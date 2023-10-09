Trending
Oct. 9, 2023

British Supreme Court hears arguments on Rwanda deportation policy

By Paul Godfrey
Britain's Supreme Court began hearing an appeal Monday by the government which is seeking to overturn an Appeal Court ruling that its plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful. Photo courtesy The Supreme Court
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- An appeal by the British government seeking to overturn a ruling that its policy of sending asylum seekers who arrive in the country without permission to Rwanda was illegal began in the Supreme Court on Monday.

The Home Office is challenging the decision of the Court of Appeal in June that the plan to send people to have their claims assessed in Rwanda was not legal because it had not provided sufficient guarantees to prove it was a "safe third country."

The three-day hearing before a bench of the country's top five judges will listen to arguments over whether the 2-1 ruling by the lower court was correct that there was a "real risk" asylum seekers with strong claims could be sent back to the country they were fleeing in the first place to face persecution or other abuses.

"The appeal is, at its heart, about the judgments made by government about the future conduct of a friendly foreign state -- Rwanda," said the barrister for the Home Office, Sir James Eadie KC.

The was a "strong public interest" in trying to discourage people from embarking on dangerous journeys to reach Britain, he told the bench.

Eadie added the government had attached "considerable importance" to its Rwanda deportation policy because there was an urgent need for "effective steps that will act as a deterrent to those undertaking the perilous and sometimes life-threatening journey, typically across the Channel, from a safe country".

The Court of Appeal, in turn, had overturned an earlier ruling by the High Court that the government could proceed with the deal struck with Rwanda in April 2022 by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson to tackle people smuggling and reduce the number of people crossing the English Channel in small boats.

In June 2022, refugee advocacy groups sought an emergency injunction in the High Court ahead of the first removal flight but a judge threw out the challenge clearing the way for the flights to Kigali to begin.

But the decision that led to the issue being embroiled in the courts for the past 16 months was taken in Strasbourg as the first flight was on the tarmac ready for take-off with seven asylum seekers aboard June 14, 2022, by the European Court of Human Rights.

The court used the 1951 Refugee Convention, of which Britain is a signatory, to place a block on the flights, ruling that British judges had to be granted more time to properly evaluate the policy.

If the Supreme Court upholds the Appeal Court's ruling, the Rwanda policy will be at the end of the road. However, if it finds for the appellant, it could clear the way for the first deportation flights to begin within weeks.

Latest Headlines

Biden, other world leaders unite in condemnation of Hamas attacks on Israel
World News // 24 minutes ago
Biden, other world leaders unite in condemnation of Hamas attacks on Israel
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Leaders of the major world powers took to social media to condemn the attacks by Hamas militants that killed hundreds of Israelis over the weekend and ignited a new Middle East war that entered its third day Monday.
Bank of Israel ready to sell $30B in foreign reserves to shore up falling shekel
World News // 2 hours ago
Bank of Israel ready to sell $30B in foreign reserves to shore up falling shekel
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Israel's central bank said Monday that it is prepared to sell as much as $30 billion of its foreign currency reserves to shore up the shekel which has plummeted in value since the outbreak of war with Hamas.
Harvard professor wins Nobel Economic Sciences Prize for study on gender pay gap
World News // 3 hours ago
Harvard professor wins Nobel Economic Sciences Prize for study on gender pay gap
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Harvard University's Claudia Goldin was awarded the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel on Monday for her work on gender and the labor market.
Shares of Britain's Metro Bank rebound after announcing new $1.13B capital package
World News // 4 hours ago
Shares of Britain's Metro Bank rebound after announcing new $1.13B capital package
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Shares of Britain's Metro Bank rose on Monday as it announced a new $1.13 billion capital package agreed with investors and bondholders.
Israel hits 500 targets in Gaza as war with Hamas enters 3rd day
World News // 6 hours ago
Israel hits 500 targets in Gaza as war with Hamas enters 3rd day
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The Israeli military said Monday it hit more than 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets overnight in Gaza, as the Middle Eastern country entered the third day of its war against the terrorist organizations.
U.N. Security Council fails to produce statement on Israel attack
World News // 8 hours ago
U.N. Security Council fails to produce statement on Israel attack
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- An emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council has failed to produce a joint statement concerning the attack on Israel, despite the United States calling on member nations to condemn Hamas.
Israel kills 413 Palestinians over Hamas offensive; Palestine criticizes West's 'double standards'
World News // 1 day ago
Israel kills 413 Palestinians over Hamas offensive; Palestine criticizes West's 'double standards'
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Israel's military has killed 413 Palestinians in retaliation for Hamas' Saturday offensive against the country as Palestine chastised the West for "double standards" to the ongoing violence.
Earthquake death toll reaches more than 2,000 in Afghanistan
World News // 20 hours ago
Earthquake death toll reaches more than 2,000 in Afghanistan
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- More than 2,000 people have died after a pair of magnitude-6.3 earthquakes rocked western Afghanistan, a Taliban spokesperson said on Sunday.
Infant in coma after Russian shelling in Kherson
World News // 21 hours ago
Infant in coma after Russian shelling in Kherson
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A 9-month-old infant is in a coma after being injured by Russian shelling in the Ukrainian village of Kindijka, Kherson Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said Sunday.
Palestinians praise Hamas for 'unprecedented' offensive as pro-Palestine protests held worldwide
World News // 1 day ago
Palestinians praise Hamas for 'unprecedented' offensive as pro-Palestine protests held worldwide
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Palestinians are praising Hamas for its "unprecedented" offensive against occupier Israel as pro-Palestine protests are held worldwide amid the outbreak of the new war.
