Trudeau blasts Meta for blocking local news during wildfire evacuations

By Sheri Walsh
A wildfire burns near the Ingraham Trail in Canada's Northwest Territories, forcing evacuations. On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blasted Facebook parent company Meta for blocking local news on its platforms during the wildfires. Photo courtesy of NWT Fire
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is blasting Facebook parent company Meta for blocking local news on its platforms, calling it "inconceivable" as hundreds of wildfires continue to force evacuations throughout Canada.

"Right now in an emergency situation, where up-to-date local information is more important than ever, Facebook is putting corporate profits ahead of people's safety, ahead of quality local journalism," Trudeau told reporters Monday during a three-day cabinet retreat in Prince Edward Island.

"Instead of making sure that local journalists are fairly paid for keeping Canadians informed on things like wildfires, Facebook is blocking news from its sites," Trudeau added. "This is not the time for that."

In June, Meta announced it would remove news from Facebook and Instagram in Canada after parliament passed the Online News Act. The bill forces tech giants to pay local news outlets when their content is posted on their platforms. Google announced a week later it planned to pull its links to news outlets from search results in Canada.

"The Online News Act forces us to end access to news content in order to comply with the legislation," Lisa Laventure, head of communications for Meta Canada, said in a statement Monday, as she directed Canadians to government websites.

"Canadians continue to use our technologies in large numbers to connect with their communities and access reputable information, including content from official government agencies, emergency services and non-governmental organizations," Laventure added.

Meta also announced the activation of a function called Safety Check on its platforms to help users notify friends and family that they are safe.

Despite Meta's response to Canada's Online News Act, Trudeau refused to back down when questioned by reporters Monday.

"It is so inconceivable that a company like Facebook is choosing to put corporate profits ahead of ensuring that local news organizations can get up-to-date information to Canadians and reach them where Canadians spend a lot of their time -- online, on social media, on Facebook," Trudeau said

"This is Facebook's choice," Trudeau added.

"We're simply saying that in a democracy, quality local journalism matters. And it matters now more than ever before, when people are worried about their homes, worried about communities, worried about the worst summer for extreme weather events we've had in a long, long time."

Domino's Pizza franchiser to declare bankruptcy, exit Russian market
World News // 58 minutes ago
Domino's Pizza franchiser to declare bankruptcy, exit Russian market
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The franchiser that operates Domino's Pizza locations in Russia indicated Monday it is closing all of its outlets in the country, following other U.S.-based brands such as McDonald's and Starbucks.
Tropical Storm Franklin could bring life-threatening flooding to Haiti, Dominican Republic
World News // 16 hours ago
Tropical Storm Franklin could bring life-threatening flooding to Haiti, Dominican Republic
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti as Tropical Storm Franklin bared down Monday on the Caribbean Islands with heavy rains.
Ecuador votes to stop future oil drilling in Amazon's Yasuni National Park
World News // 6 hours ago
Ecuador votes to stop future oil drilling in Amazon's Yasuni National Park
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Ending a long and contentious fight, results from a weekend vote in Ecuador show the majority of those taking part voted in favor of a ban on future oil drilling in a national park in the Amazon.
Kim Jong Un inspects cruise missile test as South Korea-U.S. military drills begin
World News // 6 hours ago
Kim Jong Un inspects cruise missile test as South Korea-U.S. military drills begin
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited a navy unit and inspected a cruise missile test aboard a warship, Pyongyang's state media reported Monday, as South Korea and the United States began their annual joint militar
'Zero-degree line' rises to record height as heatwave continues in Europe
World News // 8 hours ago
'Zero-degree line' rises to record height as heatwave continues in Europe
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Switzerland's MeteoSuisse reported another measure of record summer heat Monday when its weather balloon climbed to a record-high 17,400 feet before reaching what it calls the zero-degree line.
Wind-powered cargo ship starts maiden voyage amid energy transition
World News // 8 hours ago
Wind-powered cargo ship starts maiden voyage amid energy transition
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Shipping firm Cargill on Monday announced the maiden voyage of a new wind-powered cargo vessel that could support a 30% cut in fuel costs and help with decarbonization efforts in the maritime shipping industry.
Bernardo Arevalo wins Guatemala election on corruption crackdown vow
World News // 9 hours ago
Bernardo Arevalo wins Guatemala election on corruption crackdown vow
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Bernardo Arevalo, a candidate of Guatemala's center-left Movimiento Semilla party running on an anti-corruption ticket, won a surprise victory in the presidential election in central America's most populous country.
Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Denmark for F-16s as Russia makes advances in Ukraine
World News // 9 hours ago
Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Denmark for F-16s as Russia makes advances in Ukraine
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Denmark for the transfer of F-16s in an address to parliament in Copenhagen on Monday while Russian forces made advances in eastern Ukraine.
2 U.S. service members held in Germany after fatal stabbing at carnival
World News // 9 hours ago
2 U.S. service members held in Germany after fatal stabbing at carnival
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Two U.S. military service members were taken into federal custody over the weekend after a 28-year-old man was stabbed to death during a confrontation between at least four people at a carnival in western Germany.
British nurse gets life in prison without parole for death of 7 babies
World News // 11 hours ago
British nurse gets life in prison without parole for death of 7 babies
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Nurse Lucy Letby was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the deaths of seven babies after 10 families gave wrenching victims' impact statements.
