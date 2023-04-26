Boeing plans big increase in 737 production

1/2

U.S-based Boeing said it plans to roll out as many as 450 new 737s this year, setting a goal of making 30 per month. File photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing said Wednesday it aims to deliver more than 400 of its 737 airplanes this year, overcoming supply-chain issues and setting a goal of 38 new planes per month. "We are progressing through recent supply chain disruptions but remain confident in the goals we set for this year, as well as for the longer term," said Dave Calhoun, Boeing president and chief executive officer. "Demand is strong across our key markets and we are growing investments to advance our development programs and innovate strategic capabilities for our customers and for our future." Advertisement

Near-term, the company expects some headwinds due to what it said was a "non-standard manufacturing process" for the fuselage on the 737. That's expected to create short-term production problems while crews carry out the necessary inspections, but Boeing said it expects to deliver between 400 and 450 new 737s this year.

"On production, the supplier master schedule remains unchanged including anticipated production rate increases, which will result in higher inventory levels," Boeing explained. "The company expects final assembly production to recover in the coming months with plans to increase to 38 per month later this year and 50 per month in the 2025-2026 timeframe."

Advertisement

Boeing's 737 program was grounded following the crash of Lion Air Flight 610 in October 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in March 2019. Investigations found that both crashes were caused by a software glitch that caused the aircraft to automatically enter a steep dive.

Boeing experienced significant fallout from the grounding, with cancellations outpacing new orders in 2020. The Federal Aviation Authority lifted the grounding order in November 2020.

Production, meanwhile, is accelerating for its 787 program, with a production target of five per month in late 2023 and 10 per month over the 2025-2026 period.

RELATED Boeing pushes Starliner test flight to July

Revenues over the first quarter for commercial airplane deliveries were $6.7 billion, relative to the $17.9 billion across all business sectors.

Its defense division realized $6.5 billion in revenue during the first quarter, a 19% increase from year-ago levels.

"We delivered a solid first quarter and are focused on driving stability for our customers," Calhoun said.

Read More Boeing signs joint weapons development deal with South Korea