Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Monday the country will hold a snap general election in July rather than wait until late December as previously scheduled. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday announced a snap general election after his ruling Socialist Workers' Party suffered significant defeats during local elections in the country. In the wake of Sunday's stinging defeats, Sanchez made the surprise announcement that the national elections will now be held in July rather than late December as previously scheduled. Advertisement

A formal election call will be published Tuesday after Sanchez formally notifies Spanish King Felipe VI.

Sanchez set the date for the general election on July 23.

The left-leaning Socialists are likely to retain local control in just three of the 12 regions which held elections Sunday, with the right-leaning Christian-Democratic Partido Popular, or People's Party, making major gains.

In some cases, the Partido Popular would need to form coalitions or come to an agreement with the far-right VOX Party in certain regions.

"Spaniards should take to the floor, speak out without delay to define the political course of the country," Sánchez said during a news conference in Madrid Monday.

Sanchez, who visited U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House earlier this month, was first elected as Spain's prime minister in 2018.

He has headed a minority coalition government with the far-left Unidas Podemos since the 2020 general election.

Sanchez has been an ardent supporter of Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia. His government has sent tanks and other military equipment including air defenses to the country.