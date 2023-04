1/2

Apple CEO Tim Cook praised Mumbai's energy, creativity, and passion as he opened Apple BKC, the company's first retail store in India. Photo courtesy Tim Cook/ Twitter

April 18 (UPI) -- Apple unveiled a new retail location in Mumbai Tuesday, the first ever in India, as the company bolsters its presence in India. CEO Tim Cook attended the opening of the store, located in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex as he said he was "excited" by the company's new foray into India. Advertisement

"The energy, creativity and passion in Mumbai is incredible!" Cook wrote on Twitter.

Apple said the store will employ more than 100 team members who collectively speak more than 20 languages.

"At Apple, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India," said Apple Senior Vice President of Retail Diebre O'Brien.

The company said the store is also operationally carbon neutral, running on 100% renewable energy including a dedicated solar array.

The Apple BKC opening will also feature the first in a series of talks and presentations from local artists called the "Mumbai Rising." The series will run from opening on Tuesday through the summer.

The Mumbai rising lineup includes a photo lab session, a design lab session, a music lab session and an art lab session.

In September, Apple said their manufacturer, Foxconn, would construct their new iPhone 14 at the Ariperumbudur plant near Chennai in India. The move comes as Apple begins to shift manufacturing operations away from China.