Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 28, 2023 / 8:38 AM

Japan military chiefs push government to deliver on promised counterstrike capability

By Paul Godfrey
Ground Self-Defense Force Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade troops taking part in "Iron Fist 23" military exercises in March with U.S. Marines at Manda Beach on Tokunoshima Island, Kagoshima-Prefecture. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Ground Self-Defense Force Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade troops taking part in "Iron Fist 23" military exercises in March with U.S. Marines at Manda Beach on Tokunoshima Island, Kagoshima-Prefecture. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Japanese military chiefs said Friday the country urgently needed a counterstrike capability amid what they said was the most dangerous security situation since World War II and a "rapidly tilting" in the China-Taiwan military balance in Beijing's favor.

Among the threats cited in Japan's annual defense report, which was presented to the cabinet Friday, was a "significant strengthening of its neighbors' military capabilities" including a ramping up of missile launches and shows of military strength, with China-Russia "strategic coordination" a particular worry.

Advertisement

It also flags North Korea's numerous ballistic missile test launches saying Pyongyang has doggedly pushed ahead with its five-year plan embarked upon in 2021 to develop missile-related technologies.

"China's current external stance, military activities, and other activities have become a matter of serious concern for Japan and the international community, and present an unprecedented and the greatest strategic challenge," according to the 28-page Ministry of Defense white paper.

RELATED France and Japan hold first-ever joint air force exercises

Defense chiefs pointed to a seven-fold increase in the number of times Japanese air defense forces had to be scrambled in response to Chinese threats to 5,869 between 2013 and 2022, compared with just 814 between 2003 and 2012, and leapfrogging Russia. In all, the cumulative total trebled to more than 9,000.

Advertisement

The report stresses that long-range counterstrike capabilities against missile bases were key to deterring any invasion of Japan as they would "enable Japan to mount effective counterstrikes against the opponent to prevent further attacks while defending against incoming missiles by means of the missile defense network."

"This discourages the opponent from attacking and deters armed attack itself."

RELATED Japan reports largest yearly population decline since 1968

The report said Chinese military exercises off Taiwan sparked by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in August may have gamed invasion scenarios including anti-ground and anti-ship tactics and strategies for winning control of the sea and the skies

"The fact that China is capable of carrying out such activities shows that the situation is working to China's advantage," a Defense Ministry official told reporters.

The report also notes a more than doubling of Chinese aircraft entering Taiwan's airspace, up from 972 incidents in 2021 to 1,733 in 2022.

RELATED North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile into sea after warnings to U.S.

However, on the Taiwan situation, Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told a press conference that while the latest defense blueprint was a reflection of Tokyo's "candid views", its long-standing position that disputes "should be always resolved through dialogue," was unchanged.

In December, Japan adopted historic military changes in three security documents, including a commitment to developing a counterstrike capability, a highly controversial move that opponents say is unconstitutional, as Japan seeks to shed some of the curbs on its ability to wage war imposed on it at the end of World War II.

Advertisement

Among the changes is a provision permitting the Japanese military to hit enemy bases and command-and-control nodes with longer-range standoff missiles.

Latest Headlines

Kim Jong Un views new weapons at military parade with Russian, Chinese officials
World News // 4 hours ago
Kim Jong Un views new weapons at military parade with Russian, Chinese officials
July 28 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was joined by Russian and Chinese officials as he presided over a large-scale military parade featuring the regime's latest weapons, state-run media reported Friday.
Ukraine says its forces liberated the Russian-occupied Staromaiorske
World News // 43 minutes ago
Ukraine says its forces liberated the Russian-occupied Staromaiorske
July 28 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video that the Ukrainian military has liberated the village of Staromaiorske in the country's southeast.
Israeli intelligence says they warned Netanyahu about judicial reform protests
World News // 1 hour ago
Israeli intelligence says they warned Netanyahu about judicial reform protests
July 28 (UPI) -- Israeli intelligence said it warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government that passing judicial reforms that sparked widespread protests would put the country at risk and embolden its enemies.
State Department orders non-emergency personnel to leave Haiti
World News // 2 hours ago
State Department orders non-emergency personnel to leave Haiti
July 28 (UPI) -- The State Department on Thursday issued a travel advisory in Haiti, ordering all non-emergency U.S. government personnel and eligible families to leave as well as avoiding travel to the island nation.
Singapore executes first woman since 2004
World News // 2 hours ago
Singapore executes first woman since 2004
July 28 (UPI) -- Singapore hanged a 45-year--old woman Friday for trafficking 1oz of heroin, the second person the city-state has executed for drug offenses this week and only the first woman since 2004.
U.S. blacklists Somalian ISIS financier for fueling terrorism in Africa
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Somalian ISIS financier for fueling terrorism in Africa
July 28 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned a Somali man accused of being the financier of his nation's branch of the Islamic State.
43 beached pilot whales euthanized in Australia after failed rescue attempt
World News // 20 hours ago
43 beached pilot whales euthanized in Australia after failed rescue attempt
July 27 (UPI) -- About 40 pilot whales had to be euthanized in Western Australia Thursday, after an intensive rescue effort failed to prevent them from beaching themselves.
France and Japan hold first-ever joint air force exercises
World News // 21 hours ago
France and Japan hold first-ever joint air force exercises
July 27 (UPI) -- The air forces of France and Japan held their first joint exercise with their pilots on Thursday in the Pacific Ocean with officials saying they have a joint interest in the region.
Lower second quarter energy prices hit Shell's profits hard
World News // 22 hours ago
Lower second quarter energy prices hit Shell's profits hard
July 27 (UPI) -- Energy company Shell on Thursday turned in a second quarter profit of $5.1 billion, sharply lower than first quarter levels because of a decline in commodity prices.
Vladimir Putin won't rejoin Ukraine grain deal, offers shipments to Africa
World News // 22 hours ago
Vladimir Putin won't rejoin Ukraine grain deal, offers shipments to Africa
July 27 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia would not rejoin the Black Sea Grain Initiative, instead offering to deliver food to six African nations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

McDonald's to create spinoff restaurant CosMc's after Grimace marketing success
McDonald's to create spinoff restaurant CosMc's after Grimace marketing success
Corrections officer, 2 inmates charged with murder in Alabama prison killing
Corrections officer, 2 inmates charged with murder in Alabama prison killing
Kim Jong Un shows off North Korean ICBMs to visiting Russian defense minister
Kim Jong Un shows off North Korean ICBMs to visiting Russian defense minister
State Department orders non-emergency personnel to leave Haiti
State Department orders non-emergency personnel to leave Haiti
Vladimir Putin won't rejoin Ukraine grain deal, offers shipments to Africa
Vladimir Putin won't rejoin Ukraine grain deal, offers shipments to Africa
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement