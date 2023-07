1/3

Israeli protesters hold Israeli flags and chant for democracy at a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul, outside the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, on Tuesday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- The revival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to revise the country's judiciary drew thousands to the streets around the country on Tuesday. Demonstrators clashed with police after the Knesset approved the initial reading of a bill that would limit the Supreme Court's oversight powers despite wide opposition. Protesters blocked streets from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv. Advertisement

Thousands of protesters demonstrated at Ben Guion Airport later in the day. Officials reported several injuries.

The Ben Gurion Airport protest was moved from Terminal 1 to Terminal 3 to accommodate the large crowd that was expected for the demonstration. Those attending were able to arrive by train, officials said.

"Operationally, it is impossible to transfer all the people who arrived by train to the designated protest area at Terminal 1," Central District Commander Avi Biton said. "Therefore, we have created a facility here that can accommodate the protest."

In Tel Aviv, mounted police tried to disperse the crowd after Kaplan Street became the main point of the protest. Authorities used water cannons to get control of the demonstrators.

Advertisement

Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity Party who has emerged as the leading foil against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul, joined protesters on Kaplan Street. Demonstrators also managed to block the Ayalon Highway at times during Monday morning and afternoon.

It was some of the largest protests against Netanyahu's reforms since March when Israel was consumed in mass protests after the prime minister fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Gallant had called for pausing of the controversial judicial reforms.