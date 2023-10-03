Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 3, 2023 / 7:34 AM

Trio wins Nobel Prize in physics for electron observations

By Clyde Hughes
The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics was jointly awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L'Huillier for their work on observing electrons. Photo by Anders Wiklund/EPA-EFE
The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics was jointly awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L'Huillier for their work on observing electrons. Photo by Anders Wiklund/EPA-EFE

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A trio of scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for their experiments that allowed the observation of electrons.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the prize to Pierre Agostini from Ohio State University, Ferenc Krausz of the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics in Germany and Anne L'Huiller of Sweden's Lund University for their experiments that allowed man to look inside and explore electrons inside atoms and molecules.

Advertisement

The three researchers demonstrated ways to create extremely short pulses of light that can be used to measure the rapid processes in which electrons move or change energy.

"Fast-moving events flow into each other when perceived by humans, just like a film that consists of still images is perceived as continual movement," the academy said in a statement.

Read More

"The laureates' experiments have produced pulses of light so short that they are measured in attoseconds, thus demonstrating that these pulses can be used to provide images of processes inside atoms and molecules."

L'Huillier discovered in 1987 that transmitting infrared laser light through a noble gas caused different overtones of light, each with a given number of cycles for each cycle of laser light.

Advertisement

The interaction between the laser light and atoms in the gas gave electrons extra energy that was then emitted as light, serving as the groundwork for the experiment.

More than 20 years later in 2001, Agostoni and Krausz were both working on producing rapid pulses with Agostini investigating a series of consecutive light pulses, in which each pulse lasted just 250 attoseconds while Krausz worked to isolate a single light pulse that lasted 650 attoseconds.

"We can now open the door to the world of electrons," Eva Olsson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics. "Attosecond physics allows us to understand mechanisms that are governed by electrons. The next step will be utilizing them."

The academy said that in electronics, it is important to understand and control how electrons behave in a material. Attosecond pulses can also be used to identify different molecules, such as in medical diagnostics.

Latest Headlines

Evergrande shares roar back after trading suspension lifted
World News // 59 minutes ago
Evergrande shares roar back after trading suspension lifted
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Shares in embattled Chinese property giant Evergrande jumped after trading resumed in Hong Kong after their suspension last week.
U.N. Security Council approves long-sought multinational force for Haiti
World News // 15 hours ago
U.N. Security Council approves long-sought multinational force for Haiti
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council voted Monday to approve a long-sought resolution that will deploy a multinational security force to Haiti to battle violent and deadly street gangs.
Pope Francis open to blessings for same-sex couples, not women priests
World News // 14 hours ago
Pope Francis open to blessings for same-sex couples, not women priests
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Pope Francis has revealed he is open to Catholic blessings for same-sex couples, as he reaffirmed the Church's ban on women priests, in answers to critical questions ahead of a major Vatican meeting this week.
EU ministers gather in Kyiv for talks on Ukraine support amid funding fight in U.S.
World News // 21 hours ago
EU ministers gather in Kyiv for talks on Ukraine support amid funding fight in U.S.
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Foreign ministers from the European Union gathered in Kyiv for a summit that aimed to show the bloc's support for Ukraine in its war against Russia as potential funding from the U.S. appeared increasingly uncertain.
U.S. scientists win Nobel Prize in medicine for work on mRNA vaccines
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. scientists win Nobel Prize in medicine for work on mRNA vaccines
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Two American scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for their work on the technology that led to the breakthrough mRNA vaccines used to protect against COVID-19.
British water utilities seek approval for $117B modernization plan paid for by higher bills
World News // 1 day ago
British water utilities seek approval for $117B modernization plan paid for by higher bills
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Britain's water utilities industry unveiled plans Monday to almost double infrastructure investment to $117 billion between 2025 and 2030 to maintain top-quality drinking water and drastically cut dumping of sewage.
Roof of Mexican church collapses, killing 10 and injuring 60
World News // 1 day ago
Roof of Mexican church collapses, killing 10 and injuring 60
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The roof of a Mexican Catholic church collapsed, killing at least nine people and injuring 40 others, officials and authorities said late Sunday.
Turkey strikes Kurdish targets in Iraq following terrorist attack in Ankara
World News // 1 day ago
Turkey strikes Kurdish targets in Iraq following terrorist attack in Ankara
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Turkish warplanes conducted air strikes Sunday night on suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq following a suicide attack in the capital Ankara, officials said.
Nearly 1 million join opposition coalition march in Poland ahead Oct. 15 election
World News // 1 day ago
Nearly 1 million join opposition coalition march in Poland ahead Oct. 15 election
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Supporters of the Polish opposition coalition flooded the streets of the capital Warsaw Sunday for the "march of a million hearts," with the nation's election two weeks away.
Pro-Russia party wins Slovakia election, intends to end support of Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Pro-Russia party wins Slovakia election, intends to end support of Ukraine
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The pro-Russia Smer-SSD party won the largest share of seats in Slovakia's parliament during weekend voting, vowing to cut off the country's support for Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Trump's ex-accountant testifies as first day of civil fraud trial concludes
Trump's ex-accountant testifies as first day of civil fraud trial concludes
Ransom note leads to suspect, missing 9-year-old girl at upstate N.Y. park
Ransom note leads to suspect, missing 9-year-old girl at upstate N.Y. park
North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah
North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah
U.S. scientists win Nobel Prize in medicine for work on mRNA vaccines
U.S. scientists win Nobel Prize in medicine for work on mRNA vaccines
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement