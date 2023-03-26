Advertisement
March 26, 2023 / 5:46 PM

Netanyahu removes defense minister following speech criticizing judicial reform

By Joe Fisher
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Sunday, one day after Gallant’s call to pause Netanyahu’s judicial reform law. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Sunday, one day after Gallant’s call to pause Netanyahu’s judicial reform law. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Sunday, one day after Gallant's call to pause Netanyahu's judicial reform law.

The office of the prime minister confirmed the dismissal in a press release on Sunday. The move comes on the heels of weeks of protests over the government's reform plan that would hand the power to make judicial appointments over to the ruling government. The Knesset, Israel's parliament, has a vote on a portion of the reform bill planned for Wednesday.

Gallant voiced his opposition to reform in a speech on Saturday night, saying that it threatens the security of Israel, according to CNN.

"Any manifestation of refusal that eats away at the strength of the IDF and harms the security system should be stopped immediately," Gallant reportedly said.

RELATED Palestinians, Jordan condemn report of new West Bank housing plans

Protests continued, even heightened after news of Gallant's removal broke, Haaretz reports. Thousands in Tel Aviv took to the streets, blocking the Ayalon Highway and starting bonfires. Planned protests also took place outside the home of the prime minister in Jerusalem, where demonstrators butted heads with law enforcement.

Gallant is but one of several government figures to express reservations over the reform plan, which would weaken the power of Israel's judicial system up to its Supreme Court. Opposition Party Leader Yair Lapid has said parliament should pause its schedule to discuss the changes more thoroughly. President Isaac Herzog has called the bill "oppressive."

Opposition to the judicial reform plan has spilled beyond government officials. Members of the military have threatened to abandon their posts while all Israeli universities but one reportedly announced plans to strike.

RELATED Protests grip Israel after Netanyahu government snubs alternative judicial plan

In his speech Saturday, Gallant warned that more Israeli Defense Force officials may protest if the bill is pushed through, according to Axios.

"The Prime Minister told Gallant that he lost confidence in him. Gallant didn't coordinate his speech with the Prime Minister and sabotaged the efforts to reach a solution," an aide to Netanyahu told Axios.

RELATED Hundreds of thousands protest judicial reforms in Israel

