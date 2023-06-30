Tropical Storm Beatriz to become hurricane as it approaches Mexico's coast

Tropical Storm Beatriz, the second named storm of the Pacific hurricane season, was forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches Mexico. Image courtesy NOAA

June 30 (UPI) -- Hurricane warnings and watches have been issued for portions of Mexico's coast on Friday as Tropical Storm Beatriz is expected to reach land later in the day and early Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said. In its 4 a.m. CDT update, the NHC said Beatriz was located off the coast of Mexico about 100 miles west-southwest of Acapulco and 250 miles southeast of Manzanillo Mexico.

It was traveling northwest at about 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. A storm is classified as a Category 1 hurricane at maximum sustained winds of 74 mph.

Forecasters said Beatriz is expected to reach hurricane strength later Friday as it will continue to rapidly gain strength while gradually slowing its forward speed.

"On the forecast track, the center of Beatriz is expected to approach the coast of western Mexico today, then move near or over portions of the coast of western Mexico tonight and on Saturday," the NHC said.

Beatriz is forecast to be a hurricane while the center moves near or over the coast of Mexico.

A hurricane warning was in effect from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes, Mexico and hurricane watches were in place from north of Cabo Corrientes to Punta Mita, Mexico. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the south of Zihuatanejo to Acapulco, and north of Cabo Corrientes to Punta Mita Mexico.

Beatriz is the second named storm of the Pacific hurricane season.

It joins Hurricane Adrian which was not on course for land but was expected to generate swells along portions of the southwestern and west-central coasts of Mexico and the Southern Baja California peninsula which the NHC said are "likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."