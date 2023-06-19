Trending
June 19, 2023 / 12:08 PM

Alexei Navalny faces new trial that could 'greatly increase' prison sentence

By Daniel Uria
Alexei Navalny faced a new extremism trial that could see him serve up to three more decades in prison as observers were forced to watch a video feed that supporters said was difficult to hear. Photo courtesy Kira Yarmysh/Twitter
June 19 (UPI) -- Jailed Russian political opposition leader Alexei Navalny said a new trial began Monday that could see him spend an additional 30 years behind bars.

"Today marks the beginning of yet another trial, which will greatly increase my total sentence," Navalny wrote on his Twitter account.

Navalny faces multiple charges of extremism, including creating an NGO that infringed on the rights of citizens and "rehabilitation of Nazism," Mediazona reported. Daniel Kholodny, the former technical director of the YouTube channel Navalny Live, also was charged with participating in and financing extremist activities.

The trial was held in the IK-6 penal colony where Navalny already is serving an 11.5-year sentence.

The court said that no one would be allowed directly inside the hall where the trial was taking place as media were required to follow the proceedings via a video broadcast.

Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh shared a photo of the television that journalists watched the broadcast on saying, "Putin's trial looks like this."

She added that the video feed had "such terrible quality" that it was difficult to distinguish what was being said.

Navalny appeared in court in April for a hearing on new extremism charges that can result in up to an additional 30-year prison term and a second term on terrorism, which carries a possible 35 years.

At the time, he dismissed the charges as "absurd" and called the process a "cynical mockery."

Yarmysh said another hearing would be held on Thursday in Moscow to determine Navalny's right to correspond.

