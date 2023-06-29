Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 29, 2023 / 11:29 AM

Japan, South Korea agree to resume currency swaps amid unresolved political tensions

By A.L. Lee
Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki delivers a speech during the Lower House's plenary session at the the National Diet in Tokyo, Japan on January 23. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki delivers a speech during the Lower House's plenary session at the the National Diet in Tokyo, Japan on January 23. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Japan and South Korea have agreed to reestablish currency exchanges as the frayed allies continued to emerge from a nearly decade-long breakdown in relations due to unresolved political tensions and territorial disputes.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reached terms with his South Korean counterpart Choo Kyung Ho during the first economic summit between the Asian powers since 2016.

Advertisement

The deal was a further sign of reconciliation between the allies following Japan's announcement earlier in the week of its intention to reinstate South Korea to its "white list" of preferred trade partners after a four-year absence.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said the revised status, which will smooth export procedures for Japanese companies to South Korea, will take effect July 21.

RELATED Japan returns South Korea to preferred trade partner list after 4 years

The leaders agreed to a multilateral framework that aims to expand supply chains with the G7 partners, including the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union.

Advertisement

As part of the deal, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and the Export-Import Bank of Korea agreed to finance new infrastructure projects that would serve to deter China throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

The deal will also ensure that Japan and South Korea keep unceasing access to the U.S. dollar and allow for the free exchange of Asian currencies during national emergencies.

RELATED United States affirms cooperation with Japan, Philippines in Tokyo

A previous currency exchange agreement was scuttled in 2015 as tensions boiled over due to Japan's claim to a number of South Korean-controlled islands in the Sea of Japan. Relations also continue to be strained by open wounds from World War II, when the Japanese military forced South Korean women to work as sex slaves.

The finance chiefs acknowledged a willingness to put those differences aside as U.S. allies in the region faced increased Chinese aggressions and a growing threat from North Korea's nuclear arsenal.

"Japan and South Korea are neighbors, and we should cooperate in various fields," Suzuki said after the meeting, while calling the revived deal "a plus for the yen and the won."

Suzuki and Choo began talks on the new agreement in May, which opened the door for officials of both nations to discuss their mutual economic concerns.

Advertisement

"The resumption of the finance dialogue symbolizes that normalization of ties, prompted by our leaders' summit, is spreading fully" in both nations, Choo said.

Both nations have strong foreign reserves, with South Korea's central bank touting $1.2 trillion in foreign currency holdings, which was roughly one-third of Japan's total foreign assets.

Japan and South Korea established currency exchanges in 2001 following the Asian financial crisis.

Some economists said the new agreement stood to benefit South Korea more than Japan, although the deal would promote less volatility among other economies in the region, providing a huge boon for Tokyo.

Relations between Seoul and Tokyo have improved in recent months as South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has called for reparations to help heal the long-standing scars of the war.

In recent months, the White House has sought to reaffirm U.S. defense commitments throughout Southeast Asia as Beijing was making increasingly aggressive claims to Taiwan.

A strategic agreement signed earlier this year will boost the U.S. military presence in the Philippines with four new naval installations along the southern end of the South China Sea.

In January, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signed a new security agreement with the U.S., while a meeting between Yoon and President Joe Biden in late April resulted in an agreement to dock U.S. nuclear-armed submarines in South Korea for the first time in more than 40 years.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Japan, United States sign agreement for Peal Harbor, Hiroshima sister parks
World News // 16 minutes ago
Japan, United States sign agreement for Peal Harbor, Hiroshima sister parks
June 29 (UPI) -- Japan and the United States signed symbolic an agreement on Thursday that made the site of two of the most important battles in World War II sister parks.
Russian politician: Order for Wagner to sign Defense Ministry contract prompted revolt
World News // 31 minutes ago
Russian politician: Order for Wagner to sign Defense Ministry contract prompted revolt
June 29 (UPI) -- Russian politicians have confirmed that Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was asked to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense prior to his abortive mutiny against the Ministry.
France to send 40,000 riot officers to protests over teen shot by police
World News // 6 hours ago
France to send 40,000 riot officers to protests over teen shot by police
June 29 (UPI) -- France was preparing to pour 40,000 riot police onto the streets of the country's cities and towns Thursday evening in a bid to head off a third straight night of unrest sparked by the police shooting of a teenage boy
British plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled unlawful
World News // 3 hours ago
British plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled unlawful
June 29 (UPI) -- Britain's second-highest court has ruled that government plans to deter irregular migrants by sending people claiming refugee status to Rwanda for processing are unlawful.
Former Greek PM Alexis Tsipras resigns from party leadership
World News // 3 hours ago
Former Greek PM Alexis Tsipras resigns from party leadership
June 29 (UPI) -- Former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Thursday that he is resigning as leader of the Syriza party after it won less than 18% of the vote and just 48 of the 300 available seats in the country's Parliament.
Red Cross facilitates release of 125 Sudanese Armed Forces soldiers
World News // 5 hours ago
Red Cross facilitates release of 125 Sudanese Armed Forces soldiers
June 29 (UPI) -- The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Wednesday it helped negotiate the release of 125 Sudanese Armed Forces soldiers held by the militant Rapid Support Forces.
British legal advice banned in latest sanctions against Russia
World News // 11 hours ago
British legal advice banned in latest sanctions against Russia
June 29 (UPI) -- Britain's Ministry of Justice unveiled a new law Thursday that blocks Russia from seeking British legal advice in new sanctions to isolate Moscow and weaken Russia's economy following last year's invasion of Ukraine.
Professor, 2 students injured in stabbing at Canadian university; suspect in custody
World News // 13 hours ago
Professor, 2 students injured in stabbing at Canadian university; suspect in custody
June 28 (UPI) -- A professor and two students were hospitalized and a suspect was taken into police custody following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon on the campus of a Canadian university, authorities said.
Zelensky urges medical marijuana legalization for Ukrainians with 'trauma of war'
World News // 17 hours ago
Zelensky urges medical marijuana legalization for Ukrainians with 'trauma of war'
June 28 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging his country to legalize medical marijuana to help those suffering from the "trauma of war" with Russia.
Israeli police arrest 15 Palestinians for waving Hamas flags at holy site
World News // 21 hours ago
Israeli police arrest 15 Palestinians for waving Hamas flags at holy site
June 28 (UPI) -- Israeli police Wednesday quickly arrested 15 Palestinians after Eid al-Adha morning prayers at the Temple Mount after they allegedly hung a banner with photos of people described by police as terrorists.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida couple withdraws lawsuit against OceanGate CEO after submersible's demise
Florida couple withdraws lawsuit against OceanGate CEO after submersible's demise
Teamsters warn of 'imminent' UPS strike affecting 'nearly all Americans'
Teamsters warn of 'imminent' UPS strike affecting 'nearly all Americans'
Overstock to relaunch Bed Bath & Beyond after buying intellectual property
Overstock to relaunch Bed Bath & Beyond after buying intellectual property
Arizona wildfire forces more than 1,000 to evacuate from Scottsdale area
Arizona wildfire forces more than 1,000 to evacuate from Scottsdale area
Zelensky urges medical marijuana legalization for Ukrainians with 'trauma of war'
Zelensky urges medical marijuana legalization for Ukrainians with 'trauma of war'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement