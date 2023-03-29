Trending
March 29, 2023 / 6:22 PM

Apple's summer tech and product conference primarily to be an online event

By Patrick Hilsman
Apple has announced that its yearly World Wide Developers Conference will be held from June 5 to June 9. Last year's conference, shown here, was the first with limited media and developers in attendance since 2019. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE
Apple has announced that its yearly World Wide Developers Conference will be held from June 5 to June 9. Last year's conference, shown here, was the first with limited media and developers in attendance since 2019. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

March 29 (UPI) -- Apple has announced that its yearly technology and product conference will run from June 5 to June 9.

The World Wide Developers Conference is typically where Apple unveils new products.

At the event's keynote address, Apple will display the latest with its mobile, watch, TV and desktop operating systems. The company also will show off its newest hardware, including its Mac Pros and MacBook Airs. Industry observers speculate the event possibly could reveal news about Apple's planned AR/VR headset, too.

The conference will be held online with an in-person event at Apple Park in Cupertino, Calif., on the first day. The conference will be streamed on Apple's website, where the public will be able to view it.

Before 2020, WWDC was an in-person event held in San Jose, Calif. Apple says it is focusing on making the event mainly online in an effort to expand the experience for developers. Apple also is planning an all-day event at its Apple Park campus for select developers and students. Apple says it will use a random lottery to pick participants.

It was at the 1984 WWDC that Steve Jobs first unveiled the Macintosh computer.

