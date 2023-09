1 of 2 | One police officer was killed and dozens of other people were injured as Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Friday. Photo by Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs/EPA-EFE

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Russia struck three Ukrainian cities on Friday morning one person and injuring 64 more, officials said. One missile slammed into a police station in Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky located in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing one police officer and injuring nine other employees. Advertisement

"Rescuers have extinguished the fire caused by the missile strike," said Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak. "Municipal services are working. Dismantling works are underway, the debris and shattered glass are being removed... Headquarters were set up at the scene. People can receive water, food, construction materials."

Lysak said overall, 14 administrative buildings, a religious facility, 17 apartment buildings, and four private households were damaged.

Russian missile attacks also hit the cities of Zaporizhzhia in the south and Sumy in the east. Zaporizhzhia's acting mayor Anatolii Kurtie said the missile attack there injured one man while the wave blast shattered windows in 30 apartment buildings and three schools.

In the Sumy Oblast, authorities said an elderly couple was rescued from the rubble of a building that was destroyed.

The attacks came a day after Russia said it shot down two Ukrainian drones near the city of Rostov-on-Don and one person was injured in the process.

Ukraine on Wednesday said that a Russian strike on a market in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka killed 16 people and injured at least 31.