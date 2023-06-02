Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 2, 2023 / 4:30 PM

India rail crash kills dozens, traps hundreds inside cars of multiple trains

By Patrick Hilsman

June 2 (UPI) -- Dozens of people are dead after a train derailment and collision in India's Odisha state Friday.

The accident occurred at about 7:20 p.m. local time when the Howrah Superfast Express passenger train derailed, causing cars to detach and strike the Coromandel Express from Kolkata to Chennai on the opposite track. Some media reports suggested a freight train also was involved in the crash.

Advertisement

At least 50 people were killed in the incident, according to Balasore district administrator Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde.

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said 75 ambulances and almost 500 police officers were involved in ongoing rescue efforts. More than 350 people have been admitted to hospitals for treatment, according to Jena.

RELATED One dead after truck crashes into train causing derailment

Rescuers worked to free about 200 people trapped inside the train.

"Rushing to the site in Odisha. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and condolences to the bereaved families," Indian Minster for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, tweeted Friday.

Vaishnaw said the families of deceased victims would be compensated $12,000, those who suffered "grievous' injury would be compensated $2,400, and those with "minor" injuries would be compensated $600.

RELATED Part of tank car melted after Ohio train derailment, NTSB says

"Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister Aswini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted Friday.

Advertisement

More than 12 million Indians travel on about 14,000 trains every day. Each year there are thousands of deaths in India involving trains. The National Crime Record's Bureau reported that 13,000 train accidents caused 12,000 deaths in India in 2020.

RELATED Train derails in Ohio weeks after toxic chemical spill in East Palestine

Latest Headlines

Arab leaders shifting to strategy of reconciliation, solving own problems
World News // 2 hours ago
Arab leaders shifting to strategy of reconciliation, solving own problems
BEIRUT, Lebanon, June 2 (UPI) -- After years of wars, proxy conflicts, disputes and inaction, Arab leaders are moving to play a bigger role in solving their region's problems with a surprise wave of reconciliation, analysts told UPI.
45 bags of human remains found during search for missing Mexican workers
World News // 4 hours ago
45 bags of human remains found during search for missing Mexican workers
June 2 (UPI) -- Mexican investigators discovered 45 bags containing human remains in a ravine near Guadalajara in Jalisco state. The bodies were discovered in the Mirador del Bosque ravine as police searched for seven missing people.
European Parliament urges member nations to adopt TikTok ban
World News // 4 hours ago
European Parliament urges member nations to adopt TikTok ban
June 2 (UPI) -- The European Parliament is advocating for a ban of the popular social media app TikTok across all of its 28 member states.
U.S. sanctions tech companies for helping Iran shut off Internet
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. sanctions tech companies for helping Iran shut off Internet
June 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced on Friday that it will sanction a Middle East tech firm and two senior employees for helping the Iranian government censor Internet content there.
Uncertainty surrounds likelihood of production agreement at Sunday's OPEC+ meeting
World News // 5 hours ago
Uncertainty surrounds likelihood of production agreement at Sunday's OPEC+ meeting
June 2 (UPI) -- Doubts remain over whether OPEC and its allies can reach a consensus agreement on production levels this weekend, but at least one analyst said Friday it's unwise to place any bets.
Nine dead in Senegal, social media sites blocked after Ousmane Sonko jail sentence
World News // 5 hours ago
Nine dead in Senegal, social media sites blocked after Ousmane Sonko jail sentence
June 2 (UPI) -- Senegal shut down some social media sites Friday, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok and Whatsapp, after Thursday clashes between protesters and security forces that left at least nine dead.
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 missiles, 21 drones
World News // 5 hours ago
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 missiles, 21 drones
June 2 (UPI) -- Ukrainian air defenses shot down 15 Russian missiles and 21 drones Friday, according to the Ukrainian armed forces.
Two Austrian citizens freed from captivity in Iran
World News // 6 hours ago
Two Austrian citizens freed from captivity in Iran
June 2 (UPI) -- Austrian officials said on Friday that two of its citizens have been released from Iran with the help of Oman negotiators.
Methamphetamine trafficking accelerates in Asia in wake of pandemic, U.N. report says
World News // 7 hours ago
Methamphetamine trafficking accelerates in Asia in wake of pandemic, U.N. report says
June 2 (UPI) -- The synthetic drug trade throughout Asia was accelerating at record pace as methamphetamine traffickers sought to expand their global enterprise in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the United Nations.
Japan's fertility rate falls for seventh straight year
World News // 7 hours ago
Japan's fertility rate falls for seventh straight year
June 2 (UPI) -- Japan's Ministry of Health said on Friday that the country's fertility rate dropped for the seventh straight year in 2022, with the COVID-19 pandemic being blamed partially for the latest decline.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jan. 6 rioters face criminal penalties as sentences, convictions mount
Jan. 6 rioters face criminal penalties as sentences, convictions mount
U.S., South Korea issue warning about North Korean hacker group linked to satellite launch
U.S., South Korea issue warning about North Korean hacker group linked to satellite launch
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 missiles, 21 drones
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 missiles, 21 drones
Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says
Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says
Engineer previously cited issues with building before collapse, documents show
Engineer previously cited issues with building before collapse, documents show
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement