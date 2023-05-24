Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 24, 2023 / 9:56 AM

British police called in to probe new claims Boris Johnson broke lockdown rules

By Paul Godfrey
British Police are investigating fresh claims former Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke COVID-19 lockdown rules when he was in office in 2020 and 2021. Photo via Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI
British Police are investigating fresh claims former Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke COVID-19 lockdown rules when he was in office in 2020 and 2021. Photo via Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been referred to the police for further possible breaches of lockdown rules when he was in office in 2020 and 2021, London's Metropolitan and Thames Valley police forces confirmed Wednesday.

Lawyers helping Johnson to prepare to give evidence to a public inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic allegedly found entries recording gatherings of family and friends at his country residence in his ministerial diary to which Johnson had given them access.

Advertisement

They passed the records to the Cabinet Office. The Cabinet Office said only that it had passed details of the possible breaches "to the relevant authorities and it is now a matter for them," The Times first reported.

Those authorities are said to include the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police, which the BBC reported as saying they were assessing the information they had received, as well as the Parliament's Privileges Committee, which is investigating the so-called Partygate scandal.

RELATED BBC chairman quits after conflict of interest investigation

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it was looking at information received that "relates to potential breaches of the Health Protection Regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 at Downing Street," while Thames Valley Police said it had received a report of potential breaches of the regulations in the same period -- but at Chequers in Buckinghamshire, the official country residence of the prime minister.

Advertisement

Johnson's office said the allegations were untrue and condemned the move as a "clearly politically motivated attempt to manufacture something out of nothing," and criticized the Cabinet Office for its failure to contact Johnson before making the allegations to the police and privileges committee, which it called "bizarre and unacceptable."

"For whatever political purpose, it is plain that a last-ditch attempt is being made to lengthen the privileges committee investigation as it was coming to a conclusion and to undermine Mr. Johnson. Mr. Johnson's lawyers have tonight written to the police forces involved to explain in detail why the Cabinet Office is entirely wrong in its assertions."

RELATED Partygate: New evidence says Boris Johnson was not assured no parties were held

The Privileges Committee is currently weighing whether Johnson knowingly misled MPs over Downing Street lockdown parties during 2020 and 2021. When he appeared before the panel in March, Johnson claimed he had been assured by his advisers that the gatherings were not parties and that he acted in good faith when he told the House of Commons there had been no parties.

However, if the panel concludes that any misleading statement made by Johnson was intentional or reckless, he faces being suspended or expelled from Parliament for being contempt of the House of Commons.

Advertisement

Expulsion would force a by-election in Johnson's Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency, a seat he has held since 2015. The House has the final say over whether any sanction is enforced.

RELATED Partygate: Panel releases former PM Boris Johnson's defense dossier

Latest Headlines

Russian PM applauds deeper ties with China on Beijing visit
World News // 1 minute ago
Russian PM applauds deeper ties with China on Beijing visit
May 24 (UPI) -- Russia and China are strengthening their bilateral cooperation on several fronts, advancing agreements reached between the two countries in March, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in Beijing Wednesday.
Australian police officer charged in stun gun death of 95-year-old woman
World News // 51 minutes ago
Australian police officer charged in stun gun death of 95-year-old woman
May 24 (UPI) -- An Australian police officer faces multiple charges in the stun gun death of a 95-year-old woman, authorities said Wednesday.
New French law banning domestic commuter flights takes effect
World News // 53 minutes ago
New French law banning domestic commuter flights takes effect
May 24 (UPI) -- A new law banning short-haul commuter flights throughout France went into effect this week as part of a national effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
EU General Court annuls Italian COVID-19 airline subsidy
World News // 1 hour ago
EU General Court annuls Italian COVID-19 airline subsidy
May 24 (UPI) -- The European Union's General Court has ended an Italian $140.2 million COVID-19 government subsidy favoring Italian-licensed airlines over other EU air carriers.
Woman dies after being struck by King Charles III's sister-in-law's motorcade
World News // 2 hours ago
Woman dies after being struck by King Charles III's sister-in-law's motorcade
May 24 (UPI) -- The Duchess of Edinburgh sent her condolences Wednesday to the family of an 81-year-old woman her police motorcade knocked down in London earlier this month after it was announced she had died of her injuries.
China names new ambassador to United States
World News // 2 hours ago
China names new ambassador to United States
May 24 (UPI) -- China's foreign vice minister Xie Feng announced Tuesday he has taken on the role as ambassador to the United States.
British CPI falls to 8.7% but core inflation rises to 31-year high
World News // 4 hours ago
British CPI falls to 8.7% but core inflation rises to 31-year high
May 24 (UPI) -- British inflation rate dropped sharply into single-digit territory in April as falling energy costs fed through into prices but food inflation remained stubbornly high, the country's main statistical agency said.
Protesters disrupt Shell meeting as company moves its carbon goals to 2030
World News // 21 hours ago
Protesters disrupt Shell meeting as company moves its carbon goals to 2030
May 23 (UPI) -- Climate protesters disrupted Shell's annual general meeting on Tuesday, forcing the oil company's executives to be escorted by security inside Britain's ExCeL London exhibition.
Russian court orders Evan Gershkovich to remain in detention until Aug. 30
World News // 21 hours ago
Russian court orders Evan Gershkovich to remain in detention until Aug. 30
May 23 (UPI) -- Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich will remain in pretrial detention until at least Aug. 30, a Russian court ruled Tuesday.
Delegation from South Korea visits Japan to inspect Fukushima nuclear plant
World News // 23 hours ago
Delegation from South Korea visits Japan to inspect Fukushima nuclear plant
May 23 (UPI) -- Nuclear experts from South Korea began a two-day tour of the Fukushima nuclear power complex on Tuesday, before a controversial plan by Japan to release slightly radioactive wastewater into the sea.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX seeks to join FAA in environmental lawsuit over Texas rocket launches
SpaceX seeks to join FAA in environmental lawsuit over Texas rocket launches
Judge warns Donald Trump, schedules New York hush-money trial for March 2024
Judge warns Donald Trump, schedules New York hush-money trial for March 2024
Virgin Orbit shuts down, liquidates assets in bankruptcy auction
Virgin Orbit shuts down, liquidates assets in bankruptcy auction
Texas sues Biden admin. over new asylum rule
Texas sues Biden admin. over new asylum rule
Suspect arrested in traffic-stop shooting death of Kentucky deputy
Suspect arrested in traffic-stop shooting death of Kentucky deputy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement