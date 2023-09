1 of 3 | Russian officials claim to have shot down two Ukrainian drones near the city of Rostov-on-Don. Photo by EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The Russian government said Thursday it shot down two Ukrainian drones near the city of Rostov-on-Don, injuring one person. Regional governor Vasily Golubev said the drones were intercepted at around 3 a.m. and that a civilian was injured by falling debris. Advertisement

"According to verified information, air defense systems shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles. One fell down in Rostov's western suburb, the other one -- in the city center: As a result, several passenger cars were damaged, one person was hurt. He refused hospitalization," Golubev wrote on Telegram.

Rostov-on-Don was taken over by Wagner mercenaries in June during a failed mutiny against the Russian Ministry of Defense.

There has been a dramatic increase in drone attacks on targets in Russia, with Ukrainian officials claiming they have been able to launch attacks from within the territory of the Russian Federation.

On Aug. 30, several Russian military transport planes were destroyed and damaged in a drone attack on a military airbase in Pskov.

Ukrainian Military Intelligence head Kyrylo Budanov told The War Zone "we are working from the territory of Russia."

Military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov said four IL-76 military transport aircraft were destroyed while two others were damaged in the attack.

On Wednesday, a Russian strike on a market in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka killed 16 people and injured at least 31.

Ukrainian officials say they have opened an investigation into the attack.