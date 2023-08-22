Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 22, 2023 / 9:54 AM

Microsoft restructures $69B deal to acquire Activision

By Paul Godfrey
Britain's anti-trust watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority, said Tuesday it was looking into a restructured deal proposed by Microsoft for its $69 billion takeover of British game developer Activision. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Britain's anti-trust watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority, said Tuesday it was looking into a restructured deal proposed by Microsoft for its $69 billion takeover of British game developer Activision. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Microsoft has proposed selling cloud streaming rights for Activision Blizzard computer games to French game developer Ubisoft to address the concerns of British anti-trust regulators who have blocked the software giant's $69 billion takeover.

Instead of buying Activision outright, the deal would be restructured to acquire a narrower set of rights in an effort to address concerns about the impact of the proposed acquisition on cloud game streaming raised by Britain's Competition and Markets Authority, Microsoft Vice Chairman and President Brad Smith wrote in a blog post Monday.

Advertisement

"This includes executing an agreement effective at the closing of our merger that transfers the cloud streaming rights for all current and new Activision Blizzard PC and console games released over the next 15 years to Ubisoft Entertainment," Smith wrote.

"The agreement provides Ubisoft with a unique opportunity to commercialize the distribution of games via cloud streaming. The agreement will enable Ubisoft to innovate and encourage different business models in the licensing and pricing of these games on cloud streaming services worldwide."

Read More

It would also give Ubisoft the opportunity to offer Activision games to cloud gaming services running non-Windows operating systems, with the rights ceded to it "in perpetuity," said Smith, adding that he anticipated the CMA would be able to complete its review of the amended deal before Microsoft's agreement with Activision expires Oct. 18.

Advertisement

An investigation into the amended deal had been launched in line with the CMA's normal processes and the statutory deadline for a decision, the watchdog said in a news release Tuesday in which it confirmed it had placed a worldwide legal block on Microsoft's acquisition of Activision, as originally proposed.

The anti-trust watchdog said the new deal was "substantially different from what was put on the table previously" and would allow gamers to access Activision's games in different ways, including through cloud-based multigame subscription services.

CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell stressed, however, that the fact the investigation had been initiated was "not a green light."

"We will carefully and objectively assess the details of the restructured deal and its impact on competition, including in light of third-party comments.

"Our goal has not changed -- any future decision on this new deal will ensure that the growing cloud gaming market continues to benefit from open and effective competition driving innovation and choice," she said.

The proposed changes to the deal come a month after Microsoft and Activision extended the deadline to complete the merger to October after the CMA postponed a July 14 decision on whether to reverse an interim ban on the acquisition.

Advertisement

The CMA pushed back its decision by six weeks to allow it more time to consider an appeal by Microsoft against a blocking order it issued in May on grounds the deal would reinforce Microsoft's dominance in cloud computing.

It said it needed the extra time to properly weigh Microsoft's "detailed and complex" overture arguing material changes in circumstances and special reasons meant the merger should be approved.

Latest Headlines

Wildfires in Europe: 18 found dead in Greek blaze as Spain prepares to declare disaster
World News // 35 minutes ago
Wildfires in Europe: 18 found dead in Greek blaze as Spain prepares to declare disaster
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in northeastern Greece discovered the remains of 18 people in a forest near the Turkish border as wildfires have devastated the region for the past four days.
Tech company Arm's IPO could be biggest of year, though competition is stiff
World News // 53 minutes ago
Tech company Arm's IPO could be biggest of year, though competition is stiff
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The initial public offering of Arm, an England-based chipmaker owned by Japan's SoftBank, could be the largest of the year, though its own filing shows risks are abundant.
Leaders of China, Russia, India gather for BRICS summit sans Putin
World News // 2 hours ago
Leaders of China, Russia, India gather for BRICS summit sans Putin
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The leaders of China, Russia, India and Brazil, will gather with dozens of nations in South Africa for a three-day summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin will join the conference virtually.
Pakistan army attempts to rescue 8 from dangling cable car
World News // 2 hours ago
Pakistan army attempts to rescue 8 from dangling cable car
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Eight people were trapped in midair on a broken cable car in Pakistan as Army Special Services raced to rescue them on Tuesday.
British intelligence: Ukraine drone strikes against Russian target likely from inside Russia
World News // 2 hours ago
British intelligence: Ukraine drone strikes against Russian target likely from inside Russia
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The destruction of a Russian supersonic bomber more than 400 miles inside Russian territory means it is likely that some of Ukraine's drone attacks against Russian military targets are being launched from Russia.
U.N.: Taliban defy 'general amnesty' with 800 extrajudicial killings, arrests in Afghanistan
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N.: Taliban defy 'general amnesty' with 800 extrajudicial killings, arrests in Afghanistan
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The United Nations accused the Taliban in Afghanistan of being involved in at least 800 extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detention of members of its former government in a report released Tuesday.
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin jailed for 8 years after return from exile
World News // 4 hours ago
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin jailed for 8 years after return from exile
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Exiled former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra returned to Thailand on Tuesday 15 years after fleeing corruption charges after he was ousted in a military coup.
Tropical Storm Franklin moving slowly through Caribbean toward Hispaniola
World News // 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Franklin moving slowly through Caribbean toward Hispaniola
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Franklin was moving slowly through the Caribbean overnight Monday and into Tuesday, with forecasters expecting the system to hit Hispaniola on Wednesday with heavy and possibly dangerous rains.
North Korea plans to launch spy satellite this month, Japan says
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korea plans to launch spy satellite this month, Japan says
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- North Korea has informed Japan of its intent to launch a reconnaissance satellite into space between Thursday and Aug. 31, Tokyo said Tuesday, months after Pyongyang failed an earlier launch attempt.
Japan to begin gradual release of treated Fukushima wastewater Thursday
World News // 10 hours ago
Japan to begin gradual release of treated Fukushima wastewater Thursday
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Japan announced Tuesday that it will begin its gradual release of treated radioactive wastewater collected from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean on Thursday as it seeks to continue decommission.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ohio teen sentenced to life in prison in high-speed crash that killed boyfriend, friend
Ohio teen sentenced to life in prison in high-speed crash that killed boyfriend, friend
Wind-powered cargo ship starts maiden voyage amid energy transition
Wind-powered cargo ship starts maiden voyage amid energy transition
Tennessee lawmakers gather for special session on gun policy
Tennessee lawmakers gather for special session on gun policy
Trump agrees to $200K bond in Georgia election interference case
Trump agrees to $200K bond in Georgia election interference case
Special Counsel Jack Smith pushes back on Trump's bid to delay Jan. 6 trial until 2026
Special Counsel Jack Smith pushes back on Trump's bid to delay Jan. 6 trial until 2026
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement