Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 9, 2023 / 11:26 AM

Ryanair to secure hundreds of 737s as the industry moves beyond pandemic

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Ryanair said it made its largest purchase order ever, securing as many as 300 of Boeing's 737 MAX 10 aircraft as the travel sector rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. File photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
Ryanair said it made its largest purchase order ever, securing as many as 300 of Boeing's 737 MAX 10 aircraft as the travel sector rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. File photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

May 9 (UPI) -- Low-cost European airline Ryanair said Tuesday it signed an agreement to secure as many as 300 737 MAX models from manufacturer Boeing.

"These new, fuel efficient, greener technology aircraft offer 21% more seats, burn 20% less fuel and are 50% quieter than our Boing 737-NGs," said Michael O'Leary, Ryanair's Group CEO.

Advertisement

Ryanair said it was looking to build up its 737 fleet to address the post-pandemic recovery in travel demand. Half of the new fleet will replace older-model aircrafts used by Ryanair, with the rest covering the company's expectations of millions more in annual "guests" by 2034.

Ryanair and Boeing in 2021 shelved a deal for the 737 MAX after both sides were unable to agree on a price for a "large order" of the aircraft following 10 months of negotiations.

RELATED More than 1,000 flights cancelled in France due to strikes

No terms were disclosed on the recent agreement other than Ryanair calling it the biggest purchase agreement to date, though O'Leary added the MAX 10 is "the ideal growth aircraft order for Ryanair, our passengers, our people and our shareholders."

The new order follows an announcement from Boeing that it aims to deliver more than 400 of its 737 airplanes this year, overcoming supply-chain issues and setting a goal of 38 new planes per month.

Advertisement

"We are progressing through recent supply chain disruptions but remain confident in the goals we set for this year, as well as for the longer term," said Dave Calhoun, Boeing president and chief executive officer.

RELATED U.S. charges 4 Belarusian officials with air piracy over diverting Ryanair flight

Near-term, the company expects some headwinds due to what it said was a "non-standard manufacturing process" for the fuselage on the 737. That's expected to create short-term production problems while crews carry out the necessary inspections, but Boeing said it expects to deliver between 400 and 450 new 737s this year.

RELATED British Airways, easyJet, Ryanair ask High Court to nix quarantine

Latest Headlines

Saudi Aramco reports 19% decline in first-quarter profit
World News // 1 hour ago
Saudi Aramco reports 19% decline in first-quarter profit
May 9 (UPI) -- State-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income was 19% below year-ago levels, though the company's top brass said he's unfazed by the drop.
British police express 'regret' over 6 anti-monarchists arrested in coronation protests
World News // 1 hour ago
British police express 'regret' over 6 anti-monarchists arrested in coronation protests
May 9 (UPI) -- London's Metropolitan Police have apologized to a group of anti-monarchists who were wrongfully arrested and detained on the morning of the coronation of King Charles III after being assured their protest was legal.
UBS appoints Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Korner to executive board
World News // 2 hours ago
UBS appoints Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Korner to executive board
May 9 (UPI) -- Swiss banking giant UBS sought Tuesday to consolidate its mega-merger with rival Credit Suisse by announcing the appointment of CEO Ulrich Korner to UBS' Group Executive Board, pending closure of the $3.7 billion deal.
Pakistan paramilitary arrests former PM Imran Khan in Islamabad
World News // 3 hours ago
Pakistan paramilitary arrests former PM Imran Khan in Islamabad
May 9 (UPI) -- Paramilitary troops took former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan into custody on Tuesday as he entered the Islamabad High Court building for a hearing on charges against him.
Underwater heat waves could be reshaping weather around the world
World News // 3 hours ago
Underwater heat waves could be reshaping weather around the world
A marine heat wave is unfolding on a global scale that is setting records that have stood for decades, and forecasters say it could get worse in the coming months as El Niño takes hold in the Pacific Ocean.
Canada, China expel each other's diplomats in harassment row
World News // 4 hours ago
Canada, China expel each other's diplomats in harassment row
May 9 (UPI) -- Canada and China have each expelled each other's diplomats in a tit-for-tat exchange following allegations that a Chinese ambassador harassed a Canadian lawmaker.
Putin says Russia fighting 'international terrorism' in Victory Day speech
World News // 4 hours ago
Putin says Russia fighting 'international terrorism' in Victory Day speech
May 9 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a speech at the Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square on Tuesday that the world was at a turning point but that Russia was prevailing against "international terrorism."
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says Russia will 'smash all challenges'
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says Russia will 'smash all challenges'
SEOUL, May 9 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Victory Day holiday and said that Russia would prevail over "hostile forces," state-run KCNA reported Tuesday.
Israeli warplanes launch air strikes on Gaza, killing 3 senior terrorist leaders
World News // 9 hours ago
Israeli warplanes launch air strikes on Gaza, killing 3 senior terrorist leaders
May 9 (UPI) -- Dozens of Israeli warplanes bombed Gaza early Tuesday, killing at least three senior members of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, authorities said.
Southeast Asia heat wave shatters records in several countries
World News // 21 hours ago
Southeast Asia heat wave shatters records in several countries
Scorching heat shattered temperature records across portions of Southeast Asia over the weekend as the region baked under a historic heat wave.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump barred from posting evidence in hush money case to social media
Donald Trump barred from posting evidence in hush money case to social media
Gasoline prices drop, though 'pockets' of increases persist
Gasoline prices drop, though 'pockets' of increases persist
E. Jean Carroll's civil rape, fraud case against Donald Trump goes to jury Tuesday
E. Jean Carroll's civil rape, fraud case against Donald Trump goes to jury Tuesday
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says Russia will 'smash all challenges'
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says Russia will 'smash all challenges'
North Dakota governor signs bill banning pronoun policies
North Dakota governor signs bill banning pronoun policies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement