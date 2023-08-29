Trending
World News
Aug. 29, 2023 / 4:35 PM

North Korea's navy must be prepared for an invasion, Kim Jong Un warns

By Patrick Hilsman
During comments for the North Korea's Navy Day, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) told his nation's navy to be prepared for an invasion. File Photo by KCNA/UPI
During comments for the North Korea's Navy Day, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) told his nation's navy to be prepared for an invasion. File Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday called on his military to prepare for a "more frantic" invasion by U.S.-allied nations.

The North Korean dictator delivered the warning in a speech commemorating North Korea's Navy Day at the nation's naval headquarters.

Official North Korean media reports that Kim said the Navy needed to be modernized "in view of the enemies' recent aggressive attempts and character of military actions."

Kim said the United States is "getting more frantic than ever," and that the Navy should "fully arm the officers and men of the units and sub-units at all levels with our Party's Juche-oriented naval and underwater war methods and focus on developing new strategic and tactical plans for getting familiar with ever-changing patterns of naval warfare," according to official state media.

Read More

Kim's comments come as the United States, South Korea and Japan hold trilateral military drills in the Sea of Japan.

The U.S. Navy's Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Benfold joined Japan's JS Haguro and the Republic of Korea's Yulgok Yi I for exercises simulating the interception of ballistic missiles.

All three vessels are equipped with the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System, which is designed to detect and intercept ballistic missiles in the skies and is also equipped with a system to allow the interceptor to navigate in the vacuum of space.

Kim also reportedly raised the specter of nuclear war in his speech.

"Owing to the reckless confrontational moves of the U.S. and other hostile forces, the waters off the Korean Pennisula have been reduced into the world's biggest war hardware concentration spot, the most unstable waters with the danger of a nuclear war," the North Korean leader said.

The famously guarded North Korean leader appeared with his daughter for the event.

U.S. officials took a muted tone on Kim's comments.

When asked by a reporter about Kim's reference to nuclear war, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "I just don't have anything to say specifically about these comments."

"We just conducted a trilateral exercise that followed the historic Camp David summit. It brought together even closer the leaders the United States, Japan, and the ROK," Jean-Pierre said.

Latest Headlines

Putin not in attendance at funeral of Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin
World News // 2 hours ago
Putin not in attendance at funeral of Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Wanger Mercenary Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was buried Tuesday, two months after leading a failed mutiny against the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Powerful Category 4 Franklin begins pounding Bermuda with high surf conditions
World News // 3 days ago
Powerful Category 4 Franklin begins pounding Bermuda with high surf conditions
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Hurricane Franklin is generating life-threatening surf and rip currents on Bermuda and large parts of the U.S. east coast, forecasters said in their latest advisory on Tuesday.
Ukraine evacuates families from Zaporizhzhia zone being shelled by Russians
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine evacuates families from Zaporizhzhia zone being shelled by Russians
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Ukrainian authorities have decided to initiate a mandatory evacuation of 121 people living in settlements that have been exposed to Russian shelling.
Meta says it disrupted Chinese covert influence operation spanning various platforms
World News // 7 hours ago
Meta says it disrupted Chinese covert influence operation spanning various platforms
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Facebook parent company Meta said in a report released Tuesday that it took down a Chinese covert digital influence operation that sought to discredit U.S. institutions and the West while promoting its own agenda.
British foreign secretary flies into Beijing for first high-level summit in five years
World News // 8 hours ago
British foreign secretary flies into Beijing for first high-level summit in five years
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Britain's top diplomat, James Cleverly, will touch down in Beijing on Wednesday on the first visit by a British foreign minister in five years in an effort to kickstart a new approach after a series of disputes.
Computer glitch shuts down operations at 14 Toyota assembly plants across Japan
World News // 8 hours ago
Computer glitch shuts down operations at 14 Toyota assembly plants across Japan
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A computer malfunction forced Toyota to shut down operations at all the company's 14 vehicle assembly plants across Japan Tuesday, but officials did not believe that hackers were responsible.
U.N.: Gangs forcing vulnerable people to commit online crimes
World News // 8 hours ago
U.N.: Gangs forcing vulnerable people to commit online crimes
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A growing number of organized criminal gangs are using the Internet to entrap victims, including those who are vulnerable like migrants and refugees, into illegal acts with threats and violence, the United Nations said.
British airport delays may last days, government rules out cyberattack
World News // 9 hours ago
British airport delays may last days, government rules out cyberattack
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Although the "technical issues" that haunted British commercial aviation on Monday have been fixed, the delays at the country's busiest airports are expected to last for days, officials said on Tuesday.
Russia charges ex-U.S. consulate worker with collecting Ukraine war information
World News // 17 hours ago
Russia charges ex-U.S. consulate worker with collecting Ukraine war information
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Russian authorities on Monday charged a former employee of the U.S. Consulate in Vladivostok with collecting information about the war in Ukraine for the American government.
France ban on abaya dress in schools prompts accusations of Islamophobia
World News // 22 hours ago
France ban on abaya dress in schools prompts accusations of Islamophobia
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- France will ban students from wearing abayas, the long, robe-like garments worn by Muslim women, in state schools this academic year as the country faces accusations of Islamophobia from a growing Muslim minority.
