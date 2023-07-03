Last surviving French commando who joined Allies in D-Day landings dies at 100

July 3 (UPI) -- Leon Gautier, the last of the 177 elite French troops who were part of the pivotal World War II Allies beach invasion at Normandy in 1944, died on Monday, less than a month after taking part in a commemoration ceremony with French President Emmanuel Macron. He was 100.
A native of Rennes, France, Gautier joined the French Navy against Nazi Germany in 1940 at the age of 17. He fled to London when German forces captured much of France, and hs became part of the elite unit of the "Commando Kieffer" under Gen. Charles de Gaulle.