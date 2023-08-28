Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 28, 2023 / 11:41 PM

Russia charges ex-U.S. consulate worker with collecting Ukraine war information

By Darryl Coote
A Russian national flag is seen near the US embassy main building in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, when the Federal Security Service said Robert Shonov, a former employee of the U.S. Consulate General in Vladivostok, has been charged with passing information about the Ukraine invasion to the Americans. File Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE
A Russian national flag is seen near the US embassy main building in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, when the Federal Security Service said Robert Shonov, a former employee of the U.S. Consulate General in Vladivostok, has been charged with passing information about the Ukraine invasion to the Americans. File Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Russian authorities on Monday charged a former employee of the U.S. Consulate in Vladivostok with collecting information about the war in Ukraine for the American government.

The Federal Security Service announced in a statement that Robert Shonov was charged with "cooperation on a confidential basis with a foreign state" -- allegations that the United States vehemently denies.

Advertisement

Shonov, a Russian citizen, was detained mid-May, and the FSB said Monday that he is accused of collecting information on the Ukraine war, the mobilization of Russian citizens in the war effort and Russia's upcoming presidential election and passing it on to two employees of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow from September until his arrest.

Russian state-run TASS news agency reported Monday that Shonov has pleaded guilty to the charges.

Read More

U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller refuted the charges as "wholly without merit."

"Russia's targeting of Mr. Shonov under the 'confidential cooperation' statute only highlights the increasingly repressive actions the Russian government is taking against its own citizens," he said in a statement.

State Department officials previously stated that Shonov had worked at the U.S. Consulate in Vladivostok for more than 25 years but began working for a company contracted to provide services to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow after Russia forced the termination of locally employed staff in April 2021 following the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 of that same year.

Advertisement

"We strongly protest the Russian security services' attempts -- furthered by Russia's state-controlled media -- to intimidate and harass our employees," Miller said Monday.

"Russia is obligated under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to treat diplomats with due respect and to take all appropriate steps to prevent any attack on their person, freedom, or dignity and we expect them to fulfill that obligation."

The FSB, which says it had "suppressed the activities" of an informant of the U.S. embassy, said in its statement Monday that it plans to interrogate the two U.S. embassy employees accused of directing Shonov to collect the information for them.

The development comes as U.S. citizen Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, awaits trial in Russia on espionage charges. He has been behind Russian bars since late March. In April, the United States declared that Gershkovich was "wrongly detained," which moves his case to the Office of the Special President Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, also remains in a Russian penal colony where he is serving a 16-year-prison sentence on espionage charges. The United States has also declared him "wrongly detained."

Latest Headlines

Hurricane Franklin strengthens into category 4 storm, takes aim at Bermuda
World News // 2 days ago
Hurricane Franklin strengthens into category 4 storm, takes aim at Bermuda
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Hurricane Franklin has become a powerful category 4 storm with life-threatening surf and rip currents in Bermuda and along the southeast coast of the United States.
France ban on abaya dress in schools prompts accusations of Islamophobia
World News // 5 hours ago
France ban on abaya dress in schools prompts accusations of Islamophobia
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- France will ban students from wearing abayas, the long, robe-like garments worn by Muslim women, in state schools this academic year as the country faces accusations of Islamophobia from a growing Muslim minority.
Korean convenience store starts drone delivery
World News // 10 hours ago
Korean convenience store starts drone delivery
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's convenience store chain E-Mart 24 said Monday that drone delivery services at a store in Gimcheon have begun.
Italy's Eni quick out of the gate with new oil and gas production in Ivory Coast
World News // 11 hours ago
Italy's Eni quick out of the gate with new oil and gas production in Ivory Coast
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Italian energy company Eni said Monday it started production off the Ivory Coast in the Baleine oil and gas field, an accomplishment made less than two years after the initial discovery.
China's Evergrande stock collapses as trading resumes after suspension
World News // 14 hours ago
China's Evergrande stock collapses as trading resumes after suspension
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Shares in troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande ended their first day on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday since trading was suspended 17 months ago down 79% as the company grapples with huge losses and debt.
'Technical issues' cause delays at British airports
World News // 13 hours ago
'Technical issues' cause delays at British airports
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Hundreds of flights at airports throughout Britain were delayed Monday as the National Air Traffic Services said it was experiencing "technical issues."
Ukraine says forces reclaimed village of Robotyne amid 'fierce resistance'
World News // 15 hours ago
Ukraine says forces reclaimed village of Robotyne amid 'fierce resistance'
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Ukraine's summer counteroffensive continued to notch up incremental gains, recapturing a village on the southern front Monday and continuing to advance to the south and southeast, according to the defense ministry.
Japan PM Kishida urges China to stop 'regrettable' water complaint phone calls
World News // 16 hours ago
Japan PM Kishida urges China to stop 'regrettable' water complaint phone calls
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday urged China to halt harassing phone calls in response to Tokyo's decision to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.
Zimbabwe opposition alleges fraud after Mnangagwa wins second term
World News // 17 hours ago
Zimbabwe opposition alleges fraud after Mnangagwa wins second term
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The leader of Zimbabwe's opposition Citizens Coalition for Change, Nelson Chamisa, has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of stealing the general election after the Zanu-PF incumbent was declared the winner.
Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces bid for Taiwan presidency
World News // 20 hours ago
Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces bid for Taiwan presidency
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Terry Gou, the founder and former chief executive officer of technology manufacturer Foxconn, announced Monday that he is running for president of Taiwan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Joe the Plumber,' who confronted Obama during 2008 presidential campaign, dies at 49
'Joe the Plumber,' who confronted Obama during 2008 presidential campaign, dies at 49
Florida governments, utilities prepare as Tropical Storm Idalia nears, strengthens
Florida governments, utilities prepare as Tropical Storm Idalia nears, strengthens
Faculty member slain, suspect held in University of North Carolina shooting
Faculty member slain, suspect held in University of North Carolina shooting
Mark Meadows in Georgia court: Time with Donald Trump was 'challenging'
Mark Meadows in Georgia court: Time with Donald Trump was 'challenging'
Ukraine says forces reclaimed village of Robotyne amid 'fierce resistance'
Ukraine says forces reclaimed village of Robotyne amid 'fierce resistance'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement