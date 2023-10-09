Advertisement
World News
Oct. 9, 2023 / 7:32 AM

Harvard professor wins Nobel Economic Sciences Prize for study on gender pay gap

By Clyde Hughes

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Harvard University's Claudia Goldin was awarded the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel on Monday for her work on gender and the labor market.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said Goldin's work "advanced our understanding of women's labor market outcomes" uncovering key drivers of gender differences in the labor market.

Advertisement

"By trawling through the archives and compiling and correcting historical data, this year's economic sciences laureate Claudia Goldin has been able to present new and often surprising facts," the Nobel committee said. "She has also given us a deeper understanding of the factors that affect women's opportunities in the labor market and how much their work has been in demand."

Goldin's research, which spanned 200 years of U.S. data showed that women are "vastly underrepresented in the global labor market and, when they work, they earn less than men."

Read More

Her detailed work revealed that female participation in the labor market did not have an upward trend over the two-century period she observed but "instead forms a U-shaped curve."

It found that while historically gender earnings gaps could be explained by discrepancies in education and job choices, currently the greatest gaps come between women and men working the same job and arise largely after the birth of the first child.

Advertisement

Goldin's work has also shown how access to women's health like the contraceptive pill played an important role in accelerating change for women by offering new opportunities for career planning.

"The fact that women's choices have often been and remain limited by marriage and responsibility for the home and family is at the heart of her analyses and explanatory models," the committee said. "Goldin's studies have also taught us that change takes time, because choices that affect entire careers are based on expectations that may later prove to be false."

Latest Headlines

Shares of Britain's Metro Bank rebound after announcing new $1.13B capital package
World News // 1 hour ago
Shares of Britain's Metro Bank rebound after announcing new $1.13B capital package
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Shares of Britain's Metro Bank rose on Monday as it announced a new $1.13 billion capital package agreed with investors and bondholders.
Israel hits 500 targets in Gaza as war with Hamas enters 3rd day
World News // 3 hours ago
Israel hits 500 targets in Gaza as war with Hamas enters 3rd day
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The Israeli military said Monday it hit more than 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets overnight in Gaza, as the Middle Eastern country entered the third day of its war against the terrorist organizations.
U.N. Security Council fails to produce statement on Israel attack
World News // 5 hours ago
U.N. Security Council fails to produce statement on Israel attack
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- An emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council has failed to produce a joint statement concerning the attack on Israel, despite the United States calling on member nations to condemn Hamas.
Israel kills 413 Palestinians over Hamas offensive; Palestine criticizes West's 'double standards'
World News // 21 hours ago
Israel kills 413 Palestinians over Hamas offensive; Palestine criticizes West's 'double standards'
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Israel's military has killed 413 Palestinians in retaliation for Hamas' Saturday offensive against the country as Palestine chastised the West for "double standards" to the ongoing violence.
Earthquake death toll reaches more than 2,000 in Afghanistan
World News // 17 hours ago
Earthquake death toll reaches more than 2,000 in Afghanistan
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- More than 2,000 people have died after a pair of magnitude-6.3 earthquakes rocked western Afghanistan, a Taliban spokesperson said on Sunday.
Infant in coma after Russian shelling in Kherson
World News // 18 hours ago
Infant in coma after Russian shelling in Kherson
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A 9-month-old infant is in a coma after being injured by Russian shelling in the Ukrainian village of Kindijka, Kherson Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said Sunday.
Palestinians praise Hamas for 'unprecedented' offensive as pro-Palestine protests held worldwide
World News // 21 hours ago
Palestinians praise Hamas for 'unprecedented' offensive as pro-Palestine protests held worldwide
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Palestinians are praising Hamas for its "unprecedented" offensive against occupier Israel as pro-Palestine protests are held worldwide amid the outbreak of the new war.
African nations divided on support for Israel, Palestine but call for peace
World News // 1 day ago
African nations divided on support for Israel, Palestine but call for peace
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- African leaders were divided Saturday after war broke out between Israel and Palestine.
Ukraine's support of Israel amid tensions with Palestine raises concerns of West's 'hypocrisy'
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine's support of Israel amid tensions with Palestine raises concerns of West's 'hypocrisy'
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vocalized support for Israel over Palestine on Saturday, raising concerns of the West's "hypocrisy" in its response to the two conflicts.
Western leaders condemn violence, call for restraint after Hamas attack on Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Western leaders condemn violence, call for restraint after Hamas attack on Israel
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Western leaders condemned attacks by Hamas militants in Israel Saturday that killed at least 70 civilians, while calling for immediate talks to defuse the conflict.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would cap insulin costs at $35 in California
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would cap insulin costs at $35 in California
Largest Hindu temple in North America to hold first Sunday service in New Jersey
Largest Hindu temple in North America to hold first Sunday service in New Jersey
Car collection seized from YouTuber 'Omi in a Hellcat' to be auctioned by U.S. Marshals
Car collection seized from YouTuber 'Omi in a Hellcat' to be auctioned by U.S. Marshals
Palestinians praise Hamas for 'unprecedented' offensive as pro-Palestine protests held worldwide
Palestinians praise Hamas for 'unprecedented' offensive as pro-Palestine protests held worldwide
Israel kills 413 Palestinians over Hamas offensive; Palestine criticizes West's 'double standards'
Israel kills 413 Palestinians over Hamas offensive; Palestine criticizes West's 'double standards'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement