Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 21, 2023 / 10:19 AM

British debt-to-GDP tops 100% as government borrowing soars to six-decade high

By Paul Godfrey
1/2
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said Britain had been taking "difficult decisions" to balance the country's finances after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic government borrowing reached a 60-year high. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said Britain had been taking "difficult decisions" to balance the country's finances after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic government borrowing reached a 60-year high. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Britain's national debt hit $3.27 trillion in May, broaching the critical 100% debt-to-GDP barrier for the first time in more than 60 years, provisional estimates released Wednesday indicate.

Provisional estimates calculate public sector net debt at 100.1% of GDP at the end of May after the government borrowed more than double the $11.8 billion it borrowed in May 2022 to plug a $5 billion gap between its receipts and spending on energy support, welfare, public servants' wages and debt interest, the Office for National Statistics said.

Advertisement

The $25.4 billion government borrowing was the second-highest figure for May since monthly records began in 1993.

The ONS cautioned that the debt-to-GDP figure was highly prone to being revised.

RELATED British CPI hits 8.7%, core inflation surges above 7%

"This estimate is liable to be revised in future because it partly relies on GDP estimates based on the latest Office for Budget Responsibility forecast, as happened during the COVID-19 pandemic when stronger GDP data replaced initial forecasts," ONS said in a Twitter post.

Borrowing so far this financial year, which started April 6, hit $54.6 billion compared with the $29.6 billion the government borrowed in the same period in 2022 and $2.7 billion more than the OBR forecast it would need to.

Advertisement

National debt could have been even higher if not for higher tax receipts offsetting some of the increase in debt interest payments and government spending cuts implemented by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

RELATED McCarthy struggles to control House under pressure from far-right revolts, centrists

The government had been taking "difficult decisions" to balance the country's finances after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, Hunt said.

"We rightly spent billions to protect families and businesses from the worst impacts of the pandemic and [Vladimir] Putin's energy crisis.

"But it would be manifestly unfair to leave future generations with a tab they cannot repay," said Hunt. "That's why we have taken difficult but necessary decisions to balance the books in order to halve inflation this year, grow the economy and reduce debt."

RELATED Biden signs Fiscal Responsibility Act, officially ending the debt limit crisis

Reducing national debt is one of five pledges for a more secure and prosperous Britain set out by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in January as he sought to get the country and the economy back on track after taking over from Liz Truss in October.

Truss, who replaced Boris Johnson in September, and her chancellor, Kwase Kwarteng. sparked a crisis after their plan for the economy centered on huge tax cuts for business and the wealthy saw government borrowing costs rocket and a run on the pound.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Biden 'dictator' remark angers China days after Blinken meeting with Xi
World News // 1 hour ago
Biden 'dictator' remark angers China days after Blinken meeting with Xi
June 21 (UPI) -- Days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing in an effort to stabilize bilateral relations, President Joe Biden referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping as a dictator.
West Bank Israeli settlers attack Palestinian villagers, injuring dozens
World News // 3 hours ago
West Bank Israeli settlers attack Palestinian villagers, injuring dozens
June 21 (UPI) -- Israeli West Bank settlers injured more than three dozen Palestinian villagers during overnight attacks in response to the death of four settlers in the area on Tuesday.
U.N. needs to sanction North Korea's cyberactivities, expert says
World News // 4 hours ago
U.N. needs to sanction North Korea's cyberactivities, expert says
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, June 21 (UPI) -- Russia's war in Ukraine and China's growing tensions with the United States are major obstacles preventing the United Nations Security Council from imposing new sanctions against North Korea, an expert says.
British CPI hits 8.7%, core inflation surges above 7%
World News // 4 hours ago
British CPI hits 8.7%, core inflation surges above 7%
June 21 (UPI) -- The pace at which prices rose in Britain remained unchanged in May for the second straight month due to rising costs for air travel, recreational and cultural goods and services, the latest figures out Wednesday show.
Chinese aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait
World News // 7 hours ago
Chinese aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait
June 21 (UPI) -- A Chinese aircraft carrier group passed through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, Taipei's Defense Ministry said, as military tensions continue to simmer around the democratic island.
4 killed, several injured in occupied West Bank attack
World News // 11 hours ago
4 killed, several injured in occupied West Bank attack
June 20 (UPI) -- Four civilians were killed and several others were injured when Palestinian attackers opened fire at a gas station near a large Israeli settlement of the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.
Estonia becomes first Baltic country to legalize same-sex marriage
World News // 18 hours ago
Estonia becomes first Baltic country to legalize same-sex marriage
June 20 (UPI) -- Estonia on Tuesday became the first Baltic country to legalize same-sex marriage.
Fugitive ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn sues former employer for $1 billion
World News // 19 hours ago
Fugitive ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn sues former employer for $1 billion
June 20 (UPI) -- Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn, who fled from Japan to Lebanon after being accused of financial misconduct, is suing his former employers for $1 billion in damages, alleging defamation.
Andrew Tate formally charged with rape, human trafficking
World News // 21 hours ago
Andrew Tate formally charged with rape, human trafficking
June 20 (UPI) -- Romanian authorities on Tuesday charged self-styled lifestyle coach and social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan with rape and human trafficking.
Russia unleashes drone, missile attacks; Ukraine claims modest advances
World News // 23 hours ago
Russia unleashes drone, missile attacks; Ukraine claims modest advances
June 20 (UPI) -- Russia unleashed missile strikes against cities across Ukraine in the largest such attack in over two weeks as Ukrainian forces claim modest but important battlefield gains.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia election workers cleared of 'unsubstantiated' 2020 fraud claims
Georgia election workers cleared of 'unsubstantiated' 2020 fraud claims
Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say
Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say
On missing submersible: aviator, diver, businessmen and a teen who loves sci-fi
On missing submersible: aviator, diver, businessmen and a teen who loves sci-fi
Russia unleashes drone, missile attacks; Ukraine claims modest advances
Russia unleashes drone, missile attacks; Ukraine claims modest advances
U.S. Coast Guard: 'Underwater noises' detected in search for missing sub
U.S. Coast Guard: 'Underwater noises' detected in search for missing sub
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement