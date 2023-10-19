Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 19, 2023 / 6:41 AM

British PM Rishi Sunak expresses 'solidarity with the Israeli people' in visit to Tel Aviv

By Paul Godfrey
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) in Jerusalem on Thursday. Photo by Amos ben Gershom/EPA-EFE/Israel Government Press Office.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) in Jerusalem on Thursday. Photo by Amos ben Gershom/EPA-EFE/Israel Government Press Office.

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Israel on Thursday to start a two-day visit to the Middle East for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

Speaking at Tel Aviv airport Sunak restated Britain's open-ended support for Israel calling Hamas' assault Oct. 7, an "unspeakable, horrific act of terrorism."

Advertisement

"Above all, I'm here to express my solidarity with the Israeli people. You have suffered an unspeakable, horrific act of terrorism and I want you to know that the United Kingdom and I stand with you," Sunak said.

"I'm very much looking forward to my meetings later with the prime minister and president and I very much hope they'll be productive meetings."

Read More

Ahead of the visit, which was announced only hours before his arrival, Sunak warned that following Tuesday's blast at Gaza's Al Ahli hospital that killed hundreds of Palestinians a regional and international effort was required to avoid the Israel-Hamas war spilling over into wider hostilities.

"The attack on Al Ahli Hospital should be a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid further dangerous escalation of conflict. I will ensure the U.K. is at the forefront of this effort," Sunak said.

Advertisement

Sunak told Parliament on Wednesday that following meetings with his National Security Adviser and the chair of the Joint Intelligence Committee, the country's intelligence services were "rapidly analyzing the evidence to independently establish the facts" of the explosion at the hospital that killed at least 500 people.

He also pledged to continue "all efforts" to get humanitarian aid into the region.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, told the House that people should avoid rushing to judgment on the incident because it would stoke tensions in the Middle East and community divisions in Britain.

Cleverly was back in the region Thursday after visiting Israel last week for high-level meetings in Egypt, Turkey and Qatar to try to bring about a peaceful solution to the conflict and the release of British hostages and foreign nationals, the Foreign Office said in a news release.

At least 7 Britons were among the 1,400 people murdered in the Hamas attack with a further 10 missing, believed to be being held hostage in Gaza.

The foreign secretary will also attempt to secure safe passage out of Gaza for British nationals trapped in the enclave which has been sealed off from the outside world since Oct. 7.

Advertisement

The British diplomatic push comes a day after U.S. President Joe Biden, in the first visit by a U.S. president when Israel was at war, achieved mixed results with a planned regional summit in Jordan sabotaged by Tuesday's hospital bombing but securing agreement to open the Gaza-Egypt border-crossing to allow in trucks carrying humanitarian aid.

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Tammy to strengthen in Atlantic
World News // 13 hours ago
Tropical Storm Tammy to strengthen in Atlantic
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Tammy is forecast to strengthen Thursday as it approaches the Lesser Antilles where it is to bring heavy rain starting Friday.
Biden: Egypt agrees to allow aid into Gaza
World News // 2 hours ago
Biden: Egypt agrees to allow aid into Gaza
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Egypt has agreed to open its border with Gaza to allow limited humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave that has been devastated by nearly two weeks of war, U.S. President Joe Biden said late Wednesday.
U.S. seizes websites used by North Korean IT workers, issues updated warning
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. seizes websites used by North Korean IT workers, issues updated warning
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The United States has seized 17 website domains used by North Korean information technology workers in order to disguise their identities, evade sanctions and fund the regime's illicit weapons programs.
Biden in Tel Aviv tells Israel 'You are not alone,' announces $100M in aid for Palestinians
World News // 1 day ago
Biden in Tel Aviv tells Israel 'You are not alone,' announces $100M in aid for Palestinians
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel on Wednesday as part of a diplomatic effort to prevent the Hamas war from widening and to secure humanitarian assistance for Gaza.
Palestinian experts: Oppression, absence of path to peace brought new war with Israel
World News // 14 hours ago
Palestinian experts: Oppression, absence of path to peace brought new war with Israel
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Israel-Hamas war that entered its second week amid diplomatic activity aimed at containing its escalation, shows the failure and lack of willingness to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, experts said.
Greta Thunberg charged after arrest at London oil protest
World News // 18 hours ago
Greta Thunberg charged after arrest at London oil protest
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was charged with a public order offense Wednesday after she was arrested along with more than two dozen other protesters at a conference in London, officials said.
World Food Program says it needs $19M for Afghan earthquake victims
World News // 20 hours ago
World Food Program says it needs $19M for Afghan earthquake victims
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The World Food Program on Wednesday appealed for $19 million to help Afghans who lost their homes and ability to feed themselves after a series of devastating earthquakes in the western region of the country this month.
Xi, Putin present united front at Beijing conference promoting China's Belt and Road initiative
World News // 22 hours ago
Xi, Putin present united front at Beijing conference promoting China's Belt and Road initiative
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping presented his "alternate" development vision for the Global South on Wednesday as he kicked off a 140-country gathering to promote his $1 trillion "Belt and Road" initiative.
British inflation decline levels off at 6.7% despite first fall in food prices since 2021
World News // 1 day ago
British inflation decline levels off at 6.7% despite first fall in food prices since 2021
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Britain's annual rate of inflation remained unchanged at 6.7% in September despite the pace at which food prices are rising slowing for a ninth straight month, Britain's main statistical agency said Wednesday.
Venezuelan gov't, opposition agree to hold elections in 2024
World News // 1 day ago
Venezuelan gov't, opposition agree to hold elections in 2024
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The government of Venezuela and the opposition Unitary Platform have agreed to electoral conditions for presidential elections to be held in the second half of next year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump's NYC civil fraud trial interrupted by heated accusations of witness lying, intimidation
Trump's NYC civil fraud trial interrupted by heated accusations of witness lying, intimidation
Joran van der Sloot admits to killing Natalee Holloway, pleads guilty to extortion
Joran van der Sloot admits to killing Natalee Holloway, pleads guilty to extortion
Jim Jordan fails to capture House speakership in second floor vote
Jim Jordan fails to capture House speakership in second floor vote
Texas town to pay $175,000 to Democrats after 'Trump Train' highway incident
Texas town to pay $175,000 to Democrats after 'Trump Train' highway incident
Officials raise body count at Colorado funeral home to 189
Officials raise body count at Colorado funeral home to 189
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement