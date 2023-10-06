Trending
World News
Oct. 6, 2023 / 3:53 AM

Venezuela seeks arrest of ex-opposition leader Juan Guaido

By Darryl Coote
Venezuela on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for former opposition leader Juan Guaido, who was once supported by the United States as interim president of the South American country. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Venezuela on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for former opposition leader Juan Guaido, who was once supported by the United States as interim president of the South American country. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Venezuelan authorities have issued an arrest warrant for former opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has been living in exile in the United States since April.

Tarek William Saab, the attorney general of the South American nation, announced the arrest warrant Thursday for Guaido on charges of "premeditated and negligent management" of assets belonging to state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, also known as PDVSA.

The charges leveled against the former opposition leader accuse him of using PDVSA resources to enrich himself via paying his own legal expenses and by forcing the company to accept his financing terms, at a loss of some $19 billion to the country.

Saab said a request will also be made for Interpol to issue a "red notice" to member countries "so that this subject pays for the crimes."

Guaido denied the allegations in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, and in a video on Instagram.

"The regime attacks again," Guaido said in the statement, "with one of its favorite weapons, the kidnapping of justice."

Guaido had been at the center of an international movement to remove Venezuela's dictator president of Nicolas Maduro since his 2018 re-election, which was widely discredited and declared illegitimate by the National Assembly, the last independent branch of government until it was taken over by the ruling United Socialist Party in January 2021.

The United States ceased recognizing Maduro as president in 2019 and threw its support behind Guaido, who, as president of the National Assembly, appointed himself interim president of a transitional government. Nearly 60 countries supported his leadership.

Under the administration of President Donald Trump, the United States applied increasing pressure on Maduro in an effort to unseat him, but U.S. policy shifted under the administration of President Joe Biden, which has sought to resolve the political crisis via negotiations. It also supported the National Assembly's decision in January to dissolve the interim government.

The 40-year-old politician has been living in the United States since April when he arrived in Miami over concerns about his safety and that of his loved ones and supporters.

World News // 11 hours ago
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. military shot down a Turkish drone over the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces-controlled zone in Northeast Syria's Al-Hasaka province Thursday, according to multiple media reports citing anonymous sources.
World News // 14 hours ago
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The Scottish government said Thursday it has agreed to extradite U.S. rape suspect Nicholas Rossi, who is accused of faking his own death to avoid prosecution. He's wanted in Utah and Rhode Island.
World News // 15 hours ago
KYIV, Ukraine, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Russian strike on a supermarket in the village of Hroza, in Kharkiv region of Ukraine, killed at least 51 people Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
World News // 17 hours ago
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The European Parliament Thursday condemned the violent seizure of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan saying it amounts to ethnic cleansing and urged the EU to sanction Azerbaijani officials.
World News // 19 hours ago
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature Thursday for an expansive body of work that has established him as one of the world's most celebrated writers.
World News // 19 hours ago
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- British antitrust authorities opened a two-year investigation Thursday into the cloud computing market after a complaint that Amazon and Microsoft were limiting competition in the country's $9.1 billion market.
World News // 19 hours ago
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The South Korean government plans to begin testing central bank digital currency this month.
World News // 19 hours ago
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A 6.6-magnitude earthquake in the western Pacific Ocean Thursday morning created small tsunami waves to wash on Japanese shores, officials said.
World News // 20 hours ago
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Trade in shares of Britain's Metro Bank on the London Stock Exchange was halted twice Thursday morning after a price crash triggered the exchange's circuit breaker mechanism.
World News // 20 hours ago
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Earth experienced the warmest September in recorded history in 2023, with average surface air temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels, according to new climate data from the European Union.
