Hurricane Adrian is rapidly gaining strength as it moves west in the Pacific. Image courtesy NOAA

June 28 (UPI) -- Adrian, the first named storm of the Pacific hurricane season, rapidly developed into a hurricane on Wednesday. In its 9 a.m. MDT update, the National Hurricane Center said Adrian was located about 360 miles southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico. It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and traveling west at 8 mph. Advertisement

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect and no hazard affecting land were forecast early Wednesday.

With 75 mph maximum sustained winds, Adrian was just above the threshold for a Category 1 hurricane but the NHC said it was expected to strengthen over the next couple of days before weakening on Friday.

The storm was forecast to maintain its westward movement through Thursday before turning to the west-northwest on Friday.

The National Weather Service Hurricane Center Miami said in a statement that Adrian has developed a well-defined eye as it rapidly intensified over a 24-hour period.

Hurricane-force winds can be felt up to 10 miles from the center while tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 60 miles out from the center.

"Adrian is moving westward, to the south of a mid-tropospheric ridge which extends westward from northern Mexico," the Hurricane Center said. "This ridge is expected to weaken during the next 2 days as a mid-level trough develops west of the Baja California peninsula, and this should cause Adrian to slow down further and turn toward the west-northwest by 48 hours."