March 22, 2023 / 8:10 AM

Partygate: New evidence says Boris Johnson was not assured no parties were held

By Paul Godfrey
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is due to submit himself to Parliament's Privileges Committee on Wednesday for a televised grilling over lockdown parties, was forced to resign in July after a scandal-plagued two-and-half-years in office. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is due to submit himself to Parliament's Privileges Committee on Wednesday for a televised grilling over lockdown parties, was forced to resign in July after a scandal-plagued two-and-half-years in office. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- A parliamentary panel investigating whether former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson knowingly misled MPs over Downing Street lockdown parties released its own evidence dossier Wednesday, hours before the committee was due to question him on live TV.

Johnson is expected to argue that because he was relying on guidance from trusted advisors he was acting in good faith when he told parliament that COVID-19 rules were followed at all times, but in the new evidence his cabinet secretary says otherwise and denies giving assurances that no parties were held.

According to the 110-page document, then-Cabinet Secretary Simon Case said he was not aware of anyone else giving Johnson those assurances and Johnson's director of communication at the time, Jack Doyle, also denied assuring Johnson that the guidance was adhered to at all times.

One section detailed a conversation between Doyle and an unnamed official on how to respond to the first query from the media about Partygate.

"I don't know what we say about the flat," Doyle says referring to the so-called "Abba party" in the apartment above Downing Street where Johnson lived with his wife Carrie Johnson.

The music of the Swedish pop group was reportedly so loud that it could be heard in the No. 10 press office several floors below.

The party was allegedly being held by Johnson's wife, Carrie Johnson, to celebrate the resignation of key adviser Dominic Cummings, with whom she had clashed repeatedly.

Last year's official investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray did not look closely at the incident and Johnson made only passing reference to it in his written evidence to the panel released Tuesday.

Johnson, who will testify under oath when he appears before the seven-member panel at around 10 a.m. EDT, insists he will be vindicated.

He will be able to confer with legal counsel and anticipates the presence of some of his loyal supporters, many of who remain convinced Johnson can turn his political fortunes around and return to high office.

However, if the inquiry concludes that any misleading statement made by Johnson was intentional or reckless, he faces being suspended or expelled from Parliament for being contempt of the House of Commons.

Expulsion would force a by-election in Johnson's Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency, a seat he has held since 2015. The House has the final say over whether any sanction is enforced.

In April, Johnson, his wife and then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak were fined by police for attending or organizing a party in the Cabinet Room of Downing Street to celebrate the prime minister's birthday in June 2020.

