and some broke through security doors and barriers to the air side, invading the runway and encircling aircraft.

Some demonstrators stopped vehicles outside the terminal and forced occupants to show their passports as they combed the area for Israelis.

Israel said the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Security Council were "monitoring the development of events" in Dagestan.

"Israel expects the Russian legal authorities to safeguard the well-being of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they are and to take strong action against the rioters and the wild incitement being directed against Jews and Israelis," the Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

Russia's Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said the attack was a clear attempt to incite "ethnic hatred" that risked gross violations of human rights.

"The goal is to destabilize civil peace in Russia. In this difficult time, I urge the citizens of Dagestan not to succumb to provocations and strictly follow the law and the calls of the authorities of the Republic," she wrote on social media.

Advertisement

Moskalkova also referenced a recent meeting between President Vladimir Putin and representatives of religious faiths in Russia in which he stressed that the "interethnic and interreligious harmony" was the basis of Russian statehood.

The United States strongly condemned what it called the "antisemitic protests."

"The U.S. unequivocally stands with the entire Jewish community as we witness a worldwide surge in antisemitism. There is never any excuse or justification for antisemitism," National Security spokesperson Adrienne Watson wrote in a post on X.

Latest Headlines

45 killed in Kazakh mine fire; search underway for 1 missing miner
World News // 1 hour ago
45 killed in Kazakh mine fire; search underway for 1 missing miner
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Forty-five coal miners in Kazakhstan were killed over the weekend in a fire that erupted due to a gas explosion at the Kostenko mine, according to authorities who said a search continues for one missing person.
Israel expands Gaza ground invasion as it bombs militants in Syria, Lebanon
World News // 2 hours ago
Israel expands Gaza ground invasion as it bombs militants in Syria, Lebanon
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Israeli military expanded its ground invasion of Gaza overnight Sunday as its warplanes also struck military targets in both Syria and Lebanon amid fears that its war against Hamas is expanding.
Hong Kong court dismisses firearms charge against Wash. state senator
World News // 4 hours ago
Hong Kong court dismisses firearms charge against Wash. state senator
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong court acquitted a state Republican senator who was charged with a firearms offense last week after he was arrested at the Chinese city's international airport with an unloaded gun in his carry-on luggage.
NGO: More children killed in Gaza 3-week war than in global conflicts annually
World News // 6 hours ago
NGO: More children killed in Gaza 3-week war than in global conflicts annually
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- More children have been reportedly killed in Gaza amid Israel's three-week war against Hamas then in all combined global conflicts during each of the last three years, according to Save the Children.
Mexico death toll climbs to 43 days after Otis swept across Acapulco
World News // 11 hours ago
Mexico death toll climbs to 43 days after Otis swept across Acapulco
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- 43 people are reported dead and the death toll is likely to rise as crews sift through the rubble caused by Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 storm that slammed Guerrero state along Mexico's southern Pacific coast.
Norway calls Israel response 'disproportionate' in latest remarks from a NATO nation
World News // 16 hours ago
Norway calls Israel response 'disproportionate' in latest remarks from a NATO nation
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store called Israel's response to the attack by the Hamas militia earlier this month "disproportionate" in what marks the latest of such remarks from a NATO member.
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
World News // 17 hours ago
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Israeli Defense Forces bombed near the Al-Quds Hospital in the West Bank on Sunday as some refuted Israel's claim the hospital was being used as a "military command center."
Head of PLO meets with German ambassador as Turkey responds to Israel 'slander'
World News // 18 hours ago
Head of PLO meets with German ambassador as Turkey responds to Israel 'slander'
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The head of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the internationally recognized government of Palestine, met Sunday with German Ambassador Deike Potzel as Turkish diplomats responded to "slander" from Israel.
Israeli Police arrest 'influencer' on terrorism charges amid crackdown on support of Hamas
World News // 19 hours ago
Israeli Police arrest 'influencer' on terrorism charges amid crackdown on support of Hamas
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- An actress from Nazareth was arrested on terrorism charges for posts she made on social media as Israeli Police crack down on people expressing support for Hamas, which Israel considers to be a terrorist organization.
Netanyahu walks back tweet critical of Israel's security agencies
World News // 21 hours ago
Netanyahu walks back tweet critical of Israel's security agencies
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Israel's controversial Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walked back tweets critical of Israel's security agencies on Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israeli Police arrest 'influencer' on terrorism charges amid crackdown on support of Hamas
Israeli Police arrest 'influencer' on terrorism charges amid crackdown on support of Hamas
Head of PLO meets with German ambassador as Turkey responds to Israel 'slander'
Head of PLO meets with German ambassador as Turkey responds to Israel 'slander'
2 dead, 19 injured in shooting outside Florida nightclub
2 dead, 19 injured in shooting outside Florida nightclub
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
Wisconsin police respond after live cluster bomblet donated to Goodwill
Wisconsin police respond after live cluster bomblet donated to Goodwill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement