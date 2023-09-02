Advertisement
World News
Sept. 2, 2023 / 9:39 AM

Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, former Harrods owner, dies at 94

By Don Jacobson
American actress Eva Longoria and Egyptian entrepreneur Mohamed Al-Fayed attend the opening of the Harrods Winter Sale in London on December 28, 2006. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
American actress Eva Longoria and Egyptian entrepreneur Mohamed Al-Fayed attend the opening of the Harrods Winter Sale in London on December 28, 2006. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Egyptian billionaire and former Harrods store owner Mohamed Al-Fayed, whose son Dodi was killed in a 1997 car crash along with his girlfriend Princess Diana of Wales, his died, has family announced. He was 94.

The colorful and high-profile figure, who purchased London's Harrods Department Store in the 1980s and left a lasting legacy across Britain's sports and entertainment worlds, died earlier this week "peacefully of old age" on Wednesday, family members said in statement to media issued late Friday by the Fulham FC Premier League soccer team.

Advertisement

"He enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones. The family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time," his relatives said.

Al-Fayed has been buried alongside Dodi after a funeral at a London mosque, the Press Trust of India reported on Saturday.

Read More

The news of his passing was released a day after the 26th anniversary of his son's death.

Near the top of his lengthy resume, Mohamed Al-Fayed purchased the Fulham club in 1997, shortly after the team had managed to win promotion from the third tier of English football to the second.

Advertisement

"Following his takeover, he announced his intention to reach the Premier League within five years," the team said in a statement. "Fulham did it in four."

"The story of Fulham cannot be told without a chapter on the positive impact of Mr. Al-Fayed as chairman," said current team chairman Shahid Khan. "His legacy will be remembered for our promotion to the Premier League, a Europa League Final, and moments of magic by players and teams alike."

Al-Fayed built a massive shipping empire in the Middle East after starting out as a street hawker in Alexandria, Egypt, and in the 1960s became a personal adviser to some of the richest men in the world, including the Sultan of Brunei and Rashid bin Saeed. the former prime minister of the United Arab Emirates.

But is his son's relationship with Diana and their tragic deaths which overshadowed the latter portion of his life. The billionaire long believed their deaths were the result of a conspiracy perpetrated Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, claiming that Diana was pregnant and planning to marry Dodi and that the royal family could not accept the idea of the princess marrying a Muslim.

Advertisement

Notable Deaths of 2023

Ron Cephas Jones
Ron Cephas Jones attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 8, 2018. The actor, best known for his Emmy-winning role as William on "This is Us" and for starring in "He Got Game," Across the Universe," "Luke Cage" and more, died at the age of 66 on August 19. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Thai king cuts former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra sentence to one year
World News // 15 hours ago
Thai king cuts former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra sentence to one year
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand has reduced the sentence imposed on former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to one year in a move that was widely expected upon Thaksin's return from self-imposed exile last month.
Hyundai Motor, LG to double investment in U.S. battery factory
World News // 20 hours ago
Hyundai Motor, LG to double investment in U.S. battery factory
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution of South Korea plan to nearly double their investment in a battery factory in the state, expecting to add another 400 jobs.
Putin, Erdogan to meet in Sochi next week to discuss grain deal
World News // 21 hours ago
Putin, Erdogan to meet in Sochi next week to discuss grain deal
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to meet Monday in Sochi in an effort to revive the Ukrainian grain deal Moscow pulled out from, the Kremlin announced on Friday.
Hurricane Franklin expected to weaken, absorb Tropical Storm Jose
World News // 6 days ago
Hurricane Franklin expected to weaken, absorb Tropical Storm Jose
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Hurricane Franklin was moving out into the Atlantic Ocean and away from Bermuda early Thursday.
Palestinian man killed as West Bank military raid erupts in shootout
World News // 22 hours ago
Palestinian man killed as West Bank military raid erupts in shootout
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A Palestinian man was killed in the crossfire Friday when an Israeli Defense Forces raid in northern West Bank erupted into violence.
Pope Francis visits Mongolia amid strained relations between Catholics, China
World News // 23 hours ago
Pope Francis visits Mongolia amid strained relations between Catholics, China
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Pope Francis became the first pontiff to visit Mongolia Friday as part of a three-day trip aimed at engaging with Catholics in the reclusive, former communist nation amid increasing tensions with Beijing.
Ukraine says Pskov UAV strike launched from inside Russian territory
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine says Pskov UAV strike launched from inside Russian territory
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Ukraine's Defense Ministry confirmed Friday that attack drones that destroyed two Russian military transport jets and damaged two others at an airfield in Pskov east of Moscow were launched from Russian territory.
Hong Kong braces for powerful Typhoon Saola
World News // 1 day ago
Hong Kong braces for powerful Typhoon Saola
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Schools and businesses shut down in Hong Kong on Friday as Typhoon Saola threatened the area with powerful winds.
Renowned conductor accused of striking singer withdraws from performances
World News // 1 day ago
Renowned conductor accused of striking singer withdraws from performances
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Conductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner has withdrawn from all future performances for the rest of the year after being accused of slapping a singer after an Aug. 22 concert in France.
More than 100 British schools ordered to remain shut due to unsafe concrete
World News // 1 day ago
More than 100 British schools ordered to remain shut due to unsafe concrete
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Britain has ordered more than 100 schools and colleges not to open when the new academic year begins Monday because they are constructed from a type of "life-expired" pre-cast lightweight concrete that could collapse.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden to award Medal to Honor to Vietnam War helicopter pilot
Biden to award Medal to Honor to Vietnam War helicopter pilot
Pennsylvania authorities search for prison escapee called 'extremely dangerous'
Pennsylvania authorities search for prison escapee called 'extremely dangerous'
Biden administration changes Trump-era rule, will ban liquefied natural gas on trains
Biden administration changes Trump-era rule, will ban liquefied natural gas on trains
Month's worth of rain forecast to wash out Labor Day weekend plans in West
Month's worth of rain forecast to wash out Labor Day weekend plans in West
Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer steps down
Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer steps down
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement