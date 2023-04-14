Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 14, 2023 / 10:58 AM

Executions in Iran increased 75% as anti-government protests surged

Government seeks to sow public fear to maintain grip on power, report says

By A.L. Lee
Tehran's hardline government has increased executions in an effort to discourage protests that have exploded across the country over the past year following the police-custody death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for improperly wearing her hijab. File photo by EPA-EFE
Tehran's hardline government has increased executions in an effort to discourage protests that have exploded across the country over the past year following the police-custody death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for improperly wearing her hijab. File photo by EPA-EFE

April 14 (UPI) -- Iran's hardline government executed at least 582 people last year in an effort to sow public fear as anti-government protests surged across the country, according to a new human rights report.

The number of Iranians executed in 2022 was the highest since 2015 and marked a 75% increase over the previous year when 333 were put to death, according to the annual report on the Death Penalty in the Islamic Republic -- compiled by Iran Human Rights and a French-based anti-death penalty group known as ECPM.

Advertisement

The government was deliberately using the executions to set an example that was intended to "instill societal fear in order to hold onto power," the report alleges.

Protests have gripped the country for months following the September police-custody death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for improperly wearing her hijab.

RELATED Ayatollah Khamenei agrees to pardon 'tens of thousands' of protesters in Iran

The resulting crackdown has netted more than 100 additional protest defendants who face death penalty trials in the coming months.

Another 20 protesters have already been sentenced to death in preliminary trials but were still awaiting their fate, the report says.

The report identified 15 executions had been carried out for nebulous charges related to national security, like "enmity against God" and "corruption on Earth." At least four protesters were among this group, including Mohsen Shekari, who in December became the first demonstrator to be publicly hanged.

Advertisement

The theocratic government has faced increasing pressure from world leaders over the recent executions of political prisoners, which has led to a wave of government-sanctioned deaths for other capital crimes, the report said.

"The international reactions to the death sentences against protesters have made it difficult for the Islamic Republic to proceed with their executions," said Iran Human Rights Director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam. "To compensate, and in order to spread fear among people, the authorities have intensified the execution for non-political charges."

Mahmood continued to call on the global community to help stop "the Islamic Republic's execution machine" by taking a stronger stance against Tehran.

RELATED Iran executes first protester from anti-regime demonstrations

The report alleges that nearly 90% of executions for crimes like murder, rape and drug trafficking had been carried out without any public knowledge, while just 71 executions, or 12%, were announced by the government.

The report also noted that 16 women were executed throughout 2022 and that three juvenile offenders were also put to death in that time.

In total, more than 4,000 executions have been carried out in the country since 2010 under orders of the Revolutionary Courts, the report says.

Read More

Iran hangs second anti-regime protester in less than a week

Latest Headlines

Paris-based IEA says a supply-side deficit in oil could emerge
World News // 2 minutes ago
Paris-based IEA says a supply-side deficit in oil could emerge
April 14 (UPI) -- Global oil demand is expected to set a record this year, led largely by China, and supply-side pressures could be long term, the International Energy Agency said Friday.
Japanese government grants Osaka right to build nation's first casino resort
World News // 1 hour ago
Japanese government grants Osaka right to build nation's first casino resort
April 14 (UPI) -- The Japanese government has announced plans to create an integrated casino resort on the island of Yumeshima, which was constructed in the Osaka Bay.
Hungary pulls out of Russia-controlled International Investment Bank
World News // 4 hours ago
Hungary pulls out of Russia-controlled International Investment Bank
April 14 (UPI) -- Hungary quit the International Investment Bank on Friday, a day after the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the Russian-controlled bank and three of its senior executives over the war in Ukraine.
Britain gives green light to Ford's new hands-free Mustang SUV for motorway use
World News // 5 hours ago
Britain gives green light to Ford's new hands-free Mustang SUV for motorway use
April 14 (UPI) -- Britons who purchase a new Ford Mustang Mach-E this year will be able to drive it hands-free after the U.S. automakers' BlueCruise driver assistance system was authorized for use on the country's motorways
EU sanctions Russia's Wagner Group over fighting in Ukraine
World News // 11 hours ago
EU sanctions Russia's Wagner Group over fighting in Ukraine
April 14 (UPI) -- The European Union has added the Wagner Group to its list of sanctioned entities and individuals for aiding Russia in its war in Ukraine.
EU announces $1.1B for Ukraine Armed Forces as Britain to provide $500M in loans to Ukraine
World News // 12 hours ago
EU announces $1.1B for Ukraine Armed Forces as Britain to provide $500M in loans to Ukraine
April 13 (UPI) -- The European Council announced Thursday that it would provide more than $1.1 billion in support to Ukraine's military as Britain said it would provide $500 million in loans to the war-torn nation.
North Korea claims it launched new Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM
World News // 12 hours ago
North Korea claims it launched new Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM
SEOUL, April 14 (UPI) -- North Korea successfully test-fired the Hwasong-18, a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile that will "strike extreme uneasiness and horror" into the regime's enemies, state media reported Friday.
President Joe Biden praises Ireland's support for Ukraine in speech to its parliament
World News // 1 day ago
President Joe Biden praises Ireland's support for Ukraine in speech to its parliament
April 13 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden Thursday addressed Ireland's Parliament, the Houses of the Oireachtas, becoming the fourth American leader to do so.
China condemned over use of spies to monitor Uyghurs for Ramadan fasting
World News // 21 hours ago
China condemned over use of spies to monitor Uyghurs for Ramadan fasting
April 13 (UPI) -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned the Chinese government on Thursday after reports surfaced that it has been spying on Muslim Uyghurs to keep them from fasting during Ramadan.
OPEC economists expect growth to continue, though inflation is a concern
World News // 23 hours ago
OPEC economists expect growth to continue, though inflation is a concern
April 13 (UPI) -- Economic growth should continue to the middle of the year, supporting crude oil demand, though inflation and high lending rates could dampen the mood, economists at OPEC said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tech business owner arrested in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee
Tech business owner arrested in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee
U.S. 'disappointed' in China's decision to uphold death sentence for American
U.S. 'disappointed' in China's decision to uphold death sentence for American
FBI arrests Massachusetts Air National Guardsman in classified intel leak probe
FBI arrests Massachusetts Air National Guardsman in classified intel leak probe
Hundreds take shelter as South Florida flooding closes airport, schools, roads
Hundreds take shelter as South Florida flooding closes airport, schools, roads
Council settles with 2 pinned by Derek Chauvin years before George Floyd death
Council settles with 2 pinned by Derek Chauvin years before George Floyd death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement