Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 12, 2023 / 4:57 AM

Israel bombs militants in Gaza as operation enters fourth day

By Darryl Coote
Militants launch rockets from the southern Gaza Strip toward Israel on Thursday night as Israel continued its air attacks on Gaza. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
Militants launch rockets from the southern Gaza Strip toward Israel on Thursday night as Israel continued its air attacks on Gaza. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Israeli warplanes attacked outposts and rocket-launch sites in Gaza early Friday as its military operation targeting a Palestinian terrorist organization entered its fourth day.

The attack, which was announced online by Israeli military departments and officials, is part of Operation Shield and Arrow that has been striking Islamic Jihad militants in the Palestinian enclave along the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea since early Tuesday as the terrorists have been behind a recent barrage of missiles shot at Israel.

Islamic Jihad, the second-most powerful radical group in the Palestinian enclave, has taken responsibility for the strikes, which seemingly began as a response to the death of jailed accused militant Sheikh Khader Adnan, who had spent 87 days on a hunger strike.

Advertisement

At least five leaders of the Islamic Jihad have been assassinated during the operation, the most recent being Abu Deka, who was killed Thursday.

Israeli military officials said Deka was the deputy commander of the terrorist organization's rocket force, and that several actions were taken to avoid collateral damage in the attack.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, some 860 rockets have been fired toward Israel, 91% of which were intercepted by the military's Iron Dome air defense system, the Israel said.

However, one rocket that made it through the defense shield hit a residential building in Rehovot city near Tel Aviv, with Israel's emergency medical services Magen David Adom stating one person was killed and five others suffered shrapnel injures in the strike.

RELATED IDF says Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets toward Israel

IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the Iron Dome fired but was unable to intercept.

"MDA paramedics pronounced the death of a victim who suffered multiple systemic injuries and referred five casualties to Kaplan Hospital, including a 74-year-old man and a 50-year-old man and 2 women about 70 years old and 1 minor," the emergency devices tweeted.

Advertisement

Following the attack, Israel citizens were being warned to take precautions.

"It is true that we have the best air defense system in the world, but it is very important that we also take proper personal and family defense," Benny Gantz, Israel's Minister of Defense, tweeted. "To our enemies we say -- those who think they will get a victory picture will pay the price. Our security forces know the job -- and the entire Israeli society is united behind them."

As of Thursday evening, MDA said it has treated 51 people, including 22 for bodily injuries and 29 who were descried as "anxiety victims," during Operation Shield and Arrow.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that at least 28 of its citizens have been killed and 93 others have been injured in the Israeli strikes on Gaza.

Read More

Questions remain year after journalist Shireen Abu Akleh killed in West Bank IDF says it killed Islamic Jihad's rocket launching commander

Latest Headlines

Sudan's warring sides agree to protect civilians amid fighting
World News // 5 hours ago
Sudan's warring sides agree to protect civilians amid fighting
May 11 (UPI) -- Sudan's warring sides have agreed Thursday to protect civilians amid their bloody conflict, officials with mediating nations United States and Saudi Arabia confirmed.
Van carrying oxygen tanks explodes in downtown Milan
World News // 13 hours ago
Van carrying oxygen tanks explodes in downtown Milan
May 11 (UPI) -- A van carrying oxygen tanks exploded in downtown Milan, Italy, Thursday, according to mayor Giuseppe Sala.
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
World News // 16 hours ago
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
May 11 (UPI) -- Finnish Prime Minster Sanna Marin is getting divorced from her husband, businessman and former soccer player Markus Raikkonen, as she prepares to leave office.
Fed's Waller says climate change does not deserve special financial treatment
World News // 16 hours ago
Fed's Waller says climate change does not deserve special financial treatment
May 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller on Thursday acknowledged the existence of climate change but said it does not warrant special consideration when assessing financial risks.
Tentative agreement reached to resume oil exports from northern Iraq
World News // 17 hours ago
Tentative agreement reached to resume oil exports from northern Iraq
May 11 (UPI) -- The semi-autonomous Kurdish government in northern Iraq said Thursday it reached an agreement with authorities in Baghdad to resume crude oil exports through Turkey.
Pakistan Supreme Court orders Imran Khan's release amid protests
World News // 22 hours ago
Pakistan Supreme Court orders Imran Khan's release amid protests
May 11 (UPI) -- Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered the immediate release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, ruling his arrest, which has triggered violent unrest in the country, was illegal.
Britain to provide long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine
World News // 17 hours ago
Britain to provide long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine
May 11 (UPI) -- The British government will deliver Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced Thursday.
Moroccan locust outbreak in Afghanistan could cause massive crop losses
World News // 17 hours ago
Moroccan locust outbreak in Afghanistan could cause massive crop losses
May 11 (UPI) -- A big Moroccan locust outbreak in Afghanistan's "wheat basket" could cause massive crop losses and dramatically worsen food insecurity, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization.
Report: More than 71 million living as refugees in their own countries worldwide
World News // 18 hours ago
Report: More than 71 million living as refugees in their own countries worldwide
May 11 (UPI) -- More than 71 million people worldwide were forced from their homes but remained in their countries as war, natural disasters and other crises led to record-level internal displacement throughout 2022.
IDF says it killed Islamic Jihad's rocket launching commander
World News // 21 hours ago
IDF says it killed Islamic Jihad's rocket launching commander
May 11 (UPI) -- The Israeli Defense Forces said it killed Ali Ghali, the leader of the Islamic Jihad's rocket launching force early Thursday in the ongoing fighting in Gaza and Israel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
Tokyo Bay shaken by strong predawn earthquake
Tokyo Bay shaken by strong predawn earthquake
GOP-backed 'Secure the Border' bill passes House ahead of Title 42 expiration
GOP-backed 'Secure the Border' bill passes House ahead of Title 42 expiration
IDF says it killed Islamic Jihad's rocket launching commander
IDF says it killed Islamic Jihad's rocket launching commander
White House warns migrants border 'not open' with lifting of Title 42
White House warns migrants border 'not open' with lifting of Title 42
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement