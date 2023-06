The Israel Defense Forces said its soldiers were slain by an Egyptian policeman Saturday at a border station in the Sinai peninsula. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Three Israeli soldiers were killed Saturday in a terrorist incident along the Egyptian border, military officials announced. The Israel Defense Forces said a male and female soldier, both members of the IDF's Paran Brigade stationed near the Egyptian border, were killed early Saturday by live fire in the incident. Advertisement

A third IDF soldier later died in an exchange of fire after the suspected perpetrator, identified as an Egyptian policeman, was tracked down and slain in cooperation with the Egyptian Army.

An Israeli non-commissioned officer was also "lightly injured" in the operation.

"The IDF expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families and will continue to support them," military officials said.

Earlier this morning, in a security incident in the area of the Paran Regional Brigade, 2 IDF soldiers were killed by live fire adjacent to the Egyptian border. The incident is under review, and the IDF is conducting searches in the area. The IDF expresses its heartfelt... pic.twitter.com/juRsDq71UM— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 3, 2023

The first two soldiers were found dead at an IDF guard post sometime after 6 a.m. on Saturday after they failed to respond to their radios, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The discovery prompted the arrival of reinforcements and a search was launched to find the assailant.

The incident happened shortly after the IDF broke up a drug smuggling operation in the same area of the Sinai peninsula, although it was initially unclear of the two incidents were connected.

The area of the shooting is rugged and mountainous and is frequently used by drug smugglers because it is difficult to surveil. The IDF has increased its patrol activities there in recent years in an effort to combat the drug trafficking activities.