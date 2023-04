Northern Ireland mountain climber Noel Hanna has died while descending Annapurna peak in Nepal, family and friends said Tuesday. Photo by Noel Hanna/ Website

April 18 (UPI) -- Renowned Northern Ireland mountain climber Noel Hanna died in Nepal overnight while descending from the 26,545-foot summit of Annapurna, the 10th-highest mountain in the world. The 56-year-old climbed Mount Everest 10 times in his career and became the first person from Ireland to climb and descend from K2, the world's second-highest mountain. Advertisement

Ireland's RTE reports that Mingma Sherpa, from Seven Summit Treks, said Hanna's body "has been brought down and flown to Kathmandu."

An official with Nepal's Department of Tourism, Yubaraj Khatiwada, said it was not yet known what caused Hanna's death.

Khatiwada also said that Baljeet Kaur, an Indian climber who went missing on Monday after falling into a crevasse lower on Annapurna Peak, has been found alive.

During the civil conflict in Northern Ireland, Hanna served as an officer in Northern Ireland's Royal Ulster Constabulary, the force that policed the six counties of Northern Ireland under British authority.

Representatives from across Northern Ireland's political spectrum expressed condolences to Hanna's family.

Chris Hazzard, a member of parliament from the Republican Sinn Fein party said the death was "tragic news." Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party said Hanna's death was "devastating news."

Advertisement