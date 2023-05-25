Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 25, 2023 / 8:47 AM

Germany slides into recession as consumer, government spending falls

By Paul Godfrey
Germany's economy is officially in recession, according to first quarter growth figures published by the Federal Statistical Office on Thursday. File photo by Hayoung Jeon/EPA-EPE
Germany's economy is officially in recession, according to first quarter growth figures published by the Federal Statistical Office on Thursday. File photo by Hayoung Jeon/EPA-EPE

May 25 (UPI) -- Germany's economy contracted for the second-straight quarter in the January to March period, meaning the world's fourth-largest economy officially meets one definition of a recession, figures published Thursday by the country's main statistical agency show.

Gross Domestic Product unexpectedly declined by 0.3% in the first quarter on top of a 0.5% fall in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the latest economic report from Destatis, the Federal Statistical Office, which said economic performance had been hit by the impact of high prices on consumer spending and sharp government cuts.

Advertisement

"After GDP growth entered negative territory at the end of 2022, the German economy has now recorded two consecutive negative quarters," said Ruth Brand, President of Destatis, which as recently as last month had forecast that first quarter growth would be flat, avoiding a recession.

An adjusted 1.2% fall in household expenditure in the quarter under the burden of continuing high prices weighed on the economy with people cutting back spending on food and drink, clothing and footwear, and furniture compared with the October to December.

RELATED U.S. Abrams tanks arrive in Germany; Ukrainians to begin training in weeks

New car sales were also down but the statistical office said the fall was due, in part, to changes to grants toward purchases of green vehicles at the beginning of the year when help for purchases of plug-in hybrids was cut and the subsidy for electric cars was scaled back.

Advertisement

Government spending plunged by 4.9% compared with the previous quarter, but the fall was mainly attributable to the phasing out of state-financed COVID-19 measures, such as vaccinations and testing, which had reached a record high at the start of 2022 amid efforts to combat the Omicron wave.

Investment, however, jumped following a weak second half of 2022, led by gross fixed capital formation in construction which rose by 3.9% compared with the fourth quarter and machinery and equipment which climbed by 3.2%.

RELATED Ukraine President Zelensky visits Germany, which pledges continued support

Plastics and fabricated metal products helped push goods and services exports up by 0.4% compared with the October to December quarter while imports were almost 1% lower, partially because of reductions in imports of crude oil and mineral oil products and chemicals and chemical products.

Germany's economic stagnation is also weighing on the eurozone bloc it leads with the 20-member group of countries growing by just 0.1% in the first quarter even as its other major economies -- France, Italy and Spain -- rebounded into the black from the fourth quarter of 2022.

RELATED Germany announces largest aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $3 billion

Latest Headlines

Two police officers, one woman killed in Japan shooting, stabbing
World News // 35 minutes ago
Two police officers, one woman killed in Japan shooting, stabbing
May 25 (UPI) -- Two police officers and another person were killed in a shooting and stabbing attack Thursday in Nagano, Japan.
Bulk carrier briefly grounded in Suez Canal
World News // 2 hours ago
Bulk carrier briefly grounded in Suez Canal
May 25 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong-flagged bulk container ship was briefly ground in the Suez Canal Thursday morning.
British government under pressure as immigration surges to 1.2 million
World News // 3 hours ago
British government under pressure as immigration surges to 1.2 million
May 25 (UPI) -- The number of migrants arriving in Britain in 2022 jumped to a record 1,163,000 figures released Thursday show, with the largest increase among people from non-European countries.
Five Eyes: China-sponsored hackers spying on U.S. infrastructure
World News // 3 hours ago
Five Eyes: China-sponsored hackers spying on U.S. infrastructure
May 25 (UPI) -- A Chinese state-sponsored hacking group has been spying on critical U.S. infrastructure sectors, Five Eyes said, while warning the international community that the surveillance campaign may be worldwide
Norway issues warning to avoid 'spy' whale spotted near Oslo
World News // 12 hours ago
Norway issues warning to avoid 'spy' whale spotted near Oslo
May 24 (UPI) -- Norway is urging people and boaters to "avoid contact" with a harness-wearing beluga, dubbed the "spy" whale. The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries issued the directive Wednesday to protect the whale from injury.
Typhoon Mawar subsides in Guam, but strong winds and flooding still possible
World News // 17 hours ago
Typhoon Mawar subsides in Guam, but strong winds and flooding still possible
May 24 (UPI) -- Typhoon Mawar's "heavy thrashing" of Guam is expected to subside in the early morning hours of Thursday after battering the area with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.
Canada has highest household debt of G7 countries, report warns
World News // 20 hours ago
Canada has highest household debt of G7 countries, report warns
May 24 (UPI) -- Canada has the highest levels of household debt among the Group of Seven countries, the government said in its latest economic forecast, issued Wednesday.
U.S. gives nearly $524 million in drought aid to Horn of Africa
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S. gives nearly $524 million in drought aid to Horn of Africa
May 24 (UPI) -- U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield Wednesday announced nearly $524 million in drought aid for the Horn of Africa.
Russian PM applauds deeper ties with China on Beijing visit
World News // 22 hours ago
Russian PM applauds deeper ties with China on Beijing visit
May 24 (UPI) -- Russia and China are strengthening their bilateral cooperation on several fronts, advancing agreements reached between the two countries in March, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in Beijing Wednesday.
Australian police officer charged in stun gun death of 95-year-old woman
World News // 23 hours ago
Australian police officer charged in stun gun death of 95-year-old woman
May 24 (UPI) -- An Australian police officer faces multiple charges in the stun gun death of a 95-year-old woman, authorities said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Norway issues warning to avoid 'spy' whale spotted near Oslo
Norway issues warning to avoid 'spy' whale spotted near Oslo
Woman dies after being struck by King Charles III's sister-in-law's motorcade
Woman dies after being struck by King Charles III's sister-in-law's motorcade
Australian police officer charged in stun gun death of 95-year-old woman
Australian police officer charged in stun gun death of 95-year-old woman
Sen. Bernie Sanders urges Joe Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt limit
Sen. Bernie Sanders urges Joe Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt limit
'The Hill We Climb' poet 'gutted' by request to remove book from Florida library
'The Hill We Climb' poet 'gutted' by request to remove book from Florida library
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement