A 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit Japan Friday, killing at least one person, injuring at least 22 and collapsing some homes in the city of Suzu. Japan Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said damage is being assessed and emergency disaster measures are being implemented. Photo bo Jiji Press Japan/EPA-EFE

May 5 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed and more than a dozen were injured after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Japan on Friday. Local authorities confirmed that a 65-year-old man in the city of Suzu, near the epicenter of the quake, died after falling off a ladder. Advertisement

Japan's Meteorological Agency, there was no tsunami, but sea levels rose around nearly four inches and tremors of 4.7 magnitude continued to be felt after the initial quake.

The fire department in Suzu said at least three houses in the area collapsed and two people trapped in the collapsed houses were rescued, while as many as 22 people sustained injuries throughout the Ishikawa Prefecture.

Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said most electricity, gas and water supplies were intact as the government works to respond to the quake.

"We will continue to assess the extent of the damage and, in close cooperation with local authorities, will do our best to implement emergency-disaster measures," Matsuno said.

Three bullet trains made emergency stops between Nagano and Kanazawa stations due to a railway electrical outage.

There was no damage or abnormalities detected at the Shika nuclear power plant in Ishikawa Prefecture.