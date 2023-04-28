Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 28, 2023 / 9:50 AM

Swiss National Bank chair says it will review regulations after Credit Suisse collapse

By Clyde Hughes
The Swiss National Bank said it will review its regulations in light of Credit Suisse's collapse in March. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
The Swiss National Bank said it will review its regulations in light of Credit Suisse's collapse in March. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- The Swiss National Bank said on Friday it will examine its banking regulations after the collapse of the country's second-largest bank, Credit Suisse, in March.

Thomas Jordan, chairman of the governing board at the SNB, told shareholders at the central bank's general meeting on Friday that the Credit Suisse situation had "stabilized" but that "banking regulation and supervision will have to be reviewed" in the wake of the incident.

Advertisement

"This will require in-depth analysis. Quick fixes must be avoided," he said.

Switzerland's central bank played a driving role in saving Credit Suisse in March, which was eventually taken over by its Swiss rival UBS in a $3.2 billion emergency deal.

RELATED Bipartisan support continues for bill legalizing banking for legal marijuana businesses

Jordan said the most pressing change was providing the central bank the ability to offer necessary liquidity to banks in "extreme situations" without the need for emergency law.

"In the future, regulations will have to compel banks to hold sufficient assets which they can pledge or transfer at any time without restriction, and which they can thus deliver as collateral to existing liquidity facilities," he said.

Jordan said UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse fundamentally changes the structure of the Swiss banking sector.

Advertisement

The takeover has led to legal challenges over the lack of investor input and the decision to erase $16.8 billion in Credit Suisse AT1 bonds.

Jordan stressed the importance that Swiss households and businesses continue to "benefit from a broad range of efficiently priced banking services" which he said requires "competition and diversity."

"We are optimistic that our domestically focused banks, but also the foreign banks operating in Switzerland, will adjust their product ranges accordingly," he said." We are also convinced that UBS will carry out its task of providing Swiss households and the wider economy with banking services responsibly."

RELATED U.S. housing starts dropped 0.8% in March, dragged down by multi-family units

Read More

UBS Q1 profit plunges, bank sets aside $665M for financial crisis-era lawsuit

Latest Headlines

European Q1 GDP stagnates, hamstrung by German economic weakness
World News // 1 hour ago
European Q1 GDP stagnates, hamstrung by German economic weakness
April 28 (UPI) -- Europe's economy flatlined in the first quarter of the year with Eurozone GDP up by just 0.1%, while the economy of the European Union as a whole did slightly better growing by 0.3%, the EU said Friday.
Turkey claims Sudan evacuation plane was fired on amid cease-fire extension
World News // 8 hours ago
Turkey claims Sudan evacuation plane was fired on amid cease-fire extension
April 28 (UPI) -- A paramilitary group in Sudan denied firing upon a Turkish airplane that was attempting to evacuate citizens stuck in the war zone as combat between government forces continued in the capital of Khartoum.
At least 12 dead in Russian missile strikes in central, southern Ukraine
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 12 dead in Russian missile strikes in central, southern Ukraine
April 28 (UPI) -- A barrage of Russian air-to-surface missile strikes against cities across central and southern Ukraine early Friday killed 12 people, according to authorities.
Hyundai to stop selling machinery used for illegal Amazon mining
World News // 4 hours ago
Hyundai to stop selling machinery used for illegal Amazon mining
SEOUL, April 28 (UPI) -- Hyundai announced it would take steps to prevent its heavy machinery from being used in illegal mining in the Amazon, the company announced Friday, in the wake of a report by environmental group Greenpeace.
OPEC fires back at IEA for suggesting it was trying to prop up oil prices
World News // 20 hours ago
OPEC fires back at IEA for suggesting it was trying to prop up oil prices
April 27 (UPI) -- The secretary general of OPEC on Thursday lashed out at the head of the Western-backed International Agency for suggesting the producer group was trying to support crude oil prices with production cuts.
BP facing shareholder backlash over scaled-back climate goals
World News // 22 hours ago
BP facing shareholder backlash over scaled-back climate goals
April 27 (UPI) -- British energy company BP is facing backlash from shareholders who are upset about its about-face on climate targets from earlier this year, multiple reports on Thursday showed.
NATO allies have delivered nearly all combat vehicles promised to Ukraine
World News // 23 hours ago
NATO allies have delivered nearly all combat vehicles promised to Ukraine
April 27 (UPI) -- NATO allies have delivered nearly all combat vehicles that were promised to Ukraine to shore up the country's defenses against the continuing Russian invasion, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced Thursday.
Britain passes illegal migration bill to stem English Channel crossings
World News // 23 hours ago
Britain passes illegal migration bill to stem English Channel crossings
April 27 (UPI) -- British lawmakers backed controversial government plans Thursday to deter the tens of thousands of people arriving in the country in small boats by making it illegal.
Beijing expands scope of espionage law
World News // 1 day ago
Beijing expands scope of espionage law
April 27 (UPI) -- China has expanded spying and national security legislation to cover anything authorities say affects the security of the state and granted authorities new search and seizure powers.
Microsoft slams British regulator's block of $69B Activision acquisition
World News // 1 day ago
Microsoft slams British regulator's block of $69B Activision acquisition
April 27 (UPI) -- Microsoft hit out at Britain on Thursday over its decision to block the U.S. software giant's $69 billion takeover of British game developer Activision saying the EU was a more attractive place for investment.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former VP Mike Pence testifies before grand jury investigating Jan. 6 attack
Former VP Mike Pence testifies before grand jury investigating Jan. 6 attack
Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf of Oman, U.S. Navy says
Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf of Oman, U.S. Navy says
GOP blocks Democratic Senate effort to advance Equal Rights Amendment
GOP blocks Democratic Senate effort to advance Equal Rights Amendment
Yoon tells Congress U.S., South Korea united in defending democracy
Yoon tells Congress U.S., South Korea united in defending democracy
Coast Guard searches for missing cruise ship passenger
Coast Guard searches for missing cruise ship passenger
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement