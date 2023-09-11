Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 11, 2023 / 11:03 AM

Death toll in Moroccan earthquake rises to nearly 2,500

By A.L. Lee
A man with a child walk next to a building damaged in last Friday's earthquake in Marrakech, Morocco. Photo by Jalal Morchidi/EPA-EFE
A man with a child walk next to a building damaged in last Friday's earthquake in Marrakech, Morocco. Photo by Jalal Morchidi/EPA-EFE

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The death toll from last week's earthquake in Morocco rose to 2,497 people Monday as recovery teams continued a desperate search of the rubble for more survivors.

The total number of injured reached 2,476 following Friday night's magnitude-6.8 temblor in the High Atlas Mountains -- the strongest to hit central Morocco in more than 120 years.

Advertisement

The greatest number of deaths were reported in villages near the epicenter, including 1,452 in Al Haouz, 764 in Taroudant, 202 in Chichaoua, and 18 in Marrakech, according to a statement from Morocco's Interior Ministry.

The quake left another 40 dead in Moulay Ibrahim, while destroying an entire village in Ouirgane.

Read More

No new deaths were reported Monday in the provinces of Ouarzazate, Azilal, Agadir Idaoutnan, Greater Casablanca, Youssoufia, and Tinghir, the ministry said.

Many remain missing as the search and recovery effort unfolded, but hope to find survivors was fading with each passing day.

Armed forces and international aid teams were trying to reach isolated mountain areas where people were likely trapped in collapsed homes and buildings, but some places remained too dangerous to search.

Meanwhile Monday, a Moroccan army helicopter dropped emergency humanitarian aid to mountain villages whose main thoroughfares were cut off by landslides.

Advertisement

Morocco's King Mohammed VI declared three days of national mourning and on Sunday ordered mosques to hold funeral prayers for the dead.

The government set up a tent camp in the town of Asni, while volunteers from across the country brought food, water and other emergency supplies to the region.

The international community also responded to the quake Monday, with Spain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates sending the earliest humanitarian aid, and Britain dispatching a 60-member rescue team with four cadaver dogs to help the search effort. China's Red Cross also sent $200,000 in emergency assistance, while France has pledged $5.3 million to help the response effort.

Rescue workers used their bare hands, drills and pick-axes to dig through the ruins, where many were found alive over the weekend and evacuated from the region.

The stench of death filled the air as an untold number of bodies were unreachable beneath the destruction and as desertlike heat baked the region.

The disaster has displaced as many as 300,000 people in the region -- with many sleeping outside since the quake struck three nights ago, the United Nations said.

The U.S. State Department said that only a small number of Americans were injured in the quake, but as of Monday none had been reported dead.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Two front-line foreign aid workers killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine
World News // 8 hours ago
Two front-line foreign aid workers killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Two front-line foreign aid workers were killed over the weekend when the vehicle they were riding in came under Russian attack in eastern Ukraine.
EU official 'very worried' about Johan Floderus amid captivity in Iran
World News // 1 hour ago
EU official 'very worried' about Johan Floderus amid captivity in Iran
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The European Commissioner of Home Affairs broke her silence on Monday about Iran holding a European Union official from Sweden for more than a year.
Kim Jong Un to visit Russia 'soon' at Vladimir Putin's invitation
World News // 3 hours ago
Kim Jong Un to visit Russia 'soon' at Vladimir Putin's invitation
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (UPI) -- North Korea on Monday confirmed Kim Jong Un will "soon" visit Russia for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with Kim's train heading for Russia, amid concerns that the two countries could sign an arms deal.
Daniel Khalife may have used bed sheets to escape prison, British court hears
World News // 1 hour ago
Daniel Khalife may have used bed sheets to escape prison, British court hears
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A British fugitive who was recaptured at the weekend may have used bed sheets to strap himself to the underside of a food delivery truck when he escaped from prison, a court in London heard Monday.
EU: European economy to grow more slowly than expected in 2023 and 2024
World News // 3 hours ago
EU: European economy to grow more slowly than expected in 2023 and 2024
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The European Union revised down its growth forecast for 2023 on Monday to 0.8% from the 1% it projected in May, blaming weak consumption resulting from high and increasing consumer prices for most goods and services.
Britain arrests parliamentary researcher on suspicion of spying for China
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain arrests parliamentary researcher on suspicion of spying for China
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A researcher in Britain's parliament is being investigated by counter-terrorism police after being arrested on suspicion of spying for China.
Nine injured after Air China engine fire prompts evacuation on runway
World News // 6 hours ago
Nine injured after Air China engine fire prompts evacuation on runway
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- An Air China flight with more than 150 people onboard was forced to make an emergency landing at its Singapore destination of Changi airport after one of its engines caught fire, officials said.
U.S., Vietnam strengthen diplomatic ties during Joe Biden visit
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S., Vietnam strengthen diplomatic ties during Joe Biden visit
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden signed a deal with Vietnam to boost cooperation on a range of areas from semiconductors to rare earth minerals to regional security.
At least 35 killed in market bombing in Sudan's capital
World News // 18 hours ago
At least 35 killed in market bombing in Sudan's capital
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The Gorro market in Khartoum, Sudan, was hit with explosive weapons on Sunday at about 7 a.m., according to Médecins Sans Frontières, also known as Doctors Without Borders.
Entire Polish family murdered by Nazis for sheltering Jews beatified
World News // 22 hours ago
Entire Polish family murdered by Nazis for sheltering Jews beatified
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- An entire Polish family that was murdered by Nazis for sheltering Jews during the Holocaust was beatified Sunday, Pope Francis announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rider thrown off bronco, killed in West Texas rodeo
Rider thrown off bronco, killed in West Texas rodeo
Escaped killer spotted overnight in Pennsylvania with altered appearance
Escaped killer spotted overnight in Pennsylvania with altered appearance
Virginia governor pardons father arrested at 2021 school board meeting
Virginia governor pardons father arrested at 2021 school board meeting
Entire Polish family murdered by Nazis for sheltering Jews beatified
Entire Polish family murdered by Nazis for sheltering Jews beatified
Casino giant Bally's buys lease for Trump Links golf course in NYC
Casino giant Bally's buys lease for Trump Links golf course in NYC
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement