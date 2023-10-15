Advertisement
World News
Oct. 15, 2023 / 2:27 PM

Iran warns Israel's actions in Gaza could trigger wider war

By Don Jacobson
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone conversation Sunday that Israel's actions in Gaza could draw his country into the conflict unless they are curbed. File Photo by Iranian President Press Office/UPI
1 of 2 | Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone conversation Sunday that Israel's actions in Gaza could draw his country into the conflict unless they are curbed. File Photo by Iranian President Press Office/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Iranian leaders on Sunday issued stark warnings that the deaths of Palestinian civilians in Gaza could trigger a "wider war" in the Middle East unless Israel curbs its retaliatory measures against Hamas.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian each said that if Israeli forces don't halt their "crimes" against civilians in Gaza, the conflict could draw Iran into the conflict, state-run media reported.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the United States is working feverishly to avoid a spread of the conflict but could not rule out Iran intervening either directly or through its allies, while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he will again visit Israel on Monday.

Iran issued the warnings as Israel massed its armed forces along the Gaza Strip's northern border in preparation for a much-anticipated ground assault into the Palestinian enclave in retaliation for last weekend's multi-pronged assault by Hamas into Israel in which 1,300 Israelis, many of them civilians, were killed.

Advertisement

At least 2,300 Palestinians, also including hundreds of woman and children, have died in the last week amid Israel's armed response to halt civilian deaths.

During a phone conversion with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, Raisi warned that if "Zionist crimes," including the "massacre of Gazan people," are not stopped, the situation will be exacerbated and the war "will further spread," according to Iran's official news agency IRNA.

Raisi said 700 Palestinian children had died in Gaza during the Israeli response and declared those deaths "cannot be justified by any means," comparing the actions to those of Nazi Germany during World War II.

The Iranian president told Macron the next "moments and minutes are of vital importance" and urged Israel's Western allies to use their influence with Israel to halt its assault on Hamas.

Similarly, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned during a visit to Qatar on Sunday that if Israel "does not stop its crimes in Gaza, tomorrow will be too late."

"Iran cannot just watch this situation as a bystander," he said in an interview, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency. "If the scope of the war expands, heavy losses will be inflicted on the United States."

Advertisement

There were signs on Sunday that the conflict was spreading to Israel's northern border. One person was killed and three others wounded after Hezbollah fired multiple mortar rounds and anti-tank guided missiles at an IDF post in the border community of Shtula, emergency responders said.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying they were in response to the death of Lebanese journalist Issam Abdallah, who was killed while six other news media members were wounded in shelling on Friday by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, according to Al Jazeera.

When asked about the Iranian threats during an appearance on CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday, Sullivan said the United States is "concerned about proxy forces.

"Lebanese Hezbollah, a proxy force of Iran, is there, a raid on Israel's northern border with considerable military capacity and a history of attacking the State of Israel. And in fact, we have seen in the last few days skirmishes across that northern border that only enhances the risk of escalation.

"But of course," he added, "we can't rule out that Iran would choose to get directly engaged some way; we have to prepare for every possible contingency."

Advertisement

Sullivan said Washington has been "communicating privately with Iran," and stressed that while President Joe Biden and other Western leaders remain supportive of Israel's efforts to defeat Hamas, they are insisting Israeli leaders must "embrace the rule of law and the laws of war."

The United States will work with the United Nations as well as Egypt, Jordan and other countries "to do all that we can to ensure the protection of civilians and that those civilians have access to the basic necessities of food and water, of shelter, of medicine," Sullivan said.

Blinken announced he will extend his week-long round of shuttle diplomacy in the Middle East with a return trip to Israel on Monday. He revealed the plans after meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo on Sunday.

"This is an extremely difficult and tenuous time for the region in the wake of the slaughter perpetrated by Hamas," he told reporters in Cairo, saying the U.S. administration's goals in the talks were to show support for Israel, prevent the conflict from spreading, to secure the release of hostages and address the "humanitarian crisis" in Gaza.

Advertisement

Israel needs to respond to Hamas "in a way that affirms the values that we have for human life and human dignity, taking every possible precaution to avoid harming civilians," the secretary said.

Scenes from war: Fighting, destruction in Israel and Gaza

Palestinians carry an injured person on October 13, 2023. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Twin earthquakes kill at least 1, injure more than 100 in Afghanistan
World News // 1 hour ago
Twin earthquakes kill at least 1, injure more than 100 in Afghanistan
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Afghanistan was again rocked by earthquakes on Sunday, killing at least one person and injuring more than 100 others.
Iranian filmmaker and wife found stabbed to death in Tehran
World News // 2 hours ago
Iranian filmmaker and wife found stabbed to death in Tehran
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Iranian filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui and his wife Vahideh Mohammadifar were found stabbed to death in their home in the suburbs of Tehran, the official IRNA news agency confirmed Sunday.
Palestinian death toll surpasses 2,300; clashes erupt along Israel-Lebanon border
World News // 4 hours ago
Palestinian death toll surpasses 2,300; clashes erupt along Israel-Lebanon border
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Palestinian death toll in the nine-day-old conflict between Israel and Hamas has reached 2,329, Gaza health officials announced Sunday, as violence spread to Israel's northern border with Lebanon.
New Zealand's conservative National Party trounces Labor; Luxon will be new PM
World News // 1 day ago
New Zealand's conservative National Party trounces Labor; Luxon will be new PM
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- New Zealand's conservative National Party soundly defeated the ruling Labor Party in elections held Saturday, paving the way for Christopher Luxon to replace Chris Hipkins as prime minister.
Pro-Palestinian protest rallies draw thousands in London, other British cities
World News // 1 day ago
Pro-Palestinian protest rallies draw thousands in London, other British cities
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Protests backing Palestinians were held in London and other British cities Saturday as impassioned supporters took to the streets to denounce Israel's retaliation to the attack by Hamas.
Louvre Museum, Versailles palace evacuated after bomb threats
World News // 1 day ago
Louvre Museum, Versailles palace evacuated after bomb threats
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Louvre Museum and the Palace of Versailles were evacuated due to bomb threats on Saturday as France was put on high security alert a day after a teacher was stabbed to death in the city of Arras.
Australian referendum on constitutional recognition for Indigenous people fails
World News // 1 day ago
Australian referendum on constitutional recognition for Indigenous people fails
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Australian voters on Saturday rejected the Voice to Parliament referendum, which would have paved the way for constitutional recognition of Aboriginal and other Indigenous Australians.
Israel issues new warnings to Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Israel issues new warnings to Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday gave Palestinians living in the northern Gaza Strip a six-hour window to use safe corridors to evacuate the area before an expected ground invasion as the United States urged protection for civilians.
Blinken meets with Palestinian Authority president, king of Jordan amid Gaza fighting
World News // 2 days ago
Blinken meets with Palestinian Authority president, king of Jordan amid Gaza fighting
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan's King Abdullah II about the current Israeli-Gaza conflict in separate meetings in Jordan's capital of Amman.
Former Chilean Army officer arrested in 1973 murder of folk singer Victor Jara
World News // 1 day ago
Former Chilean Army officer arrested in 1973 murder of folk singer Victor Jara
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A suspect accused of torturing and murdering Chilean folk singer Victor Jara following a 1973 violent right-wing military coup has been arrested in Florida. Chilean President Salvador Allende died during the coup.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Critically ill gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton making 'remarkable progress'
Critically ill gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton making 'remarkable progress'
White House: North Korea has sent military equipment, munitions to Russia
White House: North Korea has sent military equipment, munitions to Russia
Spectacular 'ring of fire' eclipse impresses on path through western U.S.
Spectacular 'ring of fire' eclipse impresses on path through western U.S.
Iranian filmmaker and wife found stabbed to death in Tehran
Iranian filmmaker and wife found stabbed to death in Tehran
Palestinian death toll surpasses 2,300; clashes erupt along Israel-Lebanon border
Palestinian death toll surpasses 2,300; clashes erupt along Israel-Lebanon border
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement