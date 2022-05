The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake's epicenter was 82 miles southeast of Shizunai, Japan at a depth of 19 miles on Sunday. Photo courtesy U.S. Geological Survey

May 23 (UPI) -- Scientists say that a strong earthquake was recorded off the coast of Japan -- near Fukushima, which was the site of a nuclear accident a decade ago that was triggered by a quake. The 5.5-magnitude quake was recorded Sunday off Fukushima Prefecture in northeastern Japan, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. It did not trigger a tsunami warning. Advertisement

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake's epicenter was 82 miles southeast of Shizunai, Japan at a depth of 19 miles. The Japanese Meteorological Agency revised its reading to 6.0-magnitude.

The JMA informed residents of the possibility of landslides after the earthquake.

Japan regularly sees earthquakes because it's located in the seismically active "Pacific Rim of Fire" region.

In March, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake also struck off the coast near Fukushima, killing one person and injuring dozens.

The 2011 quake triggered a tsunami, which led to the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant disaster.