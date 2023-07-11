Advertisement
World News
July 11, 2023 / 3:10 AM

North Korean leader's sister repeats 'critical' warnings over U.S. spy planes

By Thomas Maresca
Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued a statement on Tuesday warning the United States of a "very critical flight" over alleged intrusions by spy planes. File Pool Photo by Jorge Silva/EPA-EFE
Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued a statement on Tuesday warning the United States of a "very critical flight" over alleged intrusions by spy planes. File Pool Photo by Jorge Silva/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, July 11 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, repeated accusations Tuesday that U.S. spy planes crossed into the North's territory and warned of a "very critical flight" in case of "repeated illegal intrusion."

The statement, carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency, was the latest in a brewing back-and-forth over the alleged reconnaissance flights.

Advertisement

On Monday night, Kim claimed that a U.S. spy plane repeatedly flew over the waters of the North's exclusive economic zone before being chased off by North Korean warplanes. She warned in a statement that a "shocking incident would occur" if the United States continued its reconnaissance activities in the area.

Earlier that day, a North Korean Defense Ministry spokesperson accused Washington of conducting "provocative aerial espionage" during the first week of July and threatened to shoot down American aircraft.

RELATED North Korea warns it will shoot down U.S. reconnaissance planes

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff denied all allegations.

In a message sent to reporters on Tuesday, the JCS said the North was "intentionally creating tension through threatening words and actions" and urged it to drop the issue.

Advertisement

"We sternly warn that North Korea is responsible for all consequences resulting from its actions regarding the South Korea-U.S. alliance's normal flight activities," the JCS said.

RELATED Seoul: North Korea's failed spy satellite had 'no military utility'

The Pentagon called the North's claims "just accusations."

"The United States, as always, remains committed to safely and responsibly flying, sailing, operating anywhere that international law allows and alongside our allies and partners," Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said during a press briefing Monday.

U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller also urged the North to "refrain from escalatory actions," and called on it to "engage in serious and sustained diplomacy."

RELATED North Korea claims U.S. submarine visit to South Korea is a 'rehearsal' for further deployment

In her statement Tuesday, Kim Yo Jong said the U.S. reconnaissance plane flew over the North's exclusive economic zone waters eight times on Monday from 5:15 a.m. through 1:10 p.m., in an area some 170 miles southeast off the east coast county of Uljin.

"In case of repeated illegal intrusion, the U.S. forces will experience a very critical flight," Kim said.

She also warned that "the military gangsters of the 'ROK' should stop acting impudently and shut up at once."

The Republic of Korea is the official name of South Korea.

The heated rhetoric comes during a sustained period of military tension on the Korean Peninsula, with North Korea conducting a spate of weapons tests and the United States and South Korea ramping up their joint military exercises.

Advertisement

Pyongyang recently attempted to deploy its first military reconnaissance satellite, citing a need to respond to the "undisguised military threat" of U.S. and South Korean forces.

The rocket carrying the satellite crashed into the Yellow Sea shortly after launch on May 31 due to a second-stage engine failure.

Last week, the allies conducted a joint air drill involving at least one U.S. B-52H strategic bomber, while a U.S. nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine made a port call in Busan in June, the first visit of its kind in six years.

Latest Headlines

Biden arrives for NATO meeting as Turkey says it supports Sweden's membership
World News // 14 hours ago
Biden arrives for NATO meeting as Turkey says it supports Sweden's membership
July 10 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday pushed for his country to gain entry into the European Union, in exchange for supporting Sweden's bid to become the newest member of NATO.
Australia, Germany strike defense, climate deal before NATO summit
World News // 15 hours ago
Australia, Germany strike defense, climate deal before NATO summit
July 10 (UPI) -- Australia and Germany struck a deal on Monday to strengthen ties between the two countries on defense and climate.
Kremlin: Vladimir Putin met with Wagner Group chief days after failed mutiny
World News // 16 hours ago
Kremlin: Vladimir Putin met with Wagner Group chief days after failed mutiny
July 10 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the leader of the mercenary Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin last month, just days after the latter staged a failed mutiny, the Kremlin confirmed on Monday.
Norway's DNO claims largest hydrocarbon discovery in 10 years
World News // 16 hours ago
Norway's DNO claims largest hydrocarbon discovery in 10 years
July 10 (UPI) -- Estimates from the Carmen well in the Norwegian waters of the North Sea show it may be the largest oil and gas discovery in a decade, energy company DNO said Monday.
At least 3 dead from heavy rain, mudslides in Japan
World News // 18 hours ago
At least 3 dead from heavy rain, mudslides in Japan
July 10 (UPI) -- At least three people were dead and eight more missing after torrential rains slammed southwestern Japan on Monday.
Biden talks Ukraine with Sunak, climate with King Charles III on London trip
World News // 20 hours ago
Biden talks Ukraine with Sunak, climate with King Charles III on London trip
July 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak continued to bump heads over Ukraine's admission into NATO and delivering cluster bombs to Kyiv in defense against Russia during a meeting Monday.
Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian man who opened fire during West Bank traffic stop
World News // 17 hours ago
Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian man who opened fire during West Bank traffic stop
July 10 (UPI) -- Israeli Defense Forces shot and killed a Palestinian man who opened fire on soldiers Monday after his car was ordered to stop on a major highway between two hostile settlements in the West Bank.
Britain's Thames Water secures $960M cash injection amid nationalization threat
World News // 18 hours ago
Britain's Thames Water secures $960M cash injection amid nationalization threat
July 10 (UPI) -- Investors of Britain's embattled Thames Water have agreed to pump in an extra $960 million in cash for the current investment round ending 2025 to help stabilize the company as it grapples with $18 billion of debt.
Netherlands PM Mark Rutte to leave politics after government collapse
World News // 19 hours ago
Netherlands PM Mark Rutte to leave politics after government collapse
July 10 (UPI) -- Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Monday that he will not stand at the next election and that his two-decade-long career in politics is at an end.
Second 8-year-old girl dies of injuries days after car rams into London school
World News // 21 hours ago
Second 8-year-old girl dies of injuries days after car rams into London school
July 10 (UPI) -- A second student has died three days after a Land Rover crashed into an end-of-term tea party at a private primary school in south London.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea warns it will shoot down U.S. reconnaissance planes
North Korea warns it will shoot down U.S. reconnaissance planes
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar survives stabbing attack in federal prison
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar survives stabbing attack in federal prison
Manhunt underway in California for escaped inmate accused of murder
Manhunt underway in California for escaped inmate accused of murder
Lower U.S. gasoline prices may be their own undoing
Lower U.S. gasoline prices may be their own undoing
New York, Vermont declare states of emergencies in deadly flash flooding
New York, Vermont declare states of emergencies in deadly flash flooding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement