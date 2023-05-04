Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 4, 2023 / 5:33 PM

U.S. ambassador to Russia says she visited 'wrongly detained' Paul Whalen

By Don Jacobson
U.S. citizen Paul Whelan holds up a sign denouncing the legal proceedings against him as he stands inside the defendant's cage at his espionage trial in Moscow on June 15, 2020. He was visited in prison Thursday by U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy. File Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE
U.S. citizen Paul Whelan holds up a sign denouncing the legal proceedings against him as he stands inside the defendant's cage at his espionage trial in Moscow on June 15, 2020. He was visited in prison Thursday by U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy. File Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

May 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy said Thursday she has visited imprisoned American Paul Whelan at a penal colony where he is serving a 16-year sentence on espionage charges.

Tracy said she visited the 53-year-old Whalen at the IK17 penal colony in the Republic of Mordovia, located about 300 miles east of Moscow.

Advertisement

Her trip came as family members in recent weeks have kept up pressure on U.S. diplomats to negotiate a release for the former Marine, who had been working in global security for auto supply company BorgWarner at the time of his arrest.

Tracy's show of support for Whalen also came against the backdrop of last month's arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, whom U.S. officials have also declared to be "wrongfully detained" in Russia.

"Paul has been wrongfully detained in Russia for more than 4 years, and his release remains an absolute priority," Tracy said in a statement. "The U.S. government will continue to engage Russian authorities on his case so Paul can come home as soon as possible."

In December, the Secretary of State Antony Blinken marked the fourth year of Whalen's "unfathomable ordeal" in Russia, noting that authorities sentenced him to 16 years in a penal colony based on "secret evidence.

"His detention remains unacceptable, and we continue to press for his immediate release at every opportunity," Blinken said. "I am committed to bringing home Paul and all U.S. hostages and wrongful detainees held around the world."

Whalen drew the lengthy sentence in 2020, two years after his arrest in Moscow during a wedding visit. Russian authorities claimed he was found to be in possession of state secrets on a flash drive.

The Michigan resident has steadfastly denied the allegations, calling his trial "political theater" and publicly appealing to then-President Donald Trump for help.

Whalen's sister, Elizabeth Whelan, met with White House officials last month but said the talks were inconclusive, family members told the Oakland (Mich.) Press.

They said they again expressed their concern that Whelan would be left behind as the United States and Russia work have worked out swaps for other prisoners deemed to be unjustly held.

Advertisement

He received a consolation call from U.S. officials when WNBA star Brittney Griner -- who had been jailed for nearly 10 months in Russia -- was freed in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in December.

Griner is now among those urging for the release of Whelan and other wrongfully detained Americans.

Latest Headlines

Thanks to iPhone sales, Apple beats second-quarter expectations
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Thanks to iPhone sales, Apple beats second-quarter expectations
May 4 (UPI) -- Apple reported stronger-than-anticipated iPhone sales on Thursday, beating Wall Street's low expectations for the second quarter.
Prosecutors vow retrial after ex-Tallahassee mayor found not guilty in lying to FBI
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Prosecutors vow retrial after ex-Tallahassee mayor found not guilty in lying to FBI
May 4 (UPI) -- Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum was found not guilty on one count Thursday in a federal trial over charges of lying to the FBI.
1 of 2 inmates who escaped from Virginia jail recaptured in Mexico
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
1 of 2 inmates who escaped from Virginia jail recaptured in Mexico
May 4 (UPI) -- One of the two men who escaped from a Virginia jail over the weekend has been recaptured in Mexico, according to the FBI.
90,000 BMWs under 'Do Not Drive' warning because of Takata air bags
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
90,000 BMWs under 'Do Not Drive' warning because of Takata air bags
May 4 (UPI) -- BMW issued a "Do Not Drive" warning on Thursday to owners of vehicles built between 2000 and 2006 that have defective air bags.
Bipartisan bill aims to improve climate-related mental health services
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bipartisan bill aims to improve climate-related mental health services
May 4 (UPI) -- Sen. Ed Mackey, D-Mass., and Reps. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., have reintroduced bipartisan legislation aimed at mitigating the mental health toll of the climate crisis.
Utah board considers striking 'climate change' from education standards
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Utah board considers striking 'climate change' from education standards
May 4 (UPI) -- The Utah State Board of Education's Thursday agenda includes whether the term "climate change" should be pulled from curricula.
Ex-defense officials say Sen. Tommy Tuberville's actions 'harming military readiness'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-defense officials say Sen. Tommy Tuberville's actions 'harming military readiness'
May 4 (UPI) -- Seven former defense officials sent a letter to Senate leaders on Thursday, urging lawmakers to end one GOP senator's blockage of 184 nominations.
As civil rape, defamation trial proceeds, Trump now says he 'probably' will attend
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
As civil rape, defamation trial proceeds, Trump now says he 'probably' will attend
May 4 (UPI) -- Donald Trump said Thursday he will "probably attend" the civil defamation trial to confront E. Jeanne Carroll's allegation that he raped her in the 1990's and then defamed her when she spoke out about it.
One employee missing after explosion at Mass. chemical plant
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
One employee missing after explosion at Mass. chemical plant
May 4 (UPI) -- Rescue workers are searching for a worker who has been unaccounted for since an explosion ripped through a chemical plant in Newburyport, Mass.
Attorneys general subpoena NFL in workplace discrimination probe
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Attorneys general subpoena NFL in workplace discrimination probe
May 4 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Banta subpoenaed the NFL Thursday in a joint workplace discrimination investigation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against New York Times, his niece
Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against New York Times, his niece
Three Colo. teens charged with murder for rock-throwing death of Alexa Bartell
Three Colo. teens charged with murder for rock-throwing death of Alexa Bartell
Virginia teacher fights to include a Bible verse in her work email
Virginia teacher fights to include a Bible verse in her work email
Harris to meet with tech CEOs as White House pushes 'responsible' AI
Harris to meet with tech CEOs as White House pushes 'responsible' AI
Trump attorneys to present no defense witnesses in civil rape trial
Trump attorneys to present no defense witnesses in civil rape trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement