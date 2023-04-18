Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 18, 2023 / 12:11 PM

U.S. housing starts dropped 0.8% in March, dragged down by multi-family units

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
The rate of overall housing starts decreased in March as multi-family homes, dragged down rising rates in single-family homes. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI
The rate of overall housing starts decreased in March as multi-family homes, dragged down rising rates in single-family homes. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- U.S. home construction declined in March as a decline in new multi-family units dragged down rising singe-family home figures.

Overall housing starts fell to 1,420,000, down 0.8% from the revised February estimate of 1,432,000, according to data published Tuesday by the Commerce Department.

Advertisement

The rate of housing starts for single-family homes was 861,000, a 2.7% increase from the revised figure for February of 838,000. There were 1.05 million single-family homes completed last month, a 2.4% increase from February.

The March start rate for homes with five or more units, however, was 542,000 down from 620,000 in February.

RELATED JPMorgan reports 25% revenue increase, but CEO warns of 'storm clouds'

Building permits also declined by 8.8% falling to an annual rate of 1,413,000 from 1,550,000 in February.

Sector performance has been mixed due in part to increased lending rates that came from policies at the Federal Reserve meant to cool consumer-level inflation. A 30-year, fixed-rate interest was around 5% this time last year, but rates were closer to 6.3% as of April 13.

But against this year's trends, the National Association of Realtors reported existing home sales increased by 14.5% in February, the largest month-on-month percentage increase since July 2020 and ending a 12-month losing streak.

Advertisement

More recent data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, meanwhile, showed mortgage applications for a new home increased 0.6% from year-ago levels. Applications are up 10% from February.

"New home sales will be key to the housing market recovery in 2023 as they account for an increasing share of purchase activity as home builders maintain construction levels and offer concessions for buyers," Joel Kan, the deputy chief economist at the MBA, said Tuesday. "On the other hand, existing home inventory remains low as many current homeowners are locked in to their homes with a lower mortgage rate."

Forward trajectory for the housing sector depends in part on what happens at the Federal Reserve. The Fed hiked interest rates by 25 basis points last month despite concerns about a looming banking crisis as inflation remains about 3% above its target rate.

RELATED Mortgage applications up week-on-week, but housing looks a bit sluggish

Consumer inflation over the 12-month period ending in March was 5%. Food and energy prices softened somewhat, but the biggest increase in inflation was for shelter, which rose 0.6%. Shelter makes up one-third of the weighting in the Consumer Price Index.

RELATED S&P: U.S. home prices likely to slow further

Read More

Case-Schiller index points to continued headwinds for housing prices

Latest Headlines

880 inches of snow helps pull Utah out of short-term drought
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
880 inches of snow helps pull Utah out of short-term drought
One of 2023's most significant weather developments has been the rapid improvement of drought conditions in the West, with more than half of California's population finally getting out of brutal long-term drought.
BofA impresses, Goldman disappoints in first-quarter earnings
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
BofA impresses, Goldman disappoints in first-quarter earnings
April 18 (UPI) -- First-quarter earnings from big lending institutions painted something of a mixed picture, with Bank of America posting healthy returns as Goldman Sachs on Tuesday saw headwinds from its loan portfolio.
Biden to sign executive orders aimed at improving family care
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden to sign executive orders aimed at improving family care
April 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden plans to issue a series of sweeping executive actions Tuesday aimed at improving care for young children, the elderly and people with disabilities.
Trump's legal woes: 6 ongoing cases against the former president
U.S. News // 2 weeks ago
Trump's legal woes: 6 ongoing cases against the former president
April 4 (UPI) -- In addition to becoming the first former president to be criminally indicted Donald Trump faces criminal probes and civil lawsuits in various jurisdictions.
Norfolk Southern CEO to testify before Ohio Senate panel on toxic train derailment
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Norfolk Southern CEO to testify before Ohio Senate panel on toxic train derailment
April 18 (UPI) -- Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw will testify Tuesday before an Ohio Senate committee to answer questions about cleanup efforts and safety improvements following a toxic train derailment in early February.
17 arrested in Northern California for shootings that have 'plagued' Sikh community
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
17 arrested in Northern California for shootings that have 'plagued' Sikh community
April 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California have arrested 17 men and confiscated dozens of weapons in a crackdown on gang violence that has for years disrupted the local Sikh community.
Tax Day 2023: Americans see smaller refunds as pandemic programs end
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Tax Day 2023: Americans see smaller refunds as pandemic programs end
April 18 (UPI) -- Just about as many Americans as last year filed their income tax returns early as the deadline arrives Tuesday, but Internal Revenue Service data show many can expect to see lower refunds.
West Virginia's last abortion clinic ends challenge to state's near-total abortion ban
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
West Virginia's last abortion clinic ends challenge to state's near-total abortion ban
April 18 (UPI) -- West Virginia's last abortion clinic said it's dismissing its lawsuit against the state's near-total abortion ban, as it no longer has a physician to perform the procedure.
Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan undergoes cancer surgery
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan undergoes cancer surgery
April 18 (UPI) -- Rep. Dan Kildee underwent surgery to remove a small tumor from his tonsil, his office said Monday, just weeks after he was diagnosed with skin cancer.
Nine states join Justice Dept.'s lawsuit against Google
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Nine states join Justice Dept.'s lawsuit against Google
April 17 (UPI) -- The attorney generals of nine states on Monday joined the Justice Department's lawsuit against Google that seeks to break up the Internet behemoth's alleged digital advertising monopoly.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI, DOJ arrest more than 40 in scheme to suppress China dissidents in United States
FBI, DOJ arrest more than 40 in scheme to suppress China dissidents in United States
Ford to import new Lincoln Nautilus from China
Ford to import new Lincoln Nautilus from China
Kansas City man charged in shooting of 16-year-old who went to wrong address
Kansas City man charged in shooting of 16-year-old who went to wrong address
Grand jury decides police officers won't face charges in Jayland Walker death
Grand jury decides police officers won't face charges in Jayland Walker death
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to occupied Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to occupied Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement