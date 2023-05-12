Israel bombs militants in Gaza as operation enters fourth day

Militants launch rockets from the southern Gaza Strip toward Israel on Thursday night as Israel continued its air attacks on Gaza. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Israeli warplanes attacked outposts and rocket-launch sites in Gaza early Friday as its military operation targeting a Palestinian terrorist organization entered its fourth day. The attack, which was announced online by Israeli military departments and officials, is part of Operation Shield and Arrow that has been striking Islamic Jihad militants in the Palestinian enclave along the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea since early Tuesday as the terrorists have been behind a recent barrage of missiles shot at Israel. Advertisement חיל-האוויר תקף במהלך הלילה מוצבים צבאיים ומשגרי רקטות מוטמנים של ארגון הטרור הג׳יהאד האסלאמי הפלסטיני ברחבי רצועת עזה pic.twitter.com/YO5muHkjcD— Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) May 12, 2023 Islamic Jihad, the second-most powerful radical group in the Palestinian enclave, has taken responsibility for the strikes, which seemingly began as a response to the death of jailed accused militant Sheikh Khader Adnan, who had spent 87 days on a hunger strike. Advertisement

At least five leaders of the Islamic Jihad have been assassinated during the operation, the most recent being Abu Deka, who was killed Thursday.

Israeli military officials said Deka was the deputy commander of the terrorist organization's rocket force, and that several actions were taken to avoid collateral damage in the attack.

כך נראה נתיב הבריחה של סגן מפקד הכוח הרקטי בארגון הטרור הג׳יהאד האסלאמי הפלסטיני. סגן מפקד הכוח הרקטי של ארגון הטרור הג׳יהאד האסלאמי הפלסטיני, אחמד אבו-דקה, סוכל אתמול בשיתוף פעולה של צה״ל עם השב״כ >> pic.twitter.com/0eMNuT1PjT— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 12, 2023

As of 7 a.m. Friday, some 860 rockets have been fired toward Israel, 91% of which were intercepted by the military's Iron Dome air defense system, the Israel said.

However, one rocket that made it through the defense shield hit a residential building in Rehovot city near Tel Aviv, with Israel's emergency medical services Magen David Adom stating one person was killed and five others suffered shrapnel injures in the strike.

RELATED IDF says Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets toward Israel

IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the Iron Dome fired but was unable to intercept.

"MDA paramedics pronounced the death of a victim who suffered multiple systemic injuries and referred five casualties to Kaplan Hospital, including a 74-year-old man and a 50-year-old man and 2 women about 70 years old and 1 minor," the emergency devices tweeted.

Advertisement

Following the attack, Israel citizens were being warned to take precautions.

"It is true that we have the best air defense system in the world, but it is very important that we also take proper personal and family defense," Benny Gantz, Israel's Minister of Defense, tweeted. "To our enemies we say -- those who think they will get a victory picture will pay the price. Our security forces know the job -- and the entire Israeli society is united behind them."

As of Thursday evening, MDA said it has treated 51 people, including 22 for bodily injuries and 29 who were descried as "anxiety victims," during Operation Shield and Arrow.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that at least 28 of its citizens have been killed and 93 others have been injured in the Israeli strikes on Gaza.